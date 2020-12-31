Ronald Mariano elected speaker of Massachusetts House

Ronald Mariano talking to reporters in 2017.
Ronald Mariano talking to reporters in 2017. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MARK PRATT,
AP
December 31, 2020

The Massachusetts House of Representatives elected Ronald Mariano as expected Wednesday to be the chamber’s next speaker.

Mariano, 74, a Quincy Democrat, replaces Robert DeLeo, who resigned Tuesday after a record 12-year stint in the top spot. DeLeo is expected to take a position at Northeastern University, his alma mater.

The state’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be Mariano’s first priority, he said.

“The climb back to where we were just one year ago will be a long one, but this is job number one: meeting the needs of each resident throughout this time of crisis,” Mariano said in his first speech after election.

Advertisement

The former majority leader promised that Massachusetts will lead the way to make lasting, positive change.

“President-elect Joe Biden has said that his presidency will be focused on ‘building back better.’ Well I say, ‘Look to Massachusetts, Mr. President!’” Mariano said.

Some of the other issues he plans to address are the lack of affordable housing in the state, controlling rising pharmaceutical prices, improving public transportation, strengthening community hospitals, and investing in offshore wind and high-speed internet.

Mariano, before the vote, also pledged to diversify his leadership team.

“I feel an obligation to put together a team that’s representative of the diversity of the body,” he told The Boston Globe on Tuesday.

Mariano, a former public school teacher, was first elected in a special election in 1991 and also served 18 years on the Quincy School Committee. He was named majority leader in 2011.

At 74, he will be the oldest speaker since at least the Civil War, the Globe reported.

Mariano did not face any challenges. Boston Democratic Rep. Russell Holmes had considered a challenge but stepped aside Monday when it became apparent that most of the Democratic caucus backed Mariano.

Mariano received 123 votes. Thirty-one Republicans voted for Minority Leader Bradley Jones.

Advertisement

“I have known and served with the gentleman from Quincy for many years and I look forward to continuing and building upon the professional and cordial relationship we have developed,” Jones said in a statement.

Mariano is expected to continue DeLeo’s legacy, according to the state Democratic Party.

“In the weeks, months, and years ahead we’ll face many challenges — COVID and our recovery, health care, and climate change to name just a few,” party chair Gus Bickford said in a statement. “Speaker Mariano has led on these issues throughout his career as representative and majority leader. I have no doubt he’ll use his broad experience and history of service to unite our Commonwealth and face these challenges head on.”

The speaker wields enormous power. The speaker can reward supporters with plum committee assignments and extra stipends while also punishing critics and blocking bills he opposes while pushing others that he favors.

The three speakers before DeLeo all left under a cloud. His immediate predecessor, Salvatore DiMasi, was convicted of federal corruption charges. He ended up serving five years of an eight-year prison sentence.

The two speakers preceding DiMasi — Thomas Finneran and Charles Flaherty — also both pleaded guilty to federal charges, although neither served prison time.

