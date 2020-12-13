After Supreme Court dismisses Texas case, Trump says his efforts to challenge election results are ‘not over’

On Sunday, Trump repeated false claims, saying to Fox News, "I worry about the country having an illegitimate president. That's what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly. This wasn't, like, a close election. ... I didn't lose. The election was rigged."

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. As he prepares to exit the White House, President Donald Trump is rewarding some supporters and like-minded allies with the perks and prestige that come with serving on federal advisory boards and commissions.
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. As he prepares to exit the White House, President Donald Trump is rewarding some supporters and like-minded allies with the perks and prestige that come with serving on federal advisory boards and commissions. –(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Felicia Sonmez,
The Washington Post
December 13, 2020 | 12:34 PM

President Donald Trump signaled over the weekend that he will continue to challenge the results of the 2020 election, even after the electoral college meets Monday in most state capitols to cast its votes.

In a Fox News Channel interview that aired Sunday morning, Trump repeated his false claims of election fraud and said his legal team will keep pursuing challenges despite the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a long-shot bid led by the Texas attorney general to overturn the results in four states that President-elect Joe Biden won.

“No, it’s not over,” Trump told host Brian Kilmeade in the interview, which was taped Saturday at the Army-Navy game at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. “We keep going, and we’re going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases. We’re, you know, in some of the states that got rigged and robbed from us. We won every one of them. We won Pennsylvania. We won Michigan. We won Georgia by a lot.”

Advertisement

Trump lost those swing states and others to Biden, who won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Kilmeade noted that the electoral college will meet Monday and the ballots will then be transmitted to Congress, which will officially count the votes on Jan. 6. Asked how that process affects his chances for successfully challenging the results, Trump demurred.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’re going to speed it up as much as we can, but you can only go so fast. They give us very little time.”

Asked whether he plans to attend Biden’s inauguration next month, Trump declined to say.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” he said.

Public polling shows that many Republican voters doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 election, prompting some observers to worry that Trump’s refusal to concede will further divide the country.

A CBS News poll released Sunday shows that 62 percent of registered voters believe that the election is over and that it is time to move on.

But, notably, 75 percent of Republicans said that they believe the election is not over and that it should still be contested. Just 18 percent of those who voted for Trump in 2020 said they consider Biden the legitimate winner.

Advertisement

Attorney General William Barr, who was appointed by Trump, said earlier this month that he has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” undercutting Trump’s claims of widespread and significant voting irregularities.

Nonetheless, the president has continued to make unfounded accusations of fraud, calling the election “a sham and a shame” and dismissing concerns that his actions are driving Americans further apart.

“No,” Trump told Kilmeade when asked whether he shares those concerns. “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president. That’s what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly. This wasn’t, like, a close election. … I didn’t lose. The election was rigged.”

By contrast, the CBS News poll showed that Democratic voters do not view Republicans’ victories in House and Senate races as fraudulent.

Seventy-eight percent of Democrats, and 87 percent of registered voters overall, believe Republicans legitimately won those races.

More than half of the House Republican conference signed on to the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of the election in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. One of those House Republicans, Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, suggested Sunday morning that it will still be too early to call Biden president-elect even after the electoral college meets Monday.

“Let the legal process play out,” Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “But if you want to restore trust by millions of people who are still very frustrated and angry about what happened, that’s why you’ve got to have the whole system play out.”

Advertisement

Few members of the Trump administration have acknowledged Biden’s win, as well. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, like others, has repeatedly declined to call Biden president-elect. But during an interview Sunday, he appeared to affirm that a new administration will take office next month.

On CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked Azar whether he believes a Biden administration will be able to meet the goal of 100 million coronavirus vaccinations in the United States by the end of February.

“If they carry forward with the plans that we’ve put in place, 100 million shots in arms by the end of February is very much in scope,” Azar said.

Among the Republicans who have urged Trump to concede is former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who on Sunday sharply criticized the president’s continuing efforts to overturn the election results.

“The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage,” Christie said on ABC News’s “This Week.” “It’s for the same reason that every court has thrown this out: It’s a lack of evidence and a lack of any type of legal theory that makes any sense.”

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who is retiring at the end of the year, said there should not be any doubt after Monday about who won the presidential election.

“I mean, the states have counted, certified their votes,” Alexander said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.” “The courts have resolved the disputes. It looks very much like the electors will vote for Joe Biden. And when they do, I hope that he puts the country first – I mean, the president – that he takes pride in his considerable accomplishments, that he congratulates the president-elect and he helps him get off to a good start, especially in the middle of this pandemic.”

