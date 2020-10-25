Election could stoke US marijuana market, sway Congress

Despite the spread of legalization in states and a largely hands-off approach under President Donald Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate has blocked cannabis reform, so under federal law marijuana remains illegal and in the same class as heroin or LSD.

In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo, Jonathan Hunt, vice president of Monarch America, Inc., shows a marijuana plant while giving a tour of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe's marijuana growing facility, in Flandreau, S.D. (Joe Ahlquist/The Argus Leader via AP, File) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MICHAEL R. BLOOD,
AP
October 25, 2020 | 11:09 AM

Voters in four states from different regions of the country could embrace broad legal marijuana sales on Election Day, and a sweep would highlight how public acceptance of cannabis is cutting across geography, demographics and the nation’s deep political divide.

The Nov. 3 contests in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana will shape policies in those states while the battle for control of Congress and the White House could determine whether marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.

Already, most Americans live in states where marijuana is legal in some form and 11 now have fully legalized the drug for adults — Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. It’s also legal in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

In conservative Mississippi, voters will consider competing ballot proposals that would legalize medicinal marijuana, which is allowed in 33 states.

Nick Kovacevich, CEO of KushCo Holdings, which supplies packaging, vape hardware and solvents for the industry, called the election “monumental” for the future of marijuana.

New Jersey, in particular, could prove a linchpin in the populous Northeast, leading New York and Pennsylvania toward broad legalization, he said.

“It’s laying out a domino effect … that’s going to unlock the largest area of population behind the West Coast,” Kovacevich said.

The cannabis initiatives will draw voters to the polls who could influence other races, including the tight U.S. Senate battle in Arizona.

In Colorado, one supporter of legal cannabis could lose his seat. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who is struggling in an increasingly Democratic state where some in the industry have lost faith in his ability to get things done in Washington.

Despite the spread of legalization in states and a largely hands-off approach under President Donald Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate has blocked cannabis reform, so under federal law marijuana remains illegal and in the same class as heroin or LSD. That has discouraged major banks from doing business with marijuana businesses, which also were left out in the coronavirus relief packages.

Advertisement

“Change doesn’t come from Washington, but to Washington,” said Steve Hawkins, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project. “States are sending a clear message to the federal government that their constituencies want to see cannabis legalization.”

The presidential election could also influence federal marijuana policy, though the issue has been largely forgotten in a campaign dominated by the pandemic, health care and the nation’s wounded economy.

Trump’s position remains somewhat opaque. He has said he is inclined to support bipartisan efforts to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana but hasn’t established a clear position on broader legalization. He’s appointed attorneys general who loath marijuana, but his administration has not launched crackdowns against businesses in states where pot is legal.

Joe Biden has said he would decriminalize — but not legalize — the use of marijuana, while expunging all prior cannabis use convictions and ending jail time for drug use alone. But legalization advocates recall with disgust that he was a leading Senate supporter of a 1994 crime bill that sent droves of minor drug offenders to prison.

Even if there are lingering doubts about Biden, the Democratic Party is clearly more welcoming to cannabis reform, especially its progressive wing. Vice presidential nominee and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California has said making pot legal at the federal level is the “smart thing to do.”

Familiar arguments are playing out across the states.

Opponents fear children will be lured into use, roads will become drag strips for stoned drivers and widespread consumption will spike health care costs.

Advertisement

Those backing legalization point out the market is already here, though in many cases still thriving underground, and argue that products should be tested for safety. Legal sales would mean tax money for education and other services, and social-justice issues are also in play, after decades of enforcement during the war on drugs.

An added push this year could come from the virus-damaged economy — states are strapped for cash and legalized cannabis holds out the promise of a tax windfall. One Arizona estimate predicts $255 million a year would eventually flow for state and local governments, in Montana, $50 million.

Despite the pandemic and challenges including heavy taxes and regulation, marijuana sales are climbing. Arcview Market Research/BDSA expects U.S. sales to climb to $16.3 billion this year, up from $12.4 billion in 2019.

In New Jersey, voters are considering a constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana use for people 21 and over. It’s attracted broad support in voter surveys. If approved, it’s unclear when shops would open. The amendment also subjects cannabis to the state’s sales tax, and lets towns and cities add local taxes.

The Arizona measure known as Proposition 207 would let people 21 and older possess up to an ounce or a smaller quantity of concentrates, allow for sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants. Retail sales could start in May. State voters narrowly rejected a previous legalization effort in 2016.

If Montana voters approve, sales would start in 2022. Montana passed a medicinal marijuana law in 2004 and updated it in 2016. The proposed law would allow only owners of current medical marijuana businesses to apply for licenses to grow and sell marijuana for the broader marketplace for the first year.

Perhaps no other state epitomizes changing views more than solidly conservative South Dakota, which has some of the country’s strictest drug laws.

The sparsely populated state could become the first to approve medicinal and adult-use marijuana at the same time. However, legalizing broad pot sales would be a jump for a state where lawmakers recently battled for nearly a year to legalize industrial hemp, a non-intoxicating cannabis plant.