All were Democrats.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Crime
State trooper shot and injured; suspect apprehended January 1, 2021 | 1:20 PM
The Boston skyline in 2016.
Local
Massachusetts minimum wage increases to $13.50 per hour January 1, 2021 | 1:15 PM
Danbury, Connecticut mayor Mark Boughton and comedian John Oliver at the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.
2020 in Review
From the 'Calamari comeback' to the topless voter: New England's weird 2020 December 31, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, leave federal court in Boston, Aug. 27, 2019.
2020 IN REVIEW
Beyond COVID-19: Politics, legal news grabbed 2020 headlines December 31, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.
2020 in Review
These were the strangest moments of 2020, according to readers December 31, 2020 | 5:06 PM
At East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, registered nurse Karina Mendoza administers tests for COVID-19.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6,887 new COVID-19 cases, 81 new deaths December 31, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference on Wednesday.
Police
Gov. Baker signed the police reform bill into law. Here's what to know. December 31, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Inbound traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike as seen from the Market Street overpass in Boston.
Local
Massachusetts outlines plan for zero emissions by 2050 December 31, 2020 | 3:50 PM
FILE -- Health care workers receive coronavirus vaccinations at the Ashford Hospital in San Juan, P.R., Dec. 15, 2020. Logistical problems across the country have put the vaccination campaign far behind schedule in its third week, raising fears about how quickly the country will be able to tame the pandemic. (Erika P. Rodriguez/The New York Times)
Vaccine
Here’s why distribution of the vaccine is taking longer than expected December 31, 2020 | 3:30 PM
A worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Franciscan Health Crown Point, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind.
Vaccine
Vaccines take a while to kick in. Experts say that means the body is doing its job. December 31, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Boston Police Sergeant Clifton McHale testified in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in Suffolk Superior Court in July 2017.
Local
Report: Boston police sergeant who said he hit people with car during protests was accused of sexual assault in 2005 December 31, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Mass General Brigham nurse on CNN
Vaccine
‘It was a free for all’: Nurse at Mass General Brigham blasts system’s vaccine rollout December 31, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Politics
Jobless claims down 19,000, still 4 times pre-pandemic level December 31, 2020 | 12:30 PM
COVID
Beware of scams promising early access to COVID-19 vaccine December 31, 2020 | 11:18 AM
Fauci on Today show
COVID
Watch: Anthony Fauci says new COVID-19 strain ‘needs to be taken seriously’ December 31, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
COVID
They were experts in viruses, and now in pitfalls of fame December 31, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Politics
Cities helping renters get right to lawyers in housing court December 31, 2020 | 1:23 AM
John Adams Courthouse. It is home to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and the Massachusetts Appeals Court.
SJC
Mass. high court: Judges can grant probation on 'third strike' December 30, 2020 | 8:57 PM
The first new Red Line car entered passenger service Wednesday
New train
The first new Red Line train hit the tracks Wednesday. Here's a look. December 30, 2020 | 7:15 PM
dorchester thumbnail
DORCHESTER
Dorchester boy undergoes surgery after vicious pit bull attack December 30, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Boston, MA 12/23/2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker addressed the media about his $668 million relief bill for small businesses during the second wave of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. POOL PHOTO BY: Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
COVID
'It doesn't make any sense to me': Charlie Baker knocks COVID vaccine line-cutting December 30, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden joined Mayor Marty Walsh for an impromptu stroll through the Seaport on June 5, 2019.
Marty Walsh
What Marty Walsh said when asked about being reportedly considered for Biden's labor secretary December 30, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Registered nurses, from the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, work in a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Joe Moakley Park on Aug. 11.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6,135 new COVID-19 cases, 118 new deaths December 30, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice protests, and the departure of Tom Brady were all top stories of 2020 in Greater Boston, according to Boston.com readers.
READERS WEIGH IN
The top Boston stories of 2020, according to our readers December 30, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Luke Letlow.
Luke Letlow
Brigham and Women's doctor: COVID-death of 41-year-old congressman-elect is not an outlier December 30, 2020 | 1:58 PM
A worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Franciscan Health Crown Point, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind.
Politics
Vaccine delivered to prison where feds carry out executions December 30, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Hawley, says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election.
ELECTION CHALLENGE
How Trump allies in Congress will launch one more challenge to Biden's win in January December 30, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
The Kennedys
Bobby Kennedy, Jr.'s niece, a NY doctor, is speaking out against his COVID vaccine misinformation December 30, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Boston, MA 12/23/2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker addressed the media about his $668 million relief bill for small businesses during the second wave of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. POOL PHOTO BY: Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
CHARLIE BAKER
Charlie Baker issues a pre-New Year's Eve warning, explains 'bumpy' vaccine rollout December 30, 2020 | 11:06 AM
VACCINE ROLLOUT
Mass. firefighters' union says vaccination plan lacks coordination December 30, 2020 | 10:18 AM