AstraZeneca: Shot will be effective against COVID-19 variant

British authorities have blamed the new virus variant for soaring infection rates across the country. They said the variant is much more transmittable, but stress there is no evidence it makes people more ill.

A view of an empty Regent Street, during what would normally be the Boxing Day sales. Boxing Day spending is expected to fall by more than a quarter compared with a year ago, after extensive new COVID-19 restrictions forced non-essential retailers to close, in London, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
SYLVIA HUI,
AP
December 27, 2020

LONDON (AP) — The head of drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine widely expected to be approved by U.K. authorities this week, said Sunday that researchers believe the shot will be effective against a new variant of the virus driving a rapid surge in infections in Britain.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot also told the Sunday Times that researchers developing its vaccine have figured out a “winning formula” making the jab as effective as rival candidates.

Some have raised concern that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being developed with Oxford University, may not be as good as the one made by Pfizer already being distributed in the U.K. and other countries. Partial results suggest that the AstraZeneca shot is about 70% effective for preventing illness from coronavirus infection, compared to the 95% efficacy reported by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Advertisement

“We think we have figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else,” Soriot said. “I can’t tell you more because we will publish at some point.”

Britain’s government says its medicines regulator is reviewing the final data from AstraZeneca’s phase three clinical trials. The Times and others have reported that the green light could come by Thursday, and the vaccines can start to be rolled out for the U.K. public in the first week of January.

Asked about the vaccine’s efficacy against the new variant of coronavirus spreading in the U.K., Soriot said: “So far, we think the vaccine should remain effective. But we can’t be sure, so we’re going to test that.”

British authorities have blamed the new virus variant for soaring infection rates across the country. They said the variant is much more transmittable, but stress there is no evidence it makes people more ill.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounded an urgent alarm about the variant days before Christmas, saying the new version of the virus was spreading rapidly and that plans to travel and gather must be canceled for millions to curb the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

Authorities have since put increasing areas of the country — affecting about 24 million people, or 43% of the population — in the strictest level of restrictions. Nonessential shops have closed, restaurants and pubs can only operate for takeout and no indoor socializing is allowed.

Many countries swiftly barred travel from the U.K., but cases of the new variant have since also been reported in a dozen locations around the world.

Public health officials said on Dec. 24 that more than 600,000 people had received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Britain recorded another 30,501 positive COVID-19 cases and a further 316 deaths on Sunday, bringing the country’s total death toll to 70,752. Many hospitals are under pressure, including the largest hospital in Wales, which issued an urgent appeal on Saturday for health care staff or medical students to help care for coronavirus patients in intensive care.

The health board that runs University Hospital of Wales said Sunday that the situation has improved, but its critical care unit remains extremely busy.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Business Health Science Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a Covid-19 test at a drive-thru testing site at the Alemany Farmers Market in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a curfew on the vast majority of residents to curb coronavirus transmission, deepening measures to stop a rapid outbreak while stopping short of a full lockdown. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,973 new COVID-19 cases, 100 new deaths December 27, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Physicians assistant Brendan Smith cared for a patient in a COVID unit at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Politics
U.S. coronavirus cases top 19 million mark December 27, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Politics
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus December 27, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Bethesda, Md.
'Surge upon a surge'
Top U.S. health officials warn of post-holiday coronavirus surge December 27, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Investigators continued to examine the site of an explosion on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Explosion
Authorities identify Nashville bomber, say his remains were found in wreckage December 27, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Crime
Boyfriend charged in death of Connecticut woman found in shallow grave December 27, 2020 | 12:48 PM
National News
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3 December 27, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Local
Police: Man severely injured as teens throw bricks at cars in Worcester December 27, 2020 | 11:25 AM
National
Tribes try to shield elders and their knowledge from virus December 27, 2020 | 10:32 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 23, 2020. For years, Republicans have used the specter of cheating as a reason to impose barriers to ballot access. A definitive debunking of claims of wrongdoing in 2020 has not changed that message. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times)
Debunked Voter Fraud Claims
Trump’s fraud claims died in court, but the myth of stolen elections lives on December 27, 2020 | 10:28 AM
World News
Wars, instability pose vaccine challenges in poor nations December 27, 2020 | 9:53 AM
This Dec. 17, 2004, file photo shows the rear entrance to pop star Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch home in Santa Ynez, Calif. Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California.
Michael Jackson
Neverland Ranch, former home of Michael Jackson, is sold December 27, 2020 | 8:10 AM
Worcester
Four teens throw bricks at 19 cars in Worcester, leaving man with very serious injuries December 27, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Lynn
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Lynn December 27, 2020 | 7:53 AM
COVID-19 relief bill
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as Trump rages December 27, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Nashville Explosion
Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home December 27, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 7,424 new COVID-19 cases, 46 new deaths December 26, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Youtuber Lily Hevesh destroyed her 2020 themed dominoes creation with a baseball bat.
Goodbye 2020
Local YouTuber destroys 2020 to pieces - with dominoes December 26, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Neighbors and friends Valerie Gapp, top right, and Lani Sommers, bottom right, play a game of virtual charades with their families, both in Ottawa, Ontario seen through a video call on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (
Holidays Spent Apart
At the end of an isolating year, even the embarrassing, frustrating, weird parts of family gatherings feel missed December 26, 2020 | 1:50 PM
This image taken from surveillance video provided by Metro Nashville PD shows a recreational vehicle that was involved in a blast on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville, TN
What to know about the Nashville explosion December 26, 2020 | 1:20 PM
A health worker prepares a vaccine after the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the new coronavirus bought by Hungary arrived at the Southern Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Vaccine
Good news about the coronavirus vaccine is becoming contagious December 26, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
Nashville
Widespread outages continue in Tennessee following blast December 26, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Trump Administration
Trump made lasting impact on federal courts December 26, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Gov. Charlie Baker tour the DCU Center as it gears up to be used as a COVID-19 field hospital for the second time on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Worcester, Mass.
Local
New coronavirus restrictions take effect Saturday in Massachusetts December 26, 2020 | 9:23 AM
Forrest St. Laurent, of Sabattus, Maien skates after the puck while playing hockey with his friend, Jensen Page, of Leeds on Sabattus Pond in Wales, Maine while keeping an eye on their ice fishing traps during Saturday's 4th Annual Oak Hill Boosters Pike Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Maine
Maine reminds fishermen they're on thin ice December 26, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Boston Fire Department/Twitter
Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain house fire leaves one resident with life-threatening injuries December 26, 2020 | 8:12 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 23, 2020. A day before expanded unemployment benefits were set to lapse for millions of struggling Americans, Trump expressed more criticism on Friday of a 00 billion pandemic relief bill that was awaiting his signature and would extend them. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times)
COVID-19 relief bill in limbo
Unemployment aid set to lapse Saturday as Trump’s plans for relief bill remain unclear December 26, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Reimagined Holiday celebarations
A pandemic Christmas: Services move online, people stay home December 26, 2020 | 7:53 AM
This undated image provided by Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery shows Lisa Montgomery, who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 8, 2020, at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Ind. Montgomery was convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby.
Justice Department
Judge delays execution of only woman on US death row December 26, 2020 | 7:44 AM
East Boston
Police investigating death of man stabbed on Christmas Eve December 26, 2020 | 7:18 AM