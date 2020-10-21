In pitch for Biden, Obama urges voters to cast Trump out

The Philadelphia event was the first time the former president campaigned for Joe Biden in person.

Former President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during a "drive-in rally," as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Former President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during a drive-in rally. –Kriston Jae Bethel / The New York Times)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ALEXANDRA JAFFE and BILL BARROW,
AP
October 21, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former President Barack Obama blasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, his culpability in national discord and his overall fitness for the job on Wednesday as he made his first in-person campaign pitch for his former vice president, Joe Biden.

With less than two weeks before Election Day, Obama used a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia to assure voters that Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, can mend a fractured country. He lauded the merits of democracy and citizenship as “human values” that the United States must again embrace.

“America is a good and decent place, but we’ve just seen so much nonsense and noise that sometimes it’s hard to remember,” Obama said, after spending much of his 35-minute speech upbraiding Trump as “incapable of taking the job seriously” and interested only in himself.

Advertisement

“I’m asking you to remember what this country can be,” Obama said. “I’m asking you to believe in Joe’s ability and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of these dark times and help us build it back better.”

Obama’s visit to Philadelphia underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the Rust Belt state that helped deliver Trump the White House four years ago. Pennsylvania is the battleground state that Biden has visited the most this campaign season. Trump has prioritized the state as well, aware that his path to victory would narrow considerably without the state’s 20 electoral votes. The president on Wednesday was in Erie, one of a handful of Pennsylvania counties that Obama won twice before it flipped to Trump.

Obama paid heed especially to disillusioned voters, including Black men and progressives wary of Biden. He urged them not to sit out the Nov. 3 election, warning that complacency from some liberal voters is what helped Trump get elected four years ago.

“What we do these next 13 days will matter for decades to come,” Obama said. “The fact that we don’t get 100% of what we want right away is not a good reason not to vote.”

Advertisement

As with his Democratic National Convention speech two months ago, Obama pulled no punches on his successor. This time, though, he employed humor, sarcasm and outright incredulity befitting the trappings of a campaign rally. Tieless and with his sleeves rolled up, Obama stood on a stage facing car-bound supporters watching him on screen and rewarding his attack lines with a cacophony of honking horns.

Beneath the scorn was a defense of his own record.

“I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies, but I did hope for the sake of the country that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously,” Obama said. Trump “wants full credit for the economy he inherited and no blame for the pandemic he ignored.”

He disparaged the GOP’s “shameful” attempts to gut the 2010 Affordable Care Act while always promising a replacement. “It’s been ‘coming in two weeks’ for the last 10 years. Where is it? Where is this great plan to replace Obamacare?” he asked. “There is no plan. They’ve never had one.”

Noting Trump’s penchant for insulting “anybody who doesn’t support him,” Obama vouched for Biden’s “empathy (and) decency,” and he argued the distinction matters beyond style.

“Why would we accept this from the president of the United States, and why are folks making excuses for that?” Obama said. “There are consequences to these actions. They embolden other people to be cruel and divisive and racist.”

Four years ago, Obama delivered Hillary Clinton’s closing argument in Philadelphia — at a rally for thousands the night before Election Day on Independence Mall. With his reprisal for Biden, Obama reminded voters of 2016, when Trump upset Clinton narrowly in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to forge an Electoral College majority despite losing the popular vote nationally.

Advertisement

“I don’t care about the polls,” Obama said. “There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn’t work out because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home and got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not this election.”

The roundtable was a personalized version of the same message, with the nation’s first Black president urging Black men not to give into apathy. The host city, Philadelphia, is among the Democratic bastions in key battleground states where Black turnout four years ago fell off from Obama’s 2012 reelection in large enough numbers to tip the election in Trump’s favor.

Obama said he understood young voters’ skepticism and disinterest. “I’ll confess, when I was 20 years old, I wasn’t all that woke,” he said, adding that young Black men are “not involved because they’re young and they’re distracted.”

But he said not voting gives away power because politicians respond to and reflect the citizens who cast votes.

“One of the biggest tricks that’s perpetrated on the American people is this idea that the government is separate from you,” Obama said. “The government’s us. Of, by and for the people. It wasn’t always for all of us, but the way it’s designed, it works based on who’s at the table.”

Despite the smaller scale, Democrats say Obama remains perhaps the party’s greatest campaign asset, including for Biden, given their personal ties.

Obama already had hosted virtual events geared to younger voters and lent his name to texts and emails encouraging supporters to register to vote and donate money to the campaign. He has also been a big money draw for the campaign. One virtual fundraiser he headlined with Biden in June brought in $7.6 million, and he’s raised money and appeared in ads for down-ballot Democrats.

He is also planning to campaign for Biden in Miami on Saturday.

Obama said the future of the country is at stake.

