Massachusetts delegation members respond to Trump supporters’ breach of the Capitol

“An attack on America.”

Members of the Massachusetts delegation unequivocally condemned the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump that breached the Capitol Building as Congress began to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday, overwhelming police and forcing lawmakers and staffers to evacuate.

The chaotic and unprecedented scenes unfolded after Trump addressed supporters near the White House, encouraging them to march to the Capitol and pledging to “never concede,” citing debunked claims of widespread voter fraud.

“This dark moment is the culmination of everything Trump has been promoting,” Rep. Katherine Clark, the assistant House speaker, tweeted. “Praying for an end of the violence and safety for everyone, and the preservation of our democracy. This must stop.”

This is an attack on America. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

“We are being told to shelter in place not because of a foreign terrorist attack but because of a domestic coup attempt,” Rep. Seth Moulton wrote. “I expected this as a US Marine in Iraq. I never imagined it as a US Congressman in America.”

By Wednesday evening, 10 of the state’s 11 Democratic delegation members — Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Clark, Moulton, Rep. Jake Auchincloss, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Lori Trahan, Rep. Jim McGovern, Rep. Bill Keating, and Rep. Richard Neal — had expressed support for removing Trump, whose term expires in two weeks, from office through the 25 Amendment or the impeachment process.

Donald Trump is a traitor to our country and our Constitution. He must be removed from office and prevented from further endangering our country and our people. 2/2 — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 6, 2021

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

McGovern, who was the House’s presiding chair as Trump supporters broke windows and stormed inside the building, tweeted at the time that the chamber’s doors had been locked, shortly before Capitol Police began evacuating members and others to an undisclosed location. At one point, photos and videos from reporters on the House floor showed an armed standoff at the chamber doors.

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

According to an aide, McGovern had instructed his entire staff to work from home Wednesday due to worries about security. Later in the afternoon, McGovern said that he was in a secure location.

“When the situation is under control, we will resume proceedings on the House Floor,” the Worcester Democrat wrote. “America’s democracy will never be deterred. Not today. Not ever.”

I am safe in a secure location. When the situation is under control, we will resume proceedings on the House Floor. America's democracy will never be deterred. Not today. Not ever. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

“This is an attempted coup,” Moulton tweeted. “And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country.”

Moulton, who raised concerns that “sensitive or classified information” in Capitol offices could have been compromised during the chaos, added that the Republican lawmakers who incited the events should be “accountable to the law.”

It’s lawless Republican lawmakers inside the Capitol who inspired the domestic terrorists who stormed the building. Both should be held accountable to the law. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

With the two chambers of Congress scheduled to reconvene to continue the count Wednesday night, some Massachusetts delegation members stressed the importance of moving on with certification.

“We cannot allow the actions of domestic terrorists to undermine the peaceful transition of power in our country,” Warren wrote.

We cannot allow the actions of domestic terrorists to undermine the peaceful transition of power in our country. Americans picked a new president who wants to save lives, save our economy, and save our democracy. The certification of this election must resume immediately. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 6, 2021

It is even more important now to certify President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris TONIGHT to send a clear message to Trump’s henchmen that Congress remains undaunted, that the votes of the American people will be counted and our Democracy is alive and well. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Stephen Lynch (@RepStephenLynch) January 6, 2021

This is a dark day for our democracy, but no mob will keep Congress from fulfilling its constitutional responsibility. We will certify @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris as the next leaders of our country. pic.twitter.com/R9Bhi9AdAo — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (@RepAuchincloss) January 6, 2021

Auchincloss, the state’s newest member of Congress, posted a video saying that he was “more resolved than ever” to complete the proceedings.

“I’ll put on my old body armor for this vote if I have to,” the Marine veteran later wrote.

Follow the latest updates from the delegation:

A Twitter List by NikDeCostaKlipa