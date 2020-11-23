Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department has scheduled three more federal executions during the lame-duck period before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, including two just days before his inauguration. In a court filing Friday night, Nov. 20, 2020 the Justice Department said it was scheduling the executions of Alfred Bourgeois for Dec. 11 and Cory Johnson and Dustin Higgs for Jan. 14 and 15. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK,
AP
November 23, 2020 | 2:04 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal prison system will be among the first government agencies to receive the coronavirus vaccine, though initial allotments of the vaccine will be given to staff and not to inmates, even though sickened prisoners vastly outnumber sickened staff, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Officials at the federal Bureau of Prisons have been instructing wardens and other staff members to prepare to receive the vaccine within weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The people could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The internal Bureau of Prisons documents, obtained by the AP, say initial allotments of the vaccine “will be reserved for staff.” It was not immediately clear how many doses would be made available to the Bureau of Prisons.

Advertisement

As of Monday, there were 3,624 federal inmates and 1,225 Bureau of Prisons staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the first case was reported in March, 18,467 inmates and 1,736 staff have recovered from the virus. So far, 141 federal inmates and two staff members have died.

There have been more than 12 million cases in the U.S. and over 257,000 deaths. But prisons are a particular concern because social distancing is virtually nonexistent behind bars, inmates sleep in close quarters and share bathrooms with strangers. In the early days of the pandemic, prisoners and staff members said the Bureau of Prisons had run short of even the most basic supplies, like soap.

The internal Bureau of Prisons records obtained by the AP also detail how the agency has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Trump administration’s vaccine program, known as “Operation Warp Speed,” to secure the vaccines. The documents say the administration’s initial distribution will include the federal prison system.

Health officials have been warning for more than a decade about the dangers of epidemics for those incarcerated.

Nearly 25% of all inmate cases and 30% of the staff cases have been reported within just the last month. Some staff members said they are apprehensive about receiving the vaccine because of what they feared was a lack of long-term testing and possible side effects.

Advertisement

Though the virus is also rising in state prisons nationwide, any plans for administering doses in those prisons would be handled by the states.

Government guidance has suggested that states should be ready to receive initial doses of the vaccine within weeks, though officials have said initial supplies of the vaccine will be scarce and rationed. While health care workers may be among those to receive initial doses, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, has said the general population can likely expect first doses of a vaccine starting in April.

No vaccine has been approved by the Trump administration yet — a necessary step before any doses can be delivered. Pfizer formally asked U.S. regulators Friday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month.

Advocates say the federal government should be doing more to ensure vulnerable, at-risk inmates have access to the vaccine as soon as possible.

“If true, it’s a disgrace,” David Patton, the head of the federal defender office in New York, said of the Bureau of Prisons plan. “Prisoners are among the very highest-risk groups for contracting COVID-19. The conditions of confinement make social distancing and proper hygiene and sanitation nearly impossible. The government should certainly prioritize prison staff, but to not also prioritize the people incarcerated is irresponsible and inhumane.”

The Bureau of Prisons has been accused of missteps and scattershot policies since the virus reached the U.S. earlier this year.

Advertisement

An inspector general’s office report last week concluded that at one prison complex in Louisiana, which emerged as an early coronavirus hotspot, prison officials had failed to comply with federal health guidance and left inmates with the virus in their housing units for a week without being isolated. Staff members, advocates and inmates at other prisons around the country described a hodgepodge of coronavirus policies, being told by supervisors they don’t need to wear masks and having broken thermometers for temperature checks.

