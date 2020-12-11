Rachael Rollins says she’s been approached about being the next U.S. attorney for Massachusetts

And she doesn't sound uninterested.

Boston, MA--11/8/2020-- Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins speaks during a press conference to hosted by Mayor Walsh discuss the outcome of the Presidential election. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins speaks during a press conference last month in Boston. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 11, 2020 | 2:17 PM

Could Rachael Rollins be the next U.S. attorney for Massachusetts?

The Suffolk County district attorney says she’s been approached about the possibility.

“Yes, I have been asked with respect to whether or not I would consider being considered for the U.S. attorney position,” Rollins said when asked about the state’s top federal prosecutor toward the end of an appearance Thursday on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.”

Rollins, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the office from 2007 to 2011, said she was “super humbled.”

“I am very, very happy where I am, but I will also say being asked to be an assistant United States attorney, Jim, has been described as the job of a lifetime,” she said. “People stop what they’re doing. I did. I had just joined a firm seven months prior and left after seven months to become an assistant United States attorney. So if being an assistant United States attorney is the job of a lifetime, what is being the U.S. attorney?”

Advertisement

Rollins, who has been advising President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team on criminal justice issues, did not say who exactly asked her about being the state’s next U.S. attorney. When pressed by GBH hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan as the show closed, the audio for Rollins’s teleconference feed appeared to cut in and out as she answered.

“Off the record — can I be off the record?” Rollins asked, after the technological issues cleared up.

“No, we’re on the air,” the two hosts replied.

A spokesperson for Rollins told Boston.com on Friday that she could not “share details of private conversations the DA has with other people” in response to a question about who asked her about the U.S. attorney position.

Biden will have the power to appoint a new U.S. attorney when he takes office in January. Currently, the position is held by Andrew Lelling, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Rollins, who won her current position championing progressive criminal justice reforms, would be a stark departure from the Republican appointee. However, despite their political differences, Lelling and Rollins say they share a good working relationship.

“I have a lot of respect for Andy, and we agree on many more things than we disagree on,” she said Thursday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Joe Biden Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Middleborough 12/10/20 Police investigated the murder of two people on Highland Street Thursday morning. Ryan True was arrested. The back of the house and backyard.
Crime
Details emerge during arraignment of Middleborough man, 21, charged with murdering his parents December 11, 2020 | 2:52 PM
New Hampshire
Mask argument leads to store worker assaulted, police say December 11, 2020 | 11:40 AM
A pedestrian walks past the Biogen Inc. office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. So far, 77 coronavirus cases have been linked to a conference Biogen held in Boston on Feb. 26. Photographer: Scott Eisen/Bloomberg
Biogen conference
Biogen meeting in Boston linked to as many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases December 11, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Crime
Mass. college police chief charged with drunken driving December 11, 2020 | 9:50 AM
VACCINE FAQ
Experts answer 10 common COVID-19 vaccine questions from Boston.com readers December 11, 2020 | 12:57 AM
.
'Cheers pops'
A Taunton man's late dad left him $10 to buy his first beer. He tweeted about it, and his story went viral. December 10, 2020 | 11:49 PM
Erin Clark/Globe Staff
BIOGEN
Biogen conference linked to as many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases, researchers say December 10, 2020 | 11:15 PM
Clerk of the Senate Michael Hurley carries the policing bill from the Senate Chamber at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on December 01, 2020.
ABORTION
Pastors urge Baker to veto budget bill's abortion amendment December 10, 2020 | 11:07 PM
FILE -- Susan Rice, then President Barack Obama's national security adviser, speaks to reporters in Washington, July 22, 2015. President-elect Joe Biden named two senior officials from the Obama White House to key jobs on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, putting Susan Rice, a former national security adviser, in charge of his Domestic Policy Council and nominating President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, Denis McDonough, to be secretary of veterans affairs. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times)
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
Biden names two Obama White House officials to new roles December 10, 2020 | 10:01 PM
SHARK ATTACK
St. Martin reports first fatal shark attack in recent history December 10, 2020 | 9:58 PM
A woman is given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
VACCINE
MassInc poll: Lack of trust leaves communities of color less likely to take vaccine December 10, 2020 | 8:28 PM
6Boston, MA 7/13/2020 Attorney General Maura Healey (cq) takes a call during the rally. She and international students protest at the State House against ICE visa rules that would potentially remove students from the country or prevent others reentry, weeks before fall semester begins, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Laura Krantz
FACEBOOK LAWSUIT
Why Maura Healey joined the lawsuit to break up Facebook December 10, 2020 | 7:03 PM
Denise Jezak, Senior Custodian at Mary L. Fonseca Elementary School disinfects the door handle to a classroom as she works to clean the surfaces all around the school in Fall River on Nov. 23, 2020.
COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS
Mass. reports 503 new COVID-19 cases among students, 420 among school staff December 10, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Politics
Trump virus coordinator Birx seeks role in Biden government December 10, 2020 | 6:05 PM
Pfizer
U.S. panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine December 10, 2020 | 5:46 PM
NEVADA CRASH
5 bicyclists killed, 3 injured in Nevada highway crash December 10, 2020 | 5:23 PM
A health care worker performs a nasal swab at a coronavirus testing site in Bloomington, Minn., on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Economists fear that layoffs could begin to surge again. (Tim Gruber/The New York Times)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5,130 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths December 10, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Sam Doran/Pool
Police reform
Here's what Charlie Baker wants changed in the police reform bill December 10, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Politics
Boston City Council opts to put budget process charter overhaul to voters in 2021 December 10, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The aurora borealis lights up the sky northwest of Lawrence, Kan. in 2004.
LIGHTS OUT
Maybe next time: Northern lights a 'big miss,' U.S. space forecaster says December 10, 2020 | 2:56 PM
11RonanParkSinkhole Boston, MA 12/10/20 The sinkhole found in Ronan Park Sunday has been determined to be a well associated with the house of Mary Pierce (cq). (The house was demolished between 1910 and 1918 to create the Dorchester park.) The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Boston archaeologist Joe Bagley (cq) hold an availability to give an update on the discovery. This is the third well that Bagley has documented. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Local
Boston city officials reveal cause of mysterious sinkhole in Dorchester December 10, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Politics
Trump signs order to 'rebrand' US foreign assistance December 10, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Scene of Middleborough double homicide.
Middleborough
2 found dead in Middleborough home, 21-year-old resident charged with their murders December 10, 2020 | 12:47 PM
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Dec. 7.
'Four more years!'
On record day for COVID deaths, Trump proclaims at packed Hanukkah party, 'We're going to win this election' December 10, 2020 | 12:30 PM
The driver of a Honda Accord suffered serious, nonlife-threatening injuries after snow and ice went through the windshield on Wednesday.
Local
Driver gets glass lodged in eye when snow and ice from truck crashes through his windshield December 10, 2020 | 12:24 PM
In this Dec. 2, 2020 photo, New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch speaks during an outdoor legislative session at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. Hinch died, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, just a week after he was sworn in as leader of the state's newly Republican-led Legislature. He was 71. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Dick Hinch
N.H. House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds December 10, 2020 | 10:52 AM
BOSTON, MA. - DECEMBER 9: Governor Charlie Baker updates the CommonwealthÕs COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.on December 9, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Matt Stone/Pool)
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker did not overstep his authority with coronavirus orders, court rules December 10, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Chandler Street, Boston
Crime
Whispered 911 call for help results in arrest of South End home invasion suspect December 10, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
REFUNDS
Travel agency agrees to refund $552,000 to Mass. travelers for canceled trips December 10, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Politics
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Unemployment Benefits story December 10, 2020 | 9:28 AM