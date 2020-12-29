Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

“The Senate will begin a process," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

The U.S. Capitol in Washington.
The U.S. Capitol in Washington. –AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
LISA MASCARO and JILL COLVIN ,
AP
December 29, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.

The roadblock mounted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may not be sustainable as pressure mounts. Trump wants the Republican-led chamber to follow the House and increase the checks from $600 for millions of Americans. A growing number of Republicans, including two senators in runoff elections on Jan. 5 in Georgia, have said they will support the larger amount. But most GOP senators oppose more spending, even if they are also wary of bucking Trump.

Advertisement

Senators will be back at it Wednesday as McConnell is devising a way out of the political bind, but the outcome is highly uncertain.

“There’s one question left today: Do Senate Republicans join with the rest of America in supporting $2,000 checks?” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said as he made a motion to vote.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said some of the $600 payments might be sent by direct deposit to Americans’ bank accounts as early as Tuesday night. Mnuchin tweeted that paper checks will begin to go out Wednesday.

The showdown over the $2,000 checks has thrown Congress into a chaotic year-end session just days before new lawmakers are set to be sworn into office for the new year. It’s preventing action on another priority — overturning Trump’s veto on a sweeping defense bill that has been approved every year for 60 years.

Saying little, McConnell signaled an alternative approach to Trump’s checks that may not divide his party so badly, but may result in no action at all.

The GOP leader filed new legislation late Tuesday linking the president’s demand for bigger checks with two other Trump priorities — repealing protections for tech companies like Facebook or Twitter that the president complained are unfair to conservatives as well the establishment of a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 presidential election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Advertisement

“The Senate will begin a process,” the GOP leader said. He said little more, only that he would bring the president’s demand for the $2,000 checks and other remaining issues “into focus.”

The president’s last-minute push for bigger checks leaves Republicans deeply split between those who align with Trump’s populist instincts and those who adhere to what had been more traditional conservative views against government spending. Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big, year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

Liberal senators led by Bernie Sanders of Vermont who support the relief aid are blocking action on the defense bill until a vote can be taken on Trump’s demand for $2,000 for most Americans.

“The working class of this country today faces more economic desperation than at any time since the Great Depression of the 1930s,” Sanders said as he also tried to force a vote on the relief checks. “Working families need help now.” But McConnell objected a second time.

The GOP blockade is causing turmoil for some as the virus crisis worsens nationwide and Trump amplifies his unexpected demands.

The two GOP senators from Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, announced Tuesday they support Trump’s plan for bigger checks as they face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

“I’m delighted to support the president,” said Perdue on Fox News. Loeffler said in an interview on Fox that she, too, backs the boosted relief checks.

Advertisement

Trump repeated his demand in a tweet ahead of Tuesday’s Senate session: ”$2000 for our great people, not $600!”

Following Trump’s lead, Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida, among the party’s potential 2024 presidential hopefuls, are pushing the party in the president’s direction.

“We’ve got the votes. Let’s vote today,” Hawley tweeted.

Other Republicans panned the bigger checks saying the nearly $400 billion price tag was too high, the relief is not targeted to those in need and Washington has already dispatched ample sums on COVID aid.

“We’ve spent $4 trillion on this problem,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

The House vote late Monday to approve Trump’s request was a stunning turn of events. Just days ago, during a brief Christmas Eve session, Republicans blocked Trump’s sudden demand for bigger checks as he defiantly refused to sign the broader COVID-19 aid and year-end funding bill into law.

As Trump spent days fuming from his private club in Florida, where he is spending the holidays, millions of Americans saw jobless aid lapse and the nation risked a federal government shutdown Tuesday.

Dozens of Republicans calculated it was better to link with Democrats to increase the pandemic payments rather than buck the outgoing president and constituents counting on the money. House Democrats led passage, 275-134, but 44 Republicans joined almost all Democrats for a robust two-thirds vote of approval.

It’s highly possible that McConnell will set up votes ahead on both the House-passed measure supporting Trump’s $2,000 checks as well as his own new version linking it with the repeal of tech company liability shield in “section 230” of communications law as well as the new presidential election review commission.

That’s a process that almost ensures neither bill will pass.

Trump’s push could fizzle out in the Senate but the debate over the size and scope of the package — $900 billion in COVID-19 aid and $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies — is potentially one last confrontation before the new Congress is sworn in Sunday.

For now, the $600 checks are set to be delivered, along with other aid, among the largest rescue packages of its kind.

The COVID-19 portion of the bill revives a weekly pandemic jobless benefit boost — this time $300, through March 14 — as well as the popular Paycheck Protection Program of grants to businesses to keep workers on payrolls. It extends eviction protections, adding a new rental assistance fund.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Biden supports the $2,000 checks and said Tuesday the aid package is merely a “down payment” on what he plans to deliver once in office.

Economists said a $600 check will help, but that it’s a far cry from the spending power that a $2,000 check would provide for the economy.

“It will make a big difference whether it’s $600 versus $2,000,” said Ryan Sweet, an economist with Moody’s.

The president also objected to foreign aid funding that his own administration had requested and vowed to send Congress “a redlined version” with spending items he wants removed. But those are merely suggestions to Congress. Democrats said they would resist such cuts.

