What to know about the race to be the next Massachusetts House speaker

State lawmakers appear on the verge of handing off leadership to a new speaker. But some representatives are crying foul at the continuation of "insider politics."

FILE— In this Aug. 1, 2016, photo, Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo speaks at a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, in Boston. The Massachusetts House could be seeing change at the top as speculation grows that DeLeo is weighing whether to resign and take a post at his alma mater Northeastern University. The speaker, through an aide, said he's had no talks with the school. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo speaks at a 2016 bill signing ceremony at the State House in Boston. –Elise Amendola / AP
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 22, 2020

Massachusetts House Speaker Bob DeLeo still hasn’t officially said he’s leaving.

But don’t tell that to the two state representatives who have already declared their candidacies to replace him.

News last week that the 70-year-old Winthrop Democrat is looking to potentially take a job at his alma mater Northeastern University swiftly set off a intra-party race between Quincy Rep. Ron Mariano, a DeLeo ally, and Boston Rep. Russell Holmes, a DeLeo critic.

After nearly 12 years of DeLeo as speaker, it’s a rare opportunity for a change in leadership in a chamber dominated by Democrats for more than half a century.

Advertisement

The question is how different lawmakers think that leadership should be.

Mariano, who as House majority leader is the second-ranking Democrat in the chamber, has been DeLeo’s right-hand man since 2011. And at least according to his supporters, the 74-year-old has already locked up the votes he needs to win.

But according to Holmes, that type of predetermined outcome would be emblematic of the problem he sees with Beacon Hill politics.

“The problem in the building is the way power is concentrated,” the 51-year-old Mattapan lawmaker told Boston.com in an interview.

Rep. Russell Holmes during a briefing on police reform at the State House this past summer. —Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

“Much of the building just waits to see how the speaker votes on whatever piece of legislation is moving,” Holmes said. “It’s like a shepherd leading the sheep.”

In anticipation of a potential pre-Christmas speaker’s race vote this week, Holmes has been trying to convince fellow representatives to back his more open vision for the House of Representatives, in which power is centered in committees, more legislation gets up-or-down floor votes, and lawmakers don’t face repercussions for voting against leadership. He has called the current structure “a dictatorship.”

“I would like to see the speaker vote last,” Holmes said. “Folks go, they vote red or green, whatever they think is best for their district, and then the speaker at the last minute votes, so that folks can truly feel like like they’re not influenced and potentially could have repercussions if they vote ‘off the speaker.'”

Advertisement

Holmes says the current system — where the speaker, through committee assignments, can decide everything from a representative’s staff size to their salary to their parking spots — creates a structure where self-interest can sway members to vote in accordance with leadership.

“Those things taint the water,” he said.

First elected in 2010, Holmes himself was stripped of a housing committee vice chairmanship in 2017 after he encouraged a discussion about who should replace DeLeo.

And he thinks a Mariano speakership would amount to a continuation of the “backroom politics” dating back to former House Speaker Sal DiMasi, who left the position in 2009 shortly before being indicted on federal corruption charges (the prior two speakers had also left office amid criminal investigations). After Mariano, a former DiMasi aide, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz is next in line for the speakership.

House Majority Leader Ron Mariano during a media-only briefing in February. —Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

Holmes, who is Black, also notes that there is not one person of color on the current House leadership team, which he says had led to communities like his going overlooked and certain bills — from raising the capital gains tax to prison reform — not getting consideration.

“The least reliable Democratic demographic group in the entire country, white men, want to go and lead a building that is heavily Democratic,” he said, describing the status quo as “structurally racist.”

Progressives in deep-blue Massachusetts have long complained about DeLeo’s leadership (case in point, a perfunctory Cambridge City Council resolution thanking DeLeo, somewhat remarkably, failed Monday).

Still, not all Democratic lawmakers — even Holmes’s fellow progressives — think a leadership shakeup is necessary, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Mariano announced his potential candidacy for the speakership Saturday, a day after DeLeo officially disclosed he was in talks with Northeastern.

