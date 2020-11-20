Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR,
AP
November 20, 2020 | 2:31 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trying to close out major unfinished business, the Trump administration issued regulations Friday that could lower the prices Americans pay for many prescription drugs.

But in a time of political uncertainty, it’s hard to say whether the rules will withstand expected legal challenges from the pharmaceutical industry or whether President-elect Joe Biden’s administration will accept, amend or try to roll them back entirely.

“The drug companies don’t like me too much. But we had to do it,” President Donald Trump said in announcing the new policy at the White House. “I just hope they keep it. I hope they have the courage to keep it,” he added, in an apparent reference to the incoming Biden administration, while noting the opposition from drug company lobbyists.

Advertisement

The two finalized rules, long in the making, would:

— Tie what Medicare pays for medications administered in a doctor’s office to the lowest price paid among a group of other economically advanced countries. That’s called the “most favored nations” approach. It is adamantly opposed by critics aligned with the pharmaceutical industry who liken it to socialism. The administration estimates it could save $28 billion over seven years for Medicare recipients through lower copays. It would take effect Jan. 1.

— Require drugmakers, for brand-name pharmacy medications, to give Medicare enrollees rebates that now go to insurers and middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers. Insurers that deliver Medicare’s “Part D” prescription benefit say that would raise premiums. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates it would increase taxpayer costs by $177 billion over 10 years. The Trump administration disputes that and says its rule could potentially result in 30% savings for patients. It would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

The pharmaceutical industry said Trump’s approach would give foreign governments the “upper hand” in deciding the value of medicines in the U.S. and vowed to fight it.

“The administration is willing to upend the entire system with a reckless attack on the companies working around the clock to end this pandemic,” the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said in a statement, adding that it is “considering all options to stop this unlawful onslaught on medical progress and maintain our fight against COVID-19.”

Advertisement

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the “most favored nation” rule would lead to harmful price controls that could jeopardize access to new lifesaving medicines at a critical time.

Trump also announced he is ending a Food and Drug Administration program that was designed to end the sale of many old, and potentially dangerous, unapproved drugs that had been on the market for decades.

Sales of hundreds of these drugs, including some known to be harmful, have been discontinued under the program. But an unintended consequence has been sharply higher prices for consumers for these previously inexpensive medicines after they were approved by the FDA.

Trump came into office accusing pharmaceutical companies of “getting away with murder” and complaining that other countries whose governments set drug prices were taking advantage of Americans.

As a candidate in 2016, Trump advocated for Medicare to negotiate prices. As president, he dropped that idea, objected to by most Republicans. Instead, Trump began pursuing changes through regulations.

He also backed a bipartisan Senate bill that would have capped what Medicare recipients with high bills pay for medications while generally limiting price increases. Ambitious in scope, the legislation from Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., did not get a full Senate vote.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, a former drug company executive, said the rules will “break this model where patients suffer, where prices increase every year,” while corporate insiders enrich themselves.

Addressing the prospect of legal battles, Azar said, “We feel that both regulations are extremely strong and any industry challenging them is declaring themselves at odds with American patients and President Trump’s commitment to lowering out-of-pocket costs.”

Advertisement

The international pricing rule would cover many cancer drugs and other medications delivered by infusion or injection in a doctor’s office.

It would apply to 50 medications that account for the highest spending under Medicare’s “Part B” benefit for outpatient care. Ironically, the legal authority for Trump’s action comes from the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era health care overhaul he’s still trying to repeal.

The rule also changes how hospitals and doctors are paid for administering the drugs, in an effort to try to remove incentives for using higher cost medications.

Relying on international prices to lower U.S. costs is an approach also favored by Democrats, including Biden. But Democrats would go much further, authorizing Medicare to use lower prices from overseas to wrest industry concessions for all expensive medications, not just those administered in clinical settings.

Embodied in a House-passed bill from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., this strategy would achieve much larger savings, allowing Medicare to pay for new benefits such as vision and dental coverage. It also would allow private insurance plans for workers and their families to get Medicare’s lower prices.

Trump has taken other action to lower prescription drug costs by opening a legal path for importing medicines from abroad. Also, Medicare drug plans that cap insulin costs at $35 a month are available during open enrollment, currently underway.

Prices for brand-name drugs have continued to rise during Trump’s tenure, but at a slower rate. The FDA has put a priority on approving generics, which cost less.

