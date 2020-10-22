Photos: Vice President Pence rallies for Trump in New Hampshire
The Vice President was at Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Wednesday.
Vice President Mike Pence stopped by Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Wednesday as part of an aggressive schedule campaigning for President Donald Trump.
The crowd numbered a few hundred, according to the Portsmouth Herald. Pence said voters had a choice “between a Trump recovery and a Biden depression.”
With less than two weeks to go, Joe Biden leads Trump by 11 points in New Hampshire in the RealClearPolitics polling average. FiveThirtyEight gives Biden an 87% chance to win the Granite State. It seems to be a much less competitive race this year than in 2016; Trump and Hillary Clinton were practically even in the week before the election, and Clinton barely won the state with only a 0.4% margin of victory.
