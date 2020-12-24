Pennsylvania man is accused of casting Trump vote for his dead mother

SHARE TWEET 5 COMMENTS
By
Davey Alba,
New York Times Service
December 24, 2020

Shortly after the November election, the Trump campaign circulated on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as its website, the names of seven dead Americans in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania. The dead people were used to cast votes in last month’s election, the campaign claimed, pointing to the incidents as evidence of widespread voter fraud that enabled President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Local officials have debunked several of the dead-voter claims, and there remains no evidence of widespread voter fraud. But now, Pennsylvania officials say one of the names held up by the Trump campaign was used to cast a vote in the election.

Advertisement

Here’s the catch: Authorities say the fraudulent vote was cast for Trump.

This week, Jack Stollsteimer, the district attorney of Pennsylvania’s Delaware County, accused Bruce Bartman of Marple Township of illegally voting in place of his deceased mother in the general election. In addition to his mother, Bartman registered his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Weihman, who died in 2019, as a voter, according to the district attorney’s office, but is not accused of voting for her. He also cast a ballot under his own name.

The Trump campaign circulated claims of voter fraud on its social media accounts. Local officials have debunked several of the claims. —New York Times

“This is the only known case of a ‘dead person’ voting in our county, conspiracy theories notwithstanding,” Stollsteimer said in a statement. “The prompt prosecution of this case shows that law enforcement will continue to uphold our election laws whenever presented with actual evidence of fraud and that we will continue to investigate every allegation that comes our way.”

Samuel Stretton, a lawyer for Bartman, said: “He’s admitted everything. He’s cooperated.” Stretton added that he was negotiating a guilty plea, and that Bartman had no criminal record.

“He’s a good man,” Stretton said. “He did something very stupid under some misguided theory that this was his form of protest.”

In an interview with The New York Times in November after the Trump campaign first made its claims, Bartman said he did not recall seeing a mail-in ballot for his mother.

Advertisement

“Oh, no, no, I haven’t gotten anything,” he said. “Occasionally I would get some junk mail for her. But not in several years.”

He added that he did not hear of the Trump campaign’s allegation because he did not use social media much and only infrequently logged on to Facebook to see pictures of his grandchildren.

Asked whether he knew why a vote for his mother would have been recorded despite her having passed away, he said the state’s governor, Tom Wolf, “doesn’t know anything or what’s going on in the city of Philadelphia, or the surrounding counties in the middle part of the state.”

Some of the stuff that has gone on in Philadelphia is just atrocious,” Bartman added.

Stretton, his lawyer, said, “He was wrong in saying that, he admits he was wrong, and since he was approached by the detectives, he has cooperated and told the truth.”

The claim that a vote was fraudulently cast using Elizabeth Bartman’s name and that it was emblematic of systemic voter fraud helping Biden spread widely online. On Facebook, articles with the claim from the conservative websites ZeroHedge and The Epoch Times were shared 1,800 times and reached up to 61 million followers, according to data from CrowdTangle, a Facebook-owned social media analytics tool.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics 2020 Election Donald Trump Joe Biden