___

Colvin reported from West Palm Beach, Florida. Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Atlanta, Ashraf Khalil in Washington and Matt Ott in Silver Spring, Maryland, contributed to this report.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Business Health Florida Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A waitperson wears a face mask while tending to a patron sitting in the outdoor patio of a sushi restaurant, late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver.
COVID-19 variant
First reported U.S. case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado December 29, 2020 | 6:07 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, a tester prepares to administer a swab test at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site in Federal Heights, Colo. With Colorado experiencing its highest rate of coronavirus hospitalizations, Gov. Jared Polis extended a statewide mask mandate for another 30 days and said state employees will work remotely through the end of November into December. Polis said Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, that Colorado has had more than 1,000 coronavirus patient hospitalizations over the past three days. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,659 new COVID-19 cases, 58 new deaths December 29, 2020 | 5:11 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Politics
Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate December 29, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Morning light hits the dome of the Massachusetts State House on March 13, 2019.
ABORTION
Mass. Senate overrides Baker veto to sign abortion access rights into law December 29, 2020 | 4:07 PM
Plymouth
K-9 SHOOTING
Plymouth officer fatally shoots police dog after it attacks him December 29, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Dr. Ashish Jha is one of the most quoted experts in his field.
Covid-19 Vaccine
'I'm incredibly frustrated': Here's what Ashish Jha said is the 'worst part' of the vaccine rollout December 29, 2020 | 1:12 PM
COVID-19 VARIANT
Boston Medical Center expert: New COVID-19 strain could be in the U.S., but undetected due to testing hurdles December 29, 2020 | 12:54 PM
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at President Abraham Lincoln's feet rests on a pedestal in Boston. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the statue that drew objections amid a national reckoning with racial injustice was removed from its perch. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Abraham Lincoln
Boston removes statue of Abraham Lincoln and kneeling slave December 29, 2020 | 12:33 PM
33 Overlook Ave.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Police shoot, kill man in Brockton while responding to report of domestic violence December 29, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Passengers and crew leave the international arrivals terminal at Logan Airport last week.
POST-CHRISTMAS SURGE
Vaccinations lag as hospitalizations hover near record high December 29, 2020 | 9:22 AM
CORONAVIRUS
Fact check: Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant? December 29, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Charlestown-01/08/2020 The cables of the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge catch part of the setting sunlight over Boston late Wednesday afternoon. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
BOSTON'S FUTURE
We asked readers for their predictions about Boston's future. Here's what they said. December 29, 2020 | 7:58 AM
Massachusetts senator Ed Markey and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.
POLITICS
Sens. Markey, Sanders to stall defense bill vote in effort for $2,000 relief checks December 28, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Judge rejects Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's bail bid December 28, 2020 | 8:50 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One.
POLITICS
House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill December 28, 2020 | 8:19 PM
This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. Warner, the man accused of exploding a bomb in Nashville, Tenn., on Christmas Day, told a neighbor days earlier that “Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.”
Anthony Quinn Warner
Suspected Nashville bomber to neighbor: The world is 'never going to forget me' December 28, 2020 | 7:18 PM
President Trump's motorcade departs Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Politics
House approves Trump's $2,000 checks, sending to GOP-led Senate December 28, 2020 | 6:05 PM
CONCORD, NH - 11/07/2019 Tom Mountain (cq), center, Republican State Committeeman, holds a Trump 2020 sign while he waits with other supporters for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence. Earlier in the morning, Vice President Pence signed the necessary paperwork on behalf of President Donald Trump for the 2020 New Hampshire Presidential Primary. Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
CORONAVIRUS
MassGOP official thinks he got COVID-19 at White House Hannukah party December 28, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Daily #s
Mass. reports 4,060 new COVID-19 cases, 48 new deaths December 28, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are displayed at Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, Texas on Dec. 21, 2020. About one in six people who received the Moderna vaccine in late-stage trials had a reaction that kept them from going about their daily routine. (Cooper Neill/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
What the vaccine side effects feel like, according to those who've gotten it December 28, 2020 | 4:36 PM
obert DeLeo, the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, announced his resignation on Monday, Dec. 28, in a letter read to members in the chamber.
Robert DeLeo
Massachusetts House Speaker DeLeo announces resignation December 28, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Those wanted in connection with stabbing near F Street and West Broadway.
Crime
GoFundMe set up for man who suffered severe injuries in South Boston stabbing December 28, 2020 | 3:29 PM
A passer-by walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store in Boston. Home Depot
FAULTY FAN
More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off December 28, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Registered nurse Thiara Grandison vaccinates registered dietitian Jesse Busa at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center.
SIDE EFFECTS
Vaccine subjects have shown a wide range of reactions, but no regrets December 28, 2020 | 2:56 PM
11/09/2020 ANDOVER, MA Pfizer Inc. (cq) campus at 1 Burtt Road in Arlington.**FOR FUTURE PROJECTS** (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Mass. Vaccinations
Massachusetts wanted to get vaccines directly from Pfizer and Moderna December 28, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Tyson's Fresh Meat workers file in for a tour of safety measures put into place after the plant in Waterloo, Iowa, had to shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID CONTEST
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a 'morale boost' December 28, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Live updates
Here’s how much Mass. is set to receive from the stimulus bill for testing and vaccinations December 28, 2020 | 1:25 PM
The Capitol at dawn in Washington on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. President Donald Trump on Sunday abruptly signed a measure providing $900 billion in pandemic aid and funding the government through September.
Stimulus
The stimulus package: What’s in it for you December 28, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Passengers wait to check in on a SATA Azores Airlines flight at the international terminal at Logan Airport last week.
COVID-19 IN THE AIR
People with coronavirus are still getting on planes. No one knows how many. December 28, 2020 | 10:16 AM
From Harrold's video
NEW YORK
Video shows Black 14-year-old guest falsely accused of theft in a SoHo hotel December 28, 2020 | 10:02 AM