“We’ve got to vote like never before,” he said in Philadelphia, “and leave no doubt.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Barack Obama Donald Trump 2020 Election

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC report: 300K more deaths than average so far this year October 21, 2020 | 10:07 PM
A woman casts her ballot at Tippecanoe Library on the first day of in-person early voting for the November 3, 2020 elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 20, 2020.
Politics
U.S. officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference October 21, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
POLICE REFORM
Mayor Walsh wants more Boston grads on the police force October 21, 2020 | 8:43 PM
ELECTION 2020
Mitt Romney says he didn't vote for Trump October 21, 2020 | 6:50 PM
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film October 21, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Photo of letter sent to Gov. Charlie Baker in support of king-sized candy cars.
Local
'No fun size': Charlie Baker shares 9-year-old's humorous COVID-19 safety tip for Halloween October 21, 2020 | 4:32 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, an employee stocks cannabis at a store shortly before its first day of recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco. California has endorsed a rule that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales. The rule finalized Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, by state officials was opposed by police chiefs and other critics who say it will create an unruly market of largely hidden pot transactions and encourage potential criminal activity. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
POT DELIVERY
Massachusetts moves ahead with controversial new type of marijuana delivery business October 21, 2020 | 4:24 PM
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 646 new cases October 21, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Oliver with his campaign sign.
Fall River
Oliver, a goldendoodle from Fall River, has launched a write-in campaign for the White House October 21, 2020 | 2:37 PM
BOSTON SCHOOLS
Read: Boston Teachers Union releases statement on district's decision to shift entirely to remote learning October 21, 2020 | 2:03 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with moderator Savannah Guthrie at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami.
Town Halls: Trump, Biden, or Neither?
Here's how readers watched the presidential town halls and what they thought October 21, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he acknowledges the crowd at the end of his speech at the Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina during a campaign stop on October 18, 2020. Photographer: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
ELECTION 2020
A Biden landslide? Some Democrats can’t help but whisper. October 21, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Nicolas Bock
COVID-19 VACCINE
Here are the groups that get priority under the COVID-19 vaccine plan in Massachusetts October 21, 2020 | 12:54 PM
In this Oct. 8, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., walk in a hanger before leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. Biden’s presidential campaign says Harris will suspend in-person events until Oct. 19, after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
James Dale Reed
Maryland man arrested, accused of threatening to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris October 21, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston, MA 6/25/2020 Commissioner Jeffrey Riley (cq), with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, speaks. Governor Charlie Baker (cq) holds a press availability in the Gardner Auditorium, of the State House, during the coronavirus pandemic. Plans for school reopening are disclosed. POOL (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Hanna Krueger
School audits
Mass. education department to audit 2 school districts over remote learning October 21, 2020 | 12:13 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/21/2020: BACK TO SCHOOL... A chained gate....Boston public school busses parked at Freeport Street lot in Dorchester lay idle in the early morning for a Boston back to school during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
Boston schools
Boston Public Schools is suspending all in-person learning as citywide coronavirus rate climbs October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Crime
Police say Connecticut man forced child to kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce until he vomited October 21, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Non-indigenous boats protest the launch of a Mi'kmaq self-regulated fishery by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The First Nation says a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling, known as the Marshall decision, granted the Mi'kmaq the right to catch and sell lobster outside of the regular fishing season. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nova Scotia
In ‘lobster war,’ Indigenous Canadians face attacks by fishermen October 21, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film October 21, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker to plead guilty to 3 criminal charges, agree to $8 billion-plus settlement October 21, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Cambridge City Hall
Cambridge
New showers installed in Cambridge for homeless individuals October 21, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Health workers at the Brooklyn Hospital Center moved bodies to an overflow morgue trailer in May.Credit...Bryan Thomas/Getty Images
Death toll
'The bottom line is there are far more Americans dying from the pandemic than the news reports would suggest' October 21, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. last year.
CHILD SEPARATIONS
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found October 21, 2020 | 7:58 AM
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Protest for Black moped driver slammed by police car escalates in Providence October 20, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Army Fitness
Military fitness
Senators urge Pentagon to suspend implementation of Army's new fitness test October 20, 2020 | 10:41 PM
Western lowland gorilla baby rests in incubator shortly after birth.
CUTE
Baby male gorilla born at Franklin Park Zoo October 20, 2020 | 9:23 PM
'60 Minutes'
Trump taunts Lesley Stahl of '60 Minutes' after cutting off interview October 20, 2020 | 8:04 PM
A restaurant owner was assaulted in Salem over a tip dispute.
SALEM
Video: Customer assaults Salem restaurant owner after refusing to tip October 20, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Brockton
‘Bizarre’ explosions reported in Brockton Monday night; their cause remains a mystery October 20, 2020 | 7:26 PM
This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. After almost two years circling the ancient asteroid, OSIRIS-REx will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP)
NASA
NASA spacecraft lands on surface of asteroid to bring samples back to earth October 20, 2020 | 7:15 PM