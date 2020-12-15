Watch: CNN’s Jim Acosta calls out Kayleigh McEnany for ‘disinformation’

"Kayleigh, isn't it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?"

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany participates in a White House briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House December 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Electoral College has voted to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
–Alex Wong / Getty Images
By
, News Editor
December 15, 2020 | 2:56 PM

After White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ended her Tuesday news conference with a shot at the media over their coverage — or lack thereof — of certain stories, including involving Rep. Eric Swalwell and Hunter Biden, CNN’s Jim Acosta fired back with a pointed question as she walked out of the room.

“Good for those who covered what was a story all along,” McEnany concluded, referring to the investigation involving the president-elect’s son, “and not Russia disinformation.”

“Kayleigh, isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?,” Acosta, the network’s chief White House correspondent, replied.

After, on Twitter, he highlighted an example.

Watch the full press conference clip:

TOPICS: Politics Media National Donald Trump