___

AP Medical Writer Linda Johnson in Fairless Hills, Pa., contributed to this report.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Business Health Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cars line up at the Benton Harbor High School parking lot, in Benton Harbor, Mich., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, during a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site operated by InterCare Community Health Network in collaboration with Spectrum Health Lakeland. No appointments are needed at the testing site, which is currently open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and is available to anyone with or without symptoms, free of charge, with a photo ID. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths November 20, 2020 | 5:02 PM
FILE -- Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Agency, testifies before Congress in Washington on March 13, 2019. Her tenure at the GSA, which she has run since December 2017, has not been without controversy. (Sarah Silbiger/The New York Times)
Politics
Smith College hopes for a 'peaceful transition of power' as their alum delays it November 20, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump listens to Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump, speak during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Lara Trump
The next Trump on a ballot? November 20, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Politics
Mnuchin denies trying to hinder incoming administration November 20, 2020 | 3:44 PM
Commuter traffic is essentially nonexistent due to the virus outbreak as a few cars pass under a sign urging out of state visitors to quarantine for 14 days on the Zakim Bridge into Downtown Boston, Friday morning, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
TRAVEL ORDER
Massachusetts is removing New Hampshire and Maine from list of states exempt from travel order November 20, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Danielle Rogers, a RN, conducted a test with a patient for COVID-19 at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge near Grove Hall in Boston on Nov. 5.
RED ZONE
These are the 62 Mass. communities with the highest risk for COVID-19 November 20, 2020 | 3:00 PM
EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs chest compression on a coronavirus patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Daily COVID-19 deaths in U.S. reach highest level since May November 20, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Kayleigh McEnany
Kayleigh McEnany tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins, 'I don't call on activists,' at end of White House press briefing November 20, 2020 | 1:44 PM
The West Chop Light and Coast Guard Station are shown, Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Tisbury, Mass. on the island of Martha's Vineyard. The lighthouse was built in 1891 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
VOGUE
Vogue pulls article glamorizing Martha's Vineyard wedding linked to COVID-19 cluster November 20, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Thanksgiving
What 635 epidemiologists are doing for Thanksgiving November 20, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Rudy Giuliani
Whatever it is, it’s probably not hair dye November 20, 2020 | 11:05 AM
CLIMATE CHANGE
Climate change is making skating, ice fishing and snowmobiling that much more dangerous November 20, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Rachel Maddow
As her partner battles COVID-19, a quarantined Rachel Maddow pleads: 'Don't get this thing' November 20, 2020 | 10:21 AM
Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Fact check
Fact-checking the craziest news conference of the Trump presidency November 20, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Fox News
Tucker Carlson bashes Trump attorney Sidney Powell for lack of evidence in fraud claims: 'She never sent us any' November 20, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Thanksgiving
‘People need to stay home’: Ashish Jha urges Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving November 20, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Boxborough
Boxborough
Boxborough man charged after alleged 3-day assault over purported gambling debt November 20, 2020 | 9:33 AM
COLD TURTLES
Cold weather brings surge in cold-stunned sea turtles on Cape November 20, 2020 | 8:59 AM
In an undated image provided vie the Library of Congress, a drawing shows President Rutherford B. Hayes taking the presidential oath of office in 1877.
Last-Ditch Effort
Trump’s attempts to overturn the election are unparalleled in U.S. history November 20, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. November 20, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Politics
Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president November 20, 2020 | 1:03 AM
.
'If 2020 was a tree'
The sad case of the quickly-removed Brighton Christmas tree November 19, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
Politics
Romney slams Trump efforts as 'undemocratic' November 19, 2020 | 11:44 PM
View of Copley Square subway station in Massachusetts, USA on April 4, 2012.
CRIME
MBTA transit ambassador stabbed after argument in Copley Square station November 19, 2020 | 9:43 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris watches, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
2020 ELECTION
Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats November 19, 2020 | 8:17 PM
In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic.
Holiday travel
CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving November 19, 2020 | 7:40 PM
.
Downtown Boston
Construction worker hospitalized after 20-foot fall from site in Boston's Financial District November 19, 2020 | 7:01 PM
A woman places her ballot in a dropbox after voting at Fenway Park, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
ELECTION 2020
Here's how many people in Massachusetts voted in the 2020 election November 19, 2020 | 6:36 PM
COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS
Mass. reports 398 new COVID-19 cases among students, 254 among school staff November 19, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Andover, MA 11/6/2020: Claire Chiesa with her daughter on a school Zoom. Story is about wide variety of instruction hours in the state. Claire Chiesa in Andover said her kids even have wildly different experiences in the same school: her second-grade daughter receives four to five live instruction sessions with teachers on her two remote learning days each week, while her fifth-grade son only receives two half-hour check-ins, with minimal instruction. The rest of the time, he is expected to work alone on assignments. He finishes within 90 minutes and then wants to play, Chiesa says. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
REMOTE LEARNING
Which students in Mass. are learning remotely? New poll finds major disparities. November 19, 2020 | 6:09 PM