A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Health Politics Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
11/17/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — A nurse collects a specimen from a patient during a DeKalb County Department of Health drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Atlanta, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. This testing site is the busiest site for the DeKalb Department of Health. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,785 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths November 23, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Salwan Georges
ELECTION 2020
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's attempt to subvert election results November 23, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Former Secretary of State John Kerry, left, takes the podium in support of then-candidate Joe Biden in Iowa earlier this year.
Politics
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks November 23, 2020 | 4:38 PM
BOY SCOUTS
Attorney: Over a dozen Massachusetts Boy Scout troops have been implicated in sexual abuse claims November 23, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Fire in Uxbridge
Uxbridge Fire
Who needs Lassie? Residents escape fire in Uxbridge after cat wakes up family member November 23, 2020 | 3:43 PM
Representative Stephen F. Lynch speaks during the 39th Anniversary of the South Boston Vietnam Memorial, located in Medal of Honor Park in Boston.
REP. LYNCH
Stephen Lynch downplays speculation that he could join Biden administration November 23, 2020 | 3:09 PM
Missile Launcher
DANGEROUS TOYS?
Boston toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 'worst' toys November 23, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Trooper John Lennon
State Trooper
Fundraiser set up for trooper shot in Hyannis Friday night November 23, 2020 | 2:14 PM
HOMELESS CRISIS
With limited Boston homeless shelter beds this winter, could taking private property be a solution? November 23, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Guitar Center, the country’s largest retailer of musical instruments, filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 21.
Guitar Center
Guitar Center files for bankruptcy November 23, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Former Secretary of State John Kerry, left, takes the podium in support of then-candidate Joe Biden in Iowa earlier this year.
John Kerry
Biden picks former Sen. John Kerry for climate change role November 23, 2020 | 12:36 PM
COVID-19 VACCINE
Dr. Jha: Delay in presidential transition 'unconscionable' for COVID vaccine rollout November 23, 2020 | 11:37 AM
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, addresses a news conference about election results at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington last week.
BIDEN WON
Tips on dealing with election deniers November 23, 2020 | 11:26 AM
CHARLIE BAKER
Charlie Baker announces new COVID-19 public awareness campaign ahead of Thanksgiving November 23, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Provincetown
Coast Guard Search
Coast Guard searching for 4-member crew of fishing boat sunk off of Provincetown November 23, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Pat Quinn, a co-founder of the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, died Sunday at the age of 37.
Ice Bucket Challenge
Pat Quinn, co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37 November 23, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Parker Michels-Boyce
COVID-19 VACCINE
Now comes the hard part: Getting a COVID vaccine from loading dock to upper arm November 23, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Susannah Remillard, middle, speaks to one of her sixth-grade students at Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School in East Harwich.
THANKSGIVING
Thanksgiving lessons at Mass. schools are trading Pilgrim hats for historical accuracy November 23, 2020 | 8:23 AM
Veterans Memorial Bridge
Fall River
Update: Coast Guard resumes search for motorcyclist who apparently flew off bridge after crash November 23, 2020 | 7:58 AM
.
Five-car Crash
Multi-car crash in Attleboro temporarily closes I-95, leaves 2 in hospital November 23, 2020 | 12:04 AM
.
LOCAL
Stoneham police warn residents of aggressive coyote November 22, 2020 | 11:43 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Syria. Blinken is the leading contender to become President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, according to multiple people familiar with the Biden team's planning. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
Joe Biden set to nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State November 22, 2020 | 10:38 PM
.
The Cape
Truro officials rescue ‘extremely rare’ 350-pound loggerhead turtle November 22, 2020 | 8:48 PM
SIDNEY POWELL
Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Sidney Powell November 22, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Police officers monitor the area outside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on November 20, 2020.
Mall shooting
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting November 22, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Salwan Georges
Politics
Chris Christie calls the conduct of Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment' November 22, 2020 | 6:25 PM
.
RANDOLPH
Watch: Driver crashes through fence after pulling out of Randolph car wash November 22, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,721 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths November 22, 2020 | 5:05 PM
This Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 photo shows the scene after a shooting at a Sonic restaurant on Saturday night where two people were killed and two others wounded in Bellevue, Neb.
Crime
2 dead in shooting at Nebraska Sonic drive-in November 22, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington.
Rudy Guliani
Trump's legal team cried voter fraud, but courts found none November 22, 2020 | 1:37 PM