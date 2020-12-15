Watch: CNN’s Jim Acosta calls out Kayleigh McEnany for ‘disinformation’

After White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ended her Tuesday news conference with a shot at the media over their coverage — or lack thereof — of certain stories, including involving Rep. Eric Swalwell and Hunter Biden, CNN’s Jim Acosta fired back with a pointed question as she walked out of the room.

“Good for those who covered what was a story all along,” McEnany concluded, referring to the investigation involving the president-elect’s son, “and not Russia disinformation.”

“Kayleigh, isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?,” Acosta, the network’s chief White House correspondent, replied.

“Kayleigh, isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?” — @Acosta pic.twitter.com/k36X5SmYyR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2020

After, on Twitter, he highlighted an example.

Fact check: There won't be a "continuation of power." That's disinformation @PressSec https://t.co/I0FGayFwcH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 15, 2020

Watch the full press conference clip: