U.S. officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference

“These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries.”

A woman casts her ballot at Tippecanoe Library on the first day of in-person early voting for the November 3, 2020 elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 20, 2020.
A woman casts her ballot at Tippecanoe Library on the first day of in-person early voting for the November 3, 2020 elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 20, 2020. –KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Producer
October 21, 2020

Related Links

(AP) — Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states, U.S. officials said Wednesday night in calling out both Tehran and Russia for activities meant to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.

The announcement at a rare news conference just two weeks before the election underscored the concern within the U.S. government about efforts by foreign countries to spread false information meant to suppress voter turnout and undermine American confidence in the vote.

“These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries,” said John Ratcliffe, the government’s top intelligence official, who, along with FBI Director Chris Wray, insisted the U.S. would impose costs on any foreign countries that interfere in the 2020 U.S. election.

Advertisement

Both countries have also obtained voter registration information, though such data is considered easily accessible. Despite the Iranian and Russian actions, the officials said Americans can be confident that their vote will be counted.

While state-backed Russian hackers are known to have infiltrated U.S. election infrastructure in 2016, there is no evidence that Iran has ever done so. Cybersecurity experts consider it to be a second-rate actor in online espionage.

The news conference was held as Democratic voters in at least four battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, have received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.

The voter-intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers. Those addresses were then used in an apparently widespread targeted spamming operation. The senders claimed they would know which candidate the recipient was voting for in the Nov. 3 election, for which early voting is ongoing.

Federal officials have long warned about the possibility of this type of operation, as such registration lists are not difficult to obtain.

Advertisement

“These emails are meant to intimidate and undermine American voters’ confidence in our elections,” Christopher Krebs, the top election security official at the Department of Homeland Security, tweeted Tuesday night after reports of the emails first surfaced.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics National News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
POLICE REFORM
Mayor Walsh wants more Boston grads on the police force October 21, 2020 | 8:43 PM
ELECTION 2020
Mitt Romney says he didn't vote for Trump October 21, 2020 | 6:50 PM
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film October 21, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Photo of letter sent to Gov. Charlie Baker in support of king-sized candy cars.
Local
'No fun size': Charlie Baker shares 9-year-old's humorous COVID-19 safety tip for Halloween October 21, 2020 | 4:32 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, an employee stocks cannabis at a store shortly before its first day of recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco. California has endorsed a rule that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales. The rule finalized Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, by state officials was opposed by police chiefs and other critics who say it will create an unruly market of largely hidden pot transactions and encourage potential criminal activity. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
POT DELIVERY
Massachusetts moves ahead with controversial new type of marijuana delivery business October 21, 2020 | 4:24 PM
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 646 new cases October 21, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Oliver with his campaign sign.
Fall River
Oliver, a goldendoodle from Fall River, has launched a write-in campaign for the White House October 21, 2020 | 2:37 PM
BOSTON SCHOOLS
Read: Boston Teachers Union releases statement on district's decision to shift entirely to remote learning October 21, 2020 | 2:03 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with moderator Savannah Guthrie at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami.
Town Halls: Trump, Biden, or Neither?
Here's how readers watched the presidential town halls and what they thought October 21, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he acknowledges the crowd at the end of his speech at the Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina during a campaign stop on October 18, 2020. Photographer: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
ELECTION 2020
A Biden landslide? Some Democrats can’t help but whisper. October 21, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Nicolas Bock
COVID-19 VACCINE
Here are the groups that get priority under the COVID-19 vaccine plan in Massachusetts October 21, 2020 | 12:54 PM
In this Oct. 8, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., walk in a hanger before leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. Biden’s presidential campaign says Harris will suspend in-person events until Oct. 19, after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
James Dale Reed
Maryland man arrested, accused of threatening to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris October 21, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston, MA 6/25/2020 Commissioner Jeffrey Riley (cq), with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, speaks. Governor Charlie Baker (cq) holds a press availability in the Gardner Auditorium, of the State House, during the coronavirus pandemic. Plans for school reopening are disclosed. POOL (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Hanna Krueger
School audits
Mass. education department to audit 2 school districts over remote learning October 21, 2020 | 12:13 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/21/2020: BACK TO SCHOOL... A chained gate....Boston public school busses parked at Freeport Street lot in Dorchester lay idle in the early morning for a Boston back to school during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
Boston schools
Boston Public Schools is suspending all in-person learning as citywide coronavirus rate climbs October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Crime
Police say Connecticut man forced child to kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce until he vomited October 21, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Non-indigenous boats protest the launch of a Mi'kmaq self-regulated fishery by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The First Nation says a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling, known as the Marshall decision, granted the Mi'kmaq the right to catch and sell lobster outside of the regular fishing season. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nova Scotia
In ‘lobster war,’ Indigenous Canadians face attacks by fishermen October 21, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film October 21, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker to plead guilty to 3 criminal charges, agree to $8 billion-plus settlement October 21, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Cambridge City Hall
Cambridge
New showers installed in Cambridge for homeless individuals October 21, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Health workers at the Brooklyn Hospital Center moved bodies to an overflow morgue trailer in May.Credit...Bryan Thomas/Getty Images
Death toll
'The bottom line is there are far more Americans dying from the pandemic than the news reports would suggest' October 21, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. last year.
CHILD SEPARATIONS
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found October 21, 2020 | 7:58 AM
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Protest for Black moped driver slammed by police car escalates in Providence October 20, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Army Fitness
Military fitness
Senators urge Pentagon to suspend implementation of Army's new fitness test October 20, 2020 | 10:41 PM
Western lowland gorilla baby rests in incubator shortly after birth.
CUTE
Baby male gorilla born at Franklin Park Zoo October 20, 2020 | 9:23 PM
'60 Minutes'
Trump taunts Lesley Stahl of '60 Minutes' after cutting off interview October 20, 2020 | 8:04 PM
A restaurant owner was assaulted in Salem over a tip dispute.
SALEM
Video: Customer assaults Salem restaurant owner after refusing to tip October 20, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Brockton
‘Bizarre’ explosions reported in Brockton Monday night; their cause remains a mystery October 20, 2020 | 7:26 PM
This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. After almost two years circling the ancient asteroid, OSIRIS-REx will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP)
NASA
NASA spacecraft lands on surface of asteroid to bring samples back to earth October 20, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Local
Two vehicles go up in flames in South Boston October 20, 2020 | 7:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - 10/19/2020: 20fenwayrealestate -- The building seen here left on Jersey Street, 47 Brand, owned by the D'Angelo family and owners of Red Sox are looking to build an ambitious, long-term mixed-use development venture that would transform the neighborhood just outside the walls of Fenway Park. The five-acre project will feature a blend of office space, apartment buildings, street-level retail and possibly a hotel, along with public and green space, built over four separate sites situated along four of the streets -- Jersey, Lansdowne, Van Ness and Brookline Avenue (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS
Fenway
Here are the basics on the big development project around Fenway Park October 20, 2020 | 6:43 PM