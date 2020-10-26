Video: Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice at White House

The ceremony started less than an hour after the Republican-led Senate voted to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett. –Patrick Semansky / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
October 26, 2020

Related Links

Amy Coney Barrett took her first oath as Supreme Court Justice late Monday, less than an hour after Senate Republicans confirmed her to the court.

Barrett is President Donald Trump’s third nominee to the court and will cement a conservative majority on the bench.

Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving justice on the court, administered the Constitutional Oath to Barrett at a White House ceremony with the president by his side. Barrett will be able to serve on the court Tuesday after taking a second oath from Chief Justice John Roberts.

The White House swearing-in ceremony starts about 25 minutes into the video below:

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
.
Charred Mail
Burnt mail discovered in mailbox near Copley Square where a ballot drop box was recently set on fire October 26, 2020 | 8:51 PM
The vote total in the U.S. Senate on the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.
Supreme Court
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote October 26, 2020 | 8:27 PM
A photo of the aftermath of a deadly elevator accident in Allston last month.
ALLSTON ELEVATOR
State inspection report sheds additional light on deadly Allston elevator accident October 26, 2020 | 8:18 PM
.
Missing Goat
$1,000 reward offered for return of goat missing from Norton animal sanctuary October 26, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Brockton, MA - 10/07/20 - An MBTA commuter rail train pulls into the station in Brockton. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Janelle Nanos) Topic: (15onthestreetBrockton)
COMMUTER RAIL
Here's what you need to know about the new MBTA Commuter Rail schedules October 26, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims gathered in St Peter's square during his Sunday Angelus prayer on October 25, 2020, at the Vatican.
SAME-SEX CIVIL UNIONS
Cardinal O'Malley says Pope Francis' civil unions remarks 'not an endorsement of homosexual activity' October 26, 2020 | 5:29 PM
A waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany.
Science
Pair of studies confirm there is water on the moon October 26, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, questions witnesses as Kenneth Braithwaite, nominated to be Secretary of the Navy, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., nominated for reappointment to Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and James Anderson, nominated to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy testify, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)
supreme court
New England senators float Supreme Court reform as Barrett nears confirmation October 26, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse.
Local News
Longtime Boston federal appeals court Judge Juan Torruella dies October 26, 2020 | 5:03 PM
QUINCY, MA - 10/23/2020: 22TEACHERS ... Adrianna Barnes at her home by the kitchen table works with students from her class on a computer. She is a teacher who has adapted her teaching techniques for online classes, turning math problems into games with videos for her 4th graders and playing rocks, paper, scissors during breaks as a way to build community among students who can't be together. Barnes teaches at KIPP Boston, a public charter school. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Live school updates
Two parents charged, Wilmington High School goes fully remote after alleged underage drinking party October 26, 2020 | 4:53 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,216 new cases October 26, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Politics
Only two Massachusetts towns had more Trump donors than Biden donors, according to a new map October 26, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner says Black people must 'want to be successful' October 26, 2020 | 2:47 PM
In this courtroom sketch Keith Raniere, second from right, leader of the secretive group NXIVM, attends a court hearing Friday, April 13, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. In March federal authorities raided an upstate New York residence connected to the group and Raniere, who is accused of coercing female followers into having sex and getting branded with his initials, was later arrested in Mexico where the group also runs programs. Seated, from left, are defense attorney Paul DerOhannesian II, a US marshal, Raniere, and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
NXIVM
Sex cult leader, facing life sentence, regrets nothing October 26, 2020 | 2:30 PM
“I try to avoid it because it gets angry and nasty,” said Susan Miller of voting, who said the only time she had ever cast a ballot was for Barack Obama in 2008.Credit...Hannah Yoon for The New York Times
Politics
They did not vote in 2016. Why they plan on skipping the election again. October 26, 2020 | 2:19 PM
Fox News
Fox News anchors quarantine after virus exposure on flight October 26, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Wendy's 500 Park Ave., Worcester
Worcester
17-year-old found shot to death in Wendy's parking lot October 26, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Steven Florio former commissioner of the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Local
Mass. commissioner for the deaf fired after allegations of admitting he wore KKK, Nazi garb in fraternity October 26, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Andrew Harrer
FINANCE
Even if Biden wins, Trump-appointed regulators could long thwart Warren and other progressives October 26, 2020 | 12:03 PM
A body is moved to a refrigerator truck serving as a temporary morgue outside of Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 4, 2020 in New York. - New York state's coronavirus toll rose at a devastating pace to 3,565 deaths Saturday, the governor said, up from 2,935 the previous day, the largest 24-hour jump recorded there. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus
‘It’s reprehensible’: Doctors condemn conspiracy theory pushed by Trump that COVID-19 deaths are over-counted by hospitals October 26, 2020 | 11:48 AM
FILE -- The University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020. A high school honorsÕ student bound for the university in the fall will now have to make other college plans after the university caught wind of an Instagram post in which she declared she was Òmost definitelyÓ a racist. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times)
$$$
Colleges slash budgets in the pandemic, with ‘nothing off-limits’ October 26, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Back Bay
Boston-born Concepts looks ahead, opens new Newbury Street location during pandemic October 26, 2020 | 10:52 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, people dine indoors at The Lot restaurant in San Diego. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties. The announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, means the state has now eased restrictions for more than 8 million people living in three of the state's most populous counties — San Diego, Orange and Santa Clara. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Coronavirus
Ashish Jha says Mass. needs to ‘pull back’ on indoor dining as the state heads in the ‘wrong direction’ with COVID-19 October 26, 2020 | 10:39 AM
COVID-19
These 13 communities must move back to Phase 3, Step 1 due to high-risk COVID-19 status October 26, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Business
Dunkin’ Brands is said to be near deal to sell to firm that owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings October 26, 2020 | 9:14 AM
A window in Kathryn Peake's classroom in East Boston.
Education
‘Why is this the solution that was chosen for Boston?’ October 26, 2020 | 5:00 AM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire on October 25, 2020.
Trump Rally
Photos: President Trump holds not-so socially distanced rally in New Hampshire October 25, 2020 | 11:32 PM
Howie Hawkins, the Green Party presidential candidate, in Albany, N.Y., on Oct. 4, 2018.
2020 ELECTION
Here's what you need to know about the 3rd-party candidates on the Mass. presidential ballot October 25, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Voters at a polling station at the Queens Public Library in New York, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, the first day of early voting in the state.
2020 ELECTION
Here’s how to prevent your mail-in ballot from being rejected — and what to do if it is October 25, 2020 | 7:24 PM
BOSTON, MA - 10/14/2020 People wait in line for COVID-19 test at the Brookside Community Health Center in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday afternoon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,097 new cases October 25, 2020 | 5:53 PM