The senator added: “We need to not lose one day in the transition in getting the vaccine out to everybody who needs it.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Trump Lawsuits
Georgia high court rejects latest Trump election appeal December 13, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Local
25-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth December 13, 2020 | 12:23 PM
The Tobin bridge in 2017.
MBTA
Dedicated bus lane coming to Tobin Bridge, aiming to speed up commute December 13, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Vaccine FAQ
Explainer: How much COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped in US December 13, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is leading Operation Warp Speed, right, and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, listen during at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington.
Dr. Moncef Slaoui
Operation Warp Speed leader decries pressure put on FDA December 13, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Woburn
1 person fatally shot outside Woburn sports bar December 13, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Georgia
GOP voters ready for Georgia runoffs despite Trump's claims December 13, 2020 | 8:44 AM
National News
DOJ probe of Catholic church abuse goes quiet 2 years later December 13, 2020 | 8:36 AM
FILE -- Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, waves to a Heinz Field crowd on Election Eve in Pittsburgh, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. A Wall Street Journal opinion piece published on Dec. 11 encouraging Jill Biden to "drop the ‘Dr.’ before your name" was met by incredulity and anger from legions of women in academia. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)..
Dr. Jill Biden
An opinion writer argued Jill Biden should drop the ‘Dr.’ (Few were swayed.) December 13, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden subpoena seeks info on Burisma, other entities December 13, 2020 | 7:47 AM
weekend rally
Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington December 13, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Coronavirus Vaccine
Trucks with first COVID-19 vaccine in US get ready to roll December 13, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Taylor Swift
13 enchanting Taylor Swift Boston-area moments to remember, on her 31st birthday December 13, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Jaffrey, New Hampshire
CRIME
Man stabbed to death at home in New Hampshire December 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Cindy Tahuico, right, administers a COVID-19 test to Daniela DeMicuel, left, at a walk-up testing site, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 4,968 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths December 12, 2020 | 5:00 PM
President Donald Trump arrives at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, before traveling on to the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. to attend the 121st Army-Navy Football Game at Michie Stadium.
Trump Lawsuits
Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one December 12, 2020 | 2:23 PM
MSPCA-Angell took in 44 sugar gliders from an overwhelmed owner that surrendered them. The marsupials are now up for adoption.
Need a sugar glider?
MSPCA-Angell finding new homes for 44 surrendered sugar gliders December 12, 2020 | 1:47 PM
United Parcel Service President of Global Healthcare Wesley Wheeler holds an example of the vial that will be used to transport the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as he speaks at a Senate Transportation subcommittee hybrid hearing on transporting ​a coronavirus vaccine on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington.
Vaccine Rollout
First coronavirus vaccines head to states, starting historic effort December 12, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Local
Saugus man killed after becoming trapped under Bobcat machine December 12, 2020 | 12:31 PM
This July 18, 2020, file photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. .
Boston-based Alexion
AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion December 12, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Local
Coast Guard tows fishing vessel off coast of Nantucket to safety after 5 days December 12, 2020 | 12:02 PM
In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a hearing on COVID-19 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Promoting Alzheimer's Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act
Congress passes Maine Sen. Susan Collins bill to protect dementia patients December 12, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Helen Fahey reads braille at her home in Arlington, Massachusetts June 6, 2013.
National Braille Press
Boston-based National Braille Press gets $150k grant to help provide free Braille books December 12, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Alejandro Mayorkas
Biden's Homeland Security pick Alejandro Mayorkas faces questions on old probe December 12, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Supreme Court
Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory December 12, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Washington, DC.
Trump loyalists converging again on Washington over election December 12, 2020 | 8:50 AM
2020 Election Aftermath
Analysis: The election is over; Trump's attacks will linger December 12, 2020 | 8:05 AM
This is a file copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969 by the Zodiac Killer. A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac serial killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia and Belgium, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Zodiac Killer
51 years later, coded message attributed to 'Zodiac Killer' has been solved, FBI says December 12, 2020 | 7:56 AM
JEFF KOWALSKY
Pfizer Vaccine
Nothing short of a medical miracle: Leaders, politicians react to FDAs emergency-use authorization of Pfizer vaccine December 12, 2020 | 7:47 AM
Protesters stand across Prairieton Road from the Federal Death Chamber Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Terre Haute, Ind. The Trump administration plans to continue its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions Friday by putting to death Alfred Bourgeois who severely abused his 2-year-old daughter for weeks in 2002, then killed her by slamming her head against a truck’s windows and dashboard.
Death Penalty
Justice Department carries out 10th execution this year December 12, 2020 | 7:40 AM