“His leadership and experience is going to prove very vital,” Michlewitz said of Mariano in an interview Monday with the State House News Service. “I think that he is ready to take the job on Day One, which is something that is very critically important in these difficult times that we’re facing.”

Praising the speaker’s “steadfast leadership,” Mariano argued that the House has “enjoyed an unprecedented period of progress” under DeLeo, from a 2012 health care cost containment law to criminal justice reform in 2018. He also pledged to continue the chamber’s current work on the economic recovery from the pandemic, transportation, police reform, and abortion rights.

Last week, the State House News Service reported that Reps. Tricia Farley-Bouvier and Jack Patrick Lewis, co-chairs of the House Progressive Caucus, are also backing Mariano, emphasizing the importance of continuity.

“In this time of great uncertainty, with so many issues in our commonwealth and with our constituents struggling through this unimaginable pandemic, we need a smooth transition,” Lewis said. “We need a strong leader. We need someone who will be a partner. And for me, that is Leader Ron Mariano.”

However, other progressives are calling for a stand.

In a Commonwealth magazine opinion piece Sunday, Reps. Jonathan Hecht and Denise Provost argued that Mariano is “well to the right” of DeLeo and would advance “a center-right agenda that is out-of-step with the progressive values of many in Massachusetts, including the majority of Democrats in the state Senate.”

As the former Financial Services Committee chair, Mariano “consistently sided with big business, big finance, and big health care” and was the only top House leader to vote against the so-called “millionaires’ tax” in 2017. The two Democrats also said Mariano’s record demonstrated support of “furthering the centralization of power in the speaker’s office,” including a vote to create more stipend positions for House members and a vote against a proposal to give members 72 hours to read a bill before voting on it.

In fact, Hecht and Provost argued that the timing of a vote this week to appoint Mariano — before new members are sworn in and before alternative candidates get a chance to make their case — “would be the culmination of the insider politics that has come to dominate the Massachusetts House.”

