Health experts question Pence campaigning as essential work

Campaigning is not an official duty that might fall under the guidelines meant to ensure that police, first responders and key transportation and food workers can still perform jobs that cannot be done remotely, the health experts said.

Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. –(AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MARILYNN MARCHIONE,
AP
October 25, 2020 | 1:33 PM

Health policy specialists questioned White House officials’ claim that federal rules on essential workers allow Vice President Mike Pence to continue to campaign and not quarantine himself after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Campaigning is not an official duty that might fall under the guidelines meant to ensure that police, first responders and key transportation and food workers can still perform jobs that cannot be done remotely, the health experts said.

A Pence aide said Sunday that the vice president would continue to work and travel, including for campaigning, after his chief of staff and some other close contacts tested positive. Pence tested negative on Sunday and decided to keep traveling after consulting White House medical personnel, his aides said.

Advertisement

The move seemed to surprise even President Donald Trump, who initially said that Pence was quarantining.

That usually means isolating oneself for 14 days after exposure in case an infection is developing, to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Pence was holding a rally Sunday in North Carolina, another one in Minnesota on Monday and three events in North Carolina and South Carolina on Tuesday. The most recent numbers show COVID-19 cases are rising in 75% of the country.

On Sunday, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told reporters that Pence “is following all the rules” from federal health officials. He called Pence “an essential worker” and said, “essential workers going out and campaigning and voting are about as essential as things we can do as Americans.”

However, the guidelines on essential workers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are aimed at folks like police, first responders and key transportation and food workers.

The Department of Homeland Security spells out 16 categories of critical infrastructure workers, including those at military bases, nuclear power sites, courthouses and public works facilities like dams and water plants.

“I don’t see campaigning on the list,” said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practice at Johns Hopkins University and former Maryland state health department chief. “Anything that does not have to be done in person and anything not related to his job as vice president would not be considered essential.”

Advertisement

Dr. Thomas Tsai, a health policy specialist at Harvard University, agreed.

Helping to maintain the function of the executive branch of government could be considered critical work, but “we’ve always historically separated campaigning from official duties,” he said.

Pence also serves as president of the Senate, a largely ceremonial role outlined in the Constitution but one that stands to come into focus Monday.

The Senate was expected to vote Monday evening to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Pence’s vote is unlikely to be needed to break a tie, but his presence was expected for the vote.

If Pence’s official work as vice president was considered essential, the CDC guidelines say he should be closely monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, stay at least 6 feet from others and wear a mask “at all times while in the workplace.”

Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University school of law, said Pence’s intention to continue campaigning flouts the spirit of the CDC guidelines.

Sharfstein said Pence “could be putting people at risk” because he’s at high risk of becoming infected.

“He should quarantine in order to protect other people,” Sharfstein said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Business Health Science Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
In this Sunday Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory greets churchgoers at St. Mathews Cathedral after the annual Red Mass in Washington.
National News
Pope Francis appoints first African American cardinal October 25, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives as Republicans work during a rare weekend session to advance the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Amy Coney Barrett
Senate aims to put Barrett closer to a final vote on Monday October 25, 2020 | 12:05 PM
NFL
AP: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak October 25, 2020 | 11:59 AM
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington.
White House
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says 'we're not going to control the pandemic' October 25, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Election
Election could stoke US marijuana market, sway Congress October 25, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Rhode Island
Police: Man stole car with 2-month-old baby in backseat in Providence October 25, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Worcester
17-year-old fatally shot in Worcester restaurant parking lot October 25, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Virus Relief Bill
Pelosi says she's not giving up on virus relief October 25, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Pope Francis
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes US Archbishop Gregory October 25, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Vaccine
Vaccine storage issues could leave 3B people without access October 25, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Local Arts
Cape Cod arts community gets critical $6.4M bequest October 25, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Adam Glanzman
New Hampshire
Trump to hold what might be his last campaign rally ever in New Hampshire on Sunday October 25, 2020 | 8:21 AM
In this June 23, 2020, file photo Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine COVID-19 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Supreme Court
Sen. Murkowski says she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court October 25, 2020 | 8:05 AM
President Donald Trump arrives at a Make America Great Again rally in The Villages, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Campaign Trail
Virus surge shadows Trump and Biden campaign events after final debate October 25, 2020 | 7:59 AM
This 2016 file photo shows former Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross' badge.
Crime
Boston police recover 7 illegal guns in 8 hours, 9 people arrested October 25, 2020 | 7:52 AM
This undated file photo provided by the New Canaan, Conn., Police Department shows Jennifer Dulos. The former home of Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who went missing in May 2019 after prosecutors say she was killed by her estranged husband, is going on the market for $1.75 million.
Jennifer Dulos
Former home of Jennifer Dulos goes on the market for $1.75M October 25, 2020 | 7:37 AM
In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence will maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week the White House said Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 despite his exposure to Marc Short, his chief of staff who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Vice President Mike Pence
Members of Pence’s inner circle test positive for coronavirus October 25, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Seattle firefighter Bill Dennis reaches in to take a sample from a passenger in a car at a free COVID testing site Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Seattle.
Coronavirus numbers
New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row October 25, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Coronavirus testing
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 outbreaks tied to Winthrop Elks Lodge, Pleasant Park Yacht Club October 24, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Andrew Harnik
CORONAVIRUS
Dr. Anthony Fauci says it may be time for a widespread mask mandate October 24, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Singer Jon Bon Jovi performs during a Biden-Harris Drive-In event at Dallas High School, in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
JON BON JOVI
Jon Bon Jovi does what he can at Biden rally October 24, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,128 new cases October 24, 2020 | 4:22 PM
An Oklahoma couple got married at Dunkin'.
Dunkin' Wedding
Couple gets married at Dunkin' drive-thru October 24, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Crime
Police: NH man used pocketknife to attack taxi driver October 24, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Screenshot of viral TikTok video in Cambridge.
Cambridge
'Really, really disturbing to me': Viral video of group of people not wearing masks in Harvard Square concerns Cambridge officials October 24, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns near Granby, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Colorado
Colorado wildfire grows by at least 140,000 acres in a day, forcing hundreds to flee October 24, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Politics
2 staff members to Sen. Loeffler test positive for COVID October 24, 2020 | 1:32 PM
In this Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 photo, dairy cows stand in the milking chamber a farm in Maine.
Maine
4 sickened after consuming raw milk products from Maine farm October 24, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Hawk found injured along roadway in Worcester rescued by Massachusetts State Police.
Local
Watch: Injured hawk captured by state police along roadway in Worcester October 24, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Election Night
The Needle goes away as probability experts assess 2020 race October 24, 2020 | 12:23 PM