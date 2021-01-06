Massachusetts delegation members respond to Trump supporters’ breach of the Capitol

Nearly the entire 11-member congressional delegation wants Trump removed from office for inciting the mob.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. –Drew Angerer / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
updated on January 6, 2021

“An attack on America.”

Members of the Massachusetts delegation unequivocally condemned the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump that breached the Capitol Building as Congress began to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday, overwhelming police and forcing lawmakers and staffers to evacuate.

The chaotic and unprecedented scenes unfolded after Trump addressed supporters near the White House, encouraging them to march to the Capitol and pledging to “never concede,” citing debunked claims of widespread voter fraud.

Related Links

“This dark moment is the culmination of everything Trump has been promoting,” Rep. Katherine Clark, the assistant House speaker, tweeted. “Praying for an end of the violence and safety for everyone, and the preservation of our democracy. This must stop.”

Advertisement

“We are being told to shelter in place not because of a foreign terrorist attack but because of a domestic coup attempt,” Rep. Seth Moulton wrote. “I expected this as a US Marine in Iraq. I never imagined it as a US Congressman in America.”

By Wednesday evening, 10 of the state’s 11 Democratic delegation members — Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Clark, Moulton, Rep. Jake Auchincloss, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Lori Trahan, Rep. Jim McGovern, Rep. Bill Keating, and Rep. Richard Neal — had expressed support for removing Trump, whose term expires in two weeks, from office through the 25 Amendment or the impeachment process.

McGovern, who was the House’s presiding chair as Trump supporters broke windows and stormed inside the building, tweeted at the time that the chamber’s doors had been locked, shortly before Capitol Police began evacuating members and others to an undisclosed location. At one point, photos and videos from reporters on the House floor showed an armed standoff at the chamber doors.

According to an aide, McGovern had instructed his entire staff to work from home Wednesday due to worries about security. Later in the afternoon, McGovern said that he was in a secure location.

“When the situation is under control, we will resume proceedings on the House Floor,” the Worcester Democrat wrote. “America’s democracy will never be deterred. Not today. Not ever.”

Advertisement

MarkeyTrahan and, Rep. Richard Neal also tweeted that they were safely sheltering at the Capitol, as was Pressley, according to her chief of staff.

Earlier in the day, Moulton also put the blame squarely on Trump and the Republicans in Congress who entertained his desire to overturn the Electoral College results.

“This is an attempted coup,” Moulton tweeted. “And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country.”

Moulton, who raised concerns that “sensitive or classified information” in Capitol offices could have been compromised during the chaos, added that the Republican lawmakers who incited the events should be “accountable to the law.”

With the two chambers of Congress scheduled to reconvene to continue the count Wednesday night, some Massachusetts delegation members stressed the importance of moving on with certification.

“We cannot allow the actions of domestic terrorists to undermine the peaceful transition of power in our country,” Warren wrote.

Auchincloss, the state’s newest member of Congress, posted a video saying that he was “more resolved than ever” to complete the proceedings.

“I’ll put on my old body armor for this vote if I have to,” the Marine veteran later wrote.

Follow the latest updates from the delegation:

