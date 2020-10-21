Mitt Romney says he didn’t vote for Trump

Mitt Romney told CNN Wednesday that he didn’t vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The Utah senator, and former Republican governor of Massachusetts, didn’t say if he voted for Joe Biden.

It’s not a surprise—Romney is a prominent Trump critic in Republican ranks, and he skipped on Trump in 2016, too. He said in 2018 that he instead wrote in his wife, Ann.

Last week, Romney decried the president on Twitter for refusing to denounce QAnon, the dangerous conspiracy-minded movement growing among his supporters. He was also the only Republican senator to vote to remove the president from office during the impeachment trials in February.

Trump has a 96% chance to win Utah, according to FiveThirtyEight. Recent polls have the president 8 to 19 points ahead of Joe Biden in the state.

The second debate between Trump and Biden will take place Thursday evening. Notably, the candidates will be muted while their opponent provides opening remarks to each of the debate topics. The president threw the first debate into chaos, constantly interrupting Biden and flouting the pleas of moderator Chris Wallace.

While the election is two weeks away, over 40 million people have already voted nationwide. Biden leads Trump nationally by 7.5 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average.