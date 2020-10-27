Here’s what the Massachusetts delegation said after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court

"Every option needs to be on the table."

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at a protest calling for the Republican Senate to delay the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the U.S. Capitol on October 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Care In Action)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a protest last week calling for the Republican Senate to delay the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. –Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Care In Action
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 27, 2020 | 10:36 AM

Massachusetts Democrats are pledging to fight back following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett as an associate Supreme Court justice — both at the ballot box and in the chambers of the Capitol.

In a nearly party-line vote Monday night, Senate Republicans confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Barrett, a conservative judge, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the nation’s top court, despite previously arguing against election-year Supreme Court confirmations. The lifetime appointment — and third justice appointed by Trump — gives conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court, potentially altering its ideological balance for a generation.

In the wake of the vote, Massachusetts delegation members argued that — in addition to breaking the standard created by Sen. Mitch McConnell, the GOP majority leader, to block President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016 — Barrett’s confirmation could threaten the Affordable Care Act, as well as civil liberties ranging from reproductive rights to voting rights.

However, with seven days until the Nov. 3 election, they also called on voters to help Democrats regain control of the White House and Senate in order to protect that legislative agenda. Several members also suggested it was time to reform the Supreme Court.

“We will fight on,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted, adding that “every option needs to be on the table to restore the Supreme Court’s credibility & integrity” and “expand our democracy.”

Sen. Ed Markey also reiterated his outspoken support for abolishing the Senate filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court, while Rep. Ayanna Pressley called Barrett a “grave and tangible threat” to the “dignity and humanity of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

“We will be precise in our legislation and relentless as we work to codify and protect the fundamental rights of all people in America,” Pressley said in a statement. “We will remain steadfast and unapologetic in our advocacy and we will stop at nothing until we have a court system that lives up to the promise of delivering equal justice under law.”

Here’s a look at the delegation’s full statements:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

Sen. Ed Markey:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is illegitimate,” Markey said in statement. “Now, the very outcome of the presidential election and fate of the Affordable Care Act are in question as the Supreme Court is poised to weigh in on both. Judge Barrett’s impartiality was brought into question when President Trump himself confessed that he needed her on the Supreme Court to decide any election disputes, and when he said he’d only appoint a justice who would vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Judge Barrett must recuse herself from the Affordable Care Act case and any election cases that reach the Supreme Court, as federal law requires.

“Now that Republicans have succeeded in stealing yet another Supreme Court seat and secured a 6-3 conservative majority, as soon as the Democrats take back control of the Senate in January, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. We cannot allow the corrupt partisanship of Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to take precedence over justice and liberty in our country.”

Rep. Jim McGovern

Rep. Lori Trahan

Rep. Joe Kennedy III

Rep. Katherine Clark

Rep. Seth Moulton:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

“Tonight, this callous, cynical, and increasingly unpopular Republican Party showed us just how desperate they are to preserve their political power—stealing yet another Supreme Court seat and rushing through a sham confirmation process in the midst of a presidential election as millions of Americans continue to cast their ballots. By voting to confirm Barrett—a dangerous, unqualified, far-right ideologue—to our nation’s highest court, Republicans’ contempt for the American people and our democracy could not be more clear—and the stakes could not be higher.

“With Barrett on the Court, healthcare access for millions of Americans is now at risk, along with our bodily autonomy, our right to marriage equality, our sacred right to vote, our right to livable wages, and countless other protections.

“In light of the grave and tangible threat posed by Barrett to the dignity and humanity of our most vulnerable neighbors, we will be precise in our legislation and relentless as we work to codify and protect the fundamental rights of all people in America. We will remain steadfast and unapologetic in our advocacy and we will stop at nothing until we have a court system that lives up to the promise of delivering equal justice under law.

“Our work continues.”

Rep. Bill Keating

TOPICS: Politics Elizabeth Warren Donald Trump Ed Markey Seth Moulton Ayanna Pressley National