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chelsea, MA--12/7/20-- A patient receives a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Chelsea Square set up by Health Innovations. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5,655 new COVID-19 cases, 76 new deaths December 24, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Registered nurse Nicole Grecco looks through a small window while working in a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
COVID
Dark days: Experts fear the holidays will fuel the U.S. crisis December 24, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Politics
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos December 24, 2020 | 4:05 PM
World
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement December 24, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Business
Retailers brace for flood of returns from online shopping December 24, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Local
4 New England governors warn of virus threat over holidays December 24, 2020 | 11:00 AM
National
A look at the 29 people Trump pardoned or gave commutations December 24, 2020 | 10:00 AM
People protest in the rain near the White House in Washington on June 4, 2020, over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2020 IN PICTURES
2020 in photos: Protests, politics, and the pandemic December 23, 2020 | 11:47 PM
Boston, Massachusetts - 1/2/2018 - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden watchers as Boston Mayor Mary Walsh is sworn in during his second inauguration in Boston, Massachusetts, January 2, 2018. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
BIDEN CABINET
Report: Biden 'definitely wants Marty Walsh' for Labor secretary December 23, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Joseph Solomon
Methuen police chief placed on leave for orchestrating exorbitant police contracts December 23, 2020 | 8:43 PM
FILE- In this June 27, 2019 file photo, Paul Manafort, center, arrives at court in New York. New York City prosecutors are seeking to have the state’s highest court revive state mortgage fraud charges against Manafort after striking out twice before in lower courts. The Manhattan district attorney’s office sent a letter Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, to the state’s chief judge asking permission to challenge an intermediate appeals court’s ruling last month, which upheld a judge’s decision to dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
PRESIDENTIAL PARDONS
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Charles Kushner, Roger Stone December 23, 2020 | 7:55 PM
UPS driver killed
Connecticut
UPS driver dies after assault; co-worker taken into custody December 23, 2020 | 6:04 PM
defense bill
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote December 23, 2020 | 5:43 PM
LPN Yeonis Jean Jacques administers a COVID-19 test to a woman, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 4,509 new COVID-19 cases, 81 new deaths December 23, 2020 | 5:19 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/04/2019:Sunrise over the Boston skyline with Boston Common in the foreground, the Massachusetts State House dome and Park Street Church steeple can be also viewed and looking out towards Boston Harbor from an aerial. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Coronavirus
How Mass. small businesses can apply for the new round of COVID-19 stimulus money December 23, 2020 | 5:09 PM
David Paul Morris
Coronavirus
Clorox to expand 'on-the-go' sizes as customers hunt for wipes December 23, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks at a press conference on Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Watch Gov. Charlie Baker's update on COVID-19 response December 23, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Crime
Somerville police searching for driver who allegedly hit 9-year-old boy December 23, 2020 | 1:51 PM
Newton City Hall as seen on May 14, 2020.
COVID
Newton will follow state COVID restrictions, breaking from other cities December 23, 2020 | 12:45 PM
COVID
Pfizer to supply U.S. with additional 100M doses of vaccine December 23, 2020 | 12:40 PM
This May 2018 file photo shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
COVID
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resident dies at hospital after positive COVID test December 23, 2020 | 12:24 PM
A protest against police brutality, following George Floyd’s death, moves up to the steps of the Massachusetts State House in Boston on May 31, 2020.
Local
Revised police accountability bill gets House approval December 23, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Politics
US layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid December 23, 2020 | 8:46 AM
A pedestrian passes snow covered trees on Commonwealth Avenue in the Back Bay during a blizzard on March 13, 2018.
winter health
Here are 6 tips from experts on how to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 this winter December 23, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Dr. Ashish Jha, Jim Braude, and Dr. Nahid Bhadelia on Greater Boston.
FOREIGN AID
Local doctors urge international vaccine efforts as Trump calls out foreign aid in relief bill December 22, 2020 | 11:04 PM
Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley.
Christmas Services
How to watch Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services live December 22, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Boston, MA- April 12, 2017: Boston, MA- April 12, 2017: A pedestrian crosses the Muddy River on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy in Boston, MA on April 12, 2017. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter:
LOVE THAT WATER
The Charles River gets high marks for cleanliness — except for one tributary with a 'D-' December 22, 2020 | 9:07 PM
$2,000 payments
Trump asks lawmakers to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, signaling he might not sign relief bill December 22, 2020 | 8:43 PM
George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser, arrives at U.S. District Court to be sentenced on Sept. 7, 2018, in Washington. Political allies and associates are starting to press for clemency as President Donald Trump also considers extending his criminal justice overhaul by commuting lengthy sentences for other offenders.
PRESIDENTIAL PARDONS
Trump pardons 15 people, including two involved in the Russia inquiry December 22, 2020 | 7:45 PM
A pharmacist prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Triboro Center nursing home in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. In the first week since U.S. states started administering Covid-19 vaccines, some states are making more rapid progress than others in working through their allocations from the federal government.
VACCINE
Pfizer nears deal with Trump administration to provide more vaccine doses December 22, 2020 | 7:39 PM