Meanwhile, a confusing situation has unfolded in Mississippi, after more than 100,000 registered voters petitioned to put Initiative 65 on the ballot. It would allow patients to use medical marijuana to treat debilitating conditions, as certified by physicians. But legislators put an alternative on the ballot, which sponsors of the original proposal consider an attempt to scuttle their effort.

Hawkins is among those already looking toward 2021, when a new round of states could move toward legalization, including New York and New Mexico.

“There is clearly a tide,” Hawkins said. “We are moving toward a critical mass of states that … will bring about the end of federal prohibition on cannabis.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Health Marijuana Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rhode Island
Police: Man stole car with 2-month-old baby in backseat in Providence October 25, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Worcester
17-year-old fatally shot in Worcester restaurant parking lot October 25, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Virus Relief Bill
Pelosi says she's not giving up on virus relief October 25, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Pope Francis
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes US Archbishop Gregory October 25, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Vaccine
Vaccine storage issues could leave 3B people without access October 25, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Local Arts
Cape Cod arts community gets critical $6.4M bequest October 25, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Adam Glanzman
New Hampshire
Trump to hold what might be his last campaign rally ever in New Hampshire on Sunday October 25, 2020 | 8:21 AM
In this June 23, 2020, file photo Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine COVID-19 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Supreme Court
Sen. Murkowski says she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court October 25, 2020 | 8:05 AM
President Donald Trump arrives at a Make America Great Again rally in The Villages, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Campaign Trail
Virus surge shadows Trump and Biden campaign events after final debate October 25, 2020 | 7:59 AM
This 2016 file photo shows former Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross' badge.
Crime
Boston police recover 7 illegal guns in 8 hours, 9 people arrested October 25, 2020 | 7:52 AM
This undated file photo provided by the New Canaan, Conn., Police Department shows Jennifer Dulos. The former home of Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who went missing in May 2019 after prosecutors say she was killed by her estranged husband, is going on the market for $1.75 million.
Jennifer Dulos
Former home of Jennifer Dulos goes on the market for $1.75M October 25, 2020 | 7:37 AM
In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence will maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week the White House said Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 despite his exposure to Marc Short, his chief of staff who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Vice President Mike Pence
Members of Pence’s inner circle test positive for coronavirus October 25, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Seattle firefighter Bill Dennis reaches in to take a sample from a passenger in a car at a free COVID testing site Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Seattle.
Coronavirus numbers
New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row October 25, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Coronavirus testing
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 outbreaks tied to Winthrop Elks Lodge, Pleasant Park Yacht Club October 24, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Andrew Harnik
CORONAVIRUS
Dr. Anthony Fauci says it may be time for a widespread mask mandate October 24, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Singer Jon Bon Jovi performs during a Biden-Harris Drive-In event at Dallas High School, in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
JON BON JOVI
Jon Bon Jovi does what he can at Biden rally October 24, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,128 new cases October 24, 2020 | 4:22 PM
An Oklahoma couple got married at Dunkin'.
Dunkin' Wedding
Couple gets married at Dunkin' drive-thru October 24, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Crime
Police: NH man used pocketknife to attack taxi driver October 24, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Screenshot of viral TikTok video in Cambridge.
Cambridge
'Really, really disturbing to me': Viral video of group of people not wearing masks in Harvard Square concerns Cambridge officials October 24, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns near Granby, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Colorado
Colorado wildfire grows by at least 140,000 acres in a day, forcing hundreds to flee October 24, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Politics
2 staff members to Sen. Loeffler test positive for COVID October 24, 2020 | 1:32 PM
In this Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 photo, dairy cows stand in the milking chamber a farm in Maine.
Maine
4 sickened after consuming raw milk products from Maine farm October 24, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Hawk found injured along roadway in Worcester rescued by Massachusetts State Police.
Local
Watch: Injured hawk captured by state police along roadway in Worcester October 24, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Election Night
The Needle goes away as probability experts assess 2020 race October 24, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Politics
Trump votes for himself in Fla. before rallies: 'I voted for a guy named Trump.' October 24, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Cape Cod
Racist graffiti found at Cape Cod's Lowell Holly Reservation October 24, 2020 | 11:13 AM
In this courtroom drawing, from left, Brandon Caserta with his attorney Michael Darragh Hills, defendants Adam Fox, center, and Ty Garbin appear during a hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. A federal judge says prosecutors have enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens said the five men's cases can go to a grand jury, which will determine whether to issue indictments. That is required for them to face trial.
Michigan Kidnapping Case
'All talk, no action' defense likely in Michigan kidnap case October 24, 2020 | 9:50 AM
The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, courtyard.
Boston
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum receives $5M donation, on condition October 24, 2020 | 9:38 AM
Demetrius Freeman
Election
Biden and Trump have questioned the other's physical and mental fitness. Here's what we know about their health. October 24, 2020 | 9:14 AM