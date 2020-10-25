Photos: President Trump holds not-so socially distanced rally in New Hampshire

Judging from the photos, many attendees seemed to be wearing masks, but there was little room for social distancing.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire on October 25, 2020.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire on October 25, 2020. –Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
October 25, 2020

President Trump made a Sunday campaign stop in Londonderry, New Hampshire, attended by thousands of supporters.

With just nine days before the 2020 election, the rally was held at the Manchester Regional Airport, the same venue where Trump held a similar rally in late August.

“We’re rounding the turn. We have the vaccines, we have everything,” Trump told the cheering crowd regarding the coronavirus pandemic. “Even without the vaccines we’re rounding the turn. It’s going to be over.”

He talked about former Vice President Joe Biden as “the shutdown candidate,” promised the crowd a middle-class tax cut, and reassured supporters of “a great new Supreme Court Justice” come Monday.

Biden released a statement slamming Trump’s visit, saying “New Hampshire families deserve better than a President who, in the middle of a deadly pandemic, is working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that provides critical protections to over 570,000 Granite Staters. And they deserve better than President Trump’s attempts to divide our nation and distract us from the fact that he has no plan to protect us.”

Judging from the photos, many attendees seemed to be wearing their masks and red hats, but there was little room for social distancing. Take a look:

-AP Photo/Alex Brandon —AP Photo/Alex Brandon
-AP Photo/Alex Brandon —AP Photo/Alex Brandon
-AP Photo/Alex Brandon —AP Photo/Alex Brandon
-AP Photo/Alex Brandon —AP Photo/Alex Brandon
–MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images —Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
-Scott Eisen/Getty Images —Scott Eisen/Getty Images
-Scott Eisen/Getty Images —Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images
-Scott Eisen/Getty Images —Scott Eisen/Getty Images
-AP Photo/Alex Brandon —AP Photo/Alex Brandon
-MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images —MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
 

TOPICS: Politics 2020 Election Massachusetts Local News Coronavirus Donald Trump