“On this ground alone, House progressives should be calling foul,” they wrote.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Beacon Hill Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley.
Christmas Services
Here’s how to watch Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services live December 22, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Boston, MA- April 12, 2017: Boston, MA- April 12, 2017: A pedestrian crosses the Muddy River on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy in Boston, MA on April 12, 2017. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter:
LOVE THAT WATER
Most of the Charles River gets high marks for cleanliness — except for one Boston tributary with a 'D-' December 22, 2020 | 9:07 PM
$2,000 payments
Trump asks lawmakers to amend COVID-19 relief bill by increasing personal payments, cutting foreign aid December 22, 2020 | 8:43 PM
George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser, arrives at U.S. District Court to be sentenced on Sept. 7, 2018, in Washington. Political allies and associates are starting to press for clemency as President Donald Trump also considers extending his criminal justice overhaul by commuting lengthy sentences for other offenders.
PRESIDENTIAL PARDONS
Trump pardons 15 people, including two involved in the Russia inquiry December 22, 2020 | 7:45 PM
A pharmacist prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Triboro Center nursing home in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. In the first week since U.S. states started administering Covid-19 vaccines, some states are making more rapid progress than others in working through their allocations from the federal government.
VACCINE
Pfizer nears deal with Trump administration to provide more vaccine doses December 22, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Joe Kennedy III on the campaign trail in August.
EVICTIONS
Joe Kennedy III calls on Joe Biden to further extend eviction moratorium December 22, 2020 | 6:34 PM
In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss.
Walmart sued
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis December 22, 2020 | 6:19 PM
BOSTON, MA - 12/11/2020: 15SWABBERS....At East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, a bucket of glass tubes used to place patient swabs that will be tested for COVID. The tubes are on the desk of Karina Mendoza, a RN, she is one of the people on the other side of the nasal swabs, part of the small army of health care workers who day in and out, through sweltering heat, lightning, and now snow, keep swabbing the masses in testing for COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. East Boston has had highest positivity rate in city. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,293 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new deaths December 22, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Horse Rescue
Retired state police horse rescued after getting stuck in an icy pond December 22, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Boston, MA: 12-21-20: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is pictured with his mask (which promotes #MaskUpMA) during a press conference held in Gardner Auditorium concerning the upcoming Christmas holiday as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event he also announced the issuance of nearly $49 million in state grants to small businesses through the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
CHARLIE BAKER
Charlie Baker announces new business restrictions and gathering limits due to COVID-19 December 22, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Roger Viveiros
BANK ROBBERY
Man arrested for bank robberies in Taunton and Raynham after resident recognizes him December 22, 2020 | 10:53 AM
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Miguel Cardona, above, the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former public school teacher, to serve as education secretary.
Miguel Cardona
Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary December 22, 2020 | 10:39 AM
DEATH TOLL
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted December 22, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Terminal B at La Guardia Airport in New York.
UNSCHEDULED STOP
2 passengers and a dog slide out of moving plane at LaGuardia December 22, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet
SKYLAR MACK
'She cries, she wants to come home' December 22, 2020 | 9:20 AM
POST-VACCINE
Here's what you can do post-vaccine, and when December 22, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Pandemic life
What are some habits or aspects of pandemic life you want to keep? Let us know. December 22, 2020 | 6:11 AM
Nancy Pelosi
STIMULUS
Congress approves $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, sending to Trump December 21, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Martin Shkreli
Christie Smythe
Ex-reporter who covered Martin Shkreli reveals relationship with him December 21, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Politics
Trump, House lawmakers plot futile effort to block Biden win December 21, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks during a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)
STIMULUS
Congress rushes to pass huge Coronavirus relief bill December 21, 2020 | 9:25 PM
BOSTON , MA - 11/27/2020 A sign encouraging people to stop the spread of coronavirus sits at a nearly empty security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston. There were 147,935 travelers combined at six major airports from Nov. 20-25 down more than 70 percent compared to the same week last year, according to Transportation Security Administration officials. Nearly 500,000 people headed to the airports during Thanksgiving week in 2019.
holiday surge
As Christmas nears, virus experts look for lessons from Thanksgiving December 21, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Sidney Powell, lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. President Donald Trumps campaign revised a pivotal Pennsylvania lawsuit seeking to block certification of the states election results, adding a proposal that the Republican-controlled state legislature choose the winner instead of voters.
'NO EVIDENCE'
Fox, Newsmax shoot down their own aired claims about election fraud December 21, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Dylan Donahue of Norwell was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into a home in Cohasset.
Cohasset break-in
Man arrested for Cohasset break-in after doorbell cam filmed him twice December 21, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Providence, RI-12/08/20 Under the supervision of the RI National Guard, 1100-1400 PCR COVID tests have been performed daily at the Rhode Island Convention Center as cars wait in line for the nasal swab test..Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,760 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths December 21, 2020 | 5:01 PM
FILE - In this June 17, 2014, file photo, Circus acrobat Julissa Segrera, second from right, of the United States, and Dayana Costa, right, of Brazil, are tearful as Costa reads a statement at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston. They were among the eight acrobats injured when the apparatus from which they were suspended fell, sending them plummeting to the ground during a May 4 performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Providence, R.I. Their lawyer confirmed Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, they had reached a $52.5 million settlement with the ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held for injuries they sustained. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Circus accident
Acrobats hurt in R.I. circus accident reach $52.5 million settlement December 21, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Transportation and Climate Initiative
Mass. joins Rhode Island, Connecticut, D.C. in pact to help reduce transportation pollution December 21, 2020 | 3:41 PM
6 Hamilton Place
EVACUATION
Carbon monoxide leak sparks evacuation of 27 units in downtown Boston December 21, 2020 | 3:00 PM
Boston, MA: 12-21-20: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is pictured putting his mask back on at the conclusion of a press conference held in Gardner Auditorium concerning the upcoming Christmas holiday as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event he also announced the issuance of nearly $49 million in state grants to small businesses through the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker 'reviewing additional steps' to address holiday coronavirus surge December 21, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Katherine Frey
COVID DEATHS
Why Americans are numb to the staggering coronavirus death toll December 21, 2020 | 1:52 PM