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics National Donald Trump Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Stephanie Grisham has resigned as first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and press secretary.
Stephanie Grisham
First lady Melania Trump's chief of staff resigns following Capitol protests January 6, 2021 | 8:31 PM
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waves to supporters during a drive-in rally, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made a campaign stop for Georgia candidates Warnock and Jon Ossoff before the runoff election Tuesday. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
GEORGIA
Newly-elected Warnock cites MLK in response to pro-Trump Capitol riots January 6, 2021 | 7:33 PM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Media
Twitter suspends Trump amid Capitol violence January 6, 2021 | 7:18 PM
A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
US Capitol
Woman shot inside Capitol during protest has died January 6, 2021 | 6:34 PM
Newton, MA 01-06-21: A rally against Newton police violence was held in a park on the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets, next to the Newton police headquarters. It was in response to a man being fatally shot in Newton Highlands on Tuesday at the Indulge candy store on Lincoln Street (pictured). (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Newton
Officials identify knife-wielding man killed by officers in Newton January 6, 2021 | 6:12 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
BOSTON REACTS
'Sickening': Walsh, City Council denounce Trump, mob of supporters who stormed US Capitol January 6, 2021 | 5:51 PM
07legislature Boston, MA 1/6/21 Governor Charlie Baker (cq) mingles in the Senate President's office, after remotely swearing in senators, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. POOL (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
US Capitol
Here's what Gov. Baker said about the 'violence unfolding at the Capitol' January 6, 2021 | 5:33 PM
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces, as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.
World reaction
World stunned by subversion of U.S. democracy after pro-Trump throng breaches capitol January 6, 2021 | 5:32 PM
TuftsCOVIDTesting Boston, MA 1/4/21 People line up outside Tufts Medical Center for COVID-19 testing, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6,419 new COVID-19 cases, 99 new deaths January 6, 2021 | 5:11 PM
Trump message
In video message, Trump tells supporters to 'go home' while reiterating unfounded claims of election fraud January 6, 2021 | 4:40 PM
Democratic candidates for Senate Jon Ossoff (L) and Raphael Warnock (R) bump elbows on stage during a rally with US President-elect Joe Biden outside Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 4, 2021. - President Donald Trump, still seeking ways to reverse his election defeat, and President-elect Joe Biden converge on Georgia on Monday for dueling rallies on the eve of runoff votes that will decide control of the US Senate. Trump, a day after the release of a bombshell recording in which he pressures Georgia officials to overturn his November 3 election loss in the southern state, is to hold a rally in the northwest city of Dalton in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Biden, who takes over the White House on January 20, is to campaign in Atlanta, the Georgia capital, for the Democratic challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
GEORGIA
Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Democrats Senate control January 6, 2021 | 4:23 PM
US Capitol
The Latest: Some GOP senators no longer plan Biden objection January 6, 2021 | 3:44 PM
Supporters of Pesident Donald Trump wave flags as they protest the result of the presidential election in front of the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Dozens of House Republicans have lined up to join three senators, ensuring that the House and the Senate must undertake lengthy debates over whether to overturn the results.
Joe Biden
WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol January 6, 2021 | 3:29 PM
A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Photos: Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol January 6, 2021 | 3:19 PM
Protesters outside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
US Capitol
Pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol in bid to overturn election January 6, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Research scientist Hong Xie holds a box of samples at a genome sequencing lab at the University of Washington in Seattle.
VIRUS VARIANT
U.S. is blind to contagious new virus variant, scientists warn January 6, 2021 | 2:24 PM
Mitch McConnell
Watch: Mitch McConnell says Congress overturning presidential election 'would damage our republic forever' January 6, 2021 | 2:15 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence officiate during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)
Politics
Livestream: Congress convenes to confirm the presidential election results January 6, 2021 | 12:57 PM
19levis - Laura Levis. (Handout)
Laura Levis
Mass. Legislature passes ‘Laura’s Law,’ named for woman who died after she couldn’t get inside hospital ER January 6, 2021 | 12:26 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal District Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Merrick Garland
Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general January 6, 2021 | 12:19 PM
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., addresses supporters during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Ed Markey reveals his unusual go-to Dunkin' order January 6, 2021 | 11:59 AM
Katherine Frey
Mike Pence
A final test of Mike Pence's loyalty to Trump January 6, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Zach Sobel left his car running outside a pet store in Brooklyn, and came back to find it had been stolen — with his dog, Calvin, inside — because he had left a spare key fob in the car.
CAR THEFTS
Here’s why car thefts are soaring (Hint: check your cup holder) January 6, 2021 | 10:00 AM
Democratic candidates for Senate Jon Ossoff (L) and Raphael Warnock (R) bump elbows on stage during a rally with US President-elect Joe Biden outside Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 4, 2021. - President Donald Trump, still seeking ways to reverse his election defeat, and President-elect Joe Biden converge on Georgia on Monday for dueling rallies on the eve of runoff votes that will decide control of the US Senate. Trump, a day after the release of a bombshell recording in which he pressures Georgia officials to overturn his November 3 election loss in the southern state, is to hold a rally in the northwest city of Dalton in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Biden, who takes over the White House on January 20, is to campaign in Atlanta, the Georgia capital, for the Democratic challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Georgia takeaways
8 early takeaways from the Georgia runoffs January 6, 2021 | 9:38 AM
Senator Mitt Romney speaks to members of the media while walking to the Senate floor last Friday, Jan. 1.
MITT ROMNEY
Trump supporters heckle Romney, chanting 'traitor' on a flight to D.C. January 6, 2021 | 8:47 AM
Joe Kennedy III greets voters outside the Florian Hall polling station in Boston during last year's Massachusetts state primary.
Joe Kennedy III
Joe Kennedy III on leaving office, losing his Senate bid, and what's next January 6, 2021 | 7:28 AM
Congressman-elect Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) (L) and other Representatives-elect arrive at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Newly elected members of the House of Representatives are attending orientation at the U.S. Capitol today following the 2020 elections. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Jake Auchincloss
A monumental 'whirlwind': Jake Auchincloss on his first two days in Congress January 6, 2021 | 7:27 AM
Raphael Warnock
Politics
Raphael Warnock makes history as first Black senator from Georgia January 6, 2021 | 2:06 AM
Rev. Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA
Watch: Warnock addresses supporters ahead of projected win in Georgia Senate runoff election January 6, 2021 | 1:14 AM
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign event for incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at Rock Springs Church in Milner, Ga., Jan. 4, 2021. Pence told President Donald Trump on Tuesday that he did not believe he had the power to block congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election despite Trump’s baseless insistence that he did, people briefed on the conversation said. (Nicole Craine/The New York Times)
MIKE PENCE
Pence said to have told Trump he lacks power to change election result January 6, 2021 | 12:43 AM