Oaths questioned as Trump’s backers fight against loss

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” Rep. Cori Bush tweeted. “They have broken their sacred oath of office.”

In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath of office to members of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Bill Clark/Pool Photo via AP, File) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE,
AP
January 10, 2021

Before they take office, elected officials swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution. But what happens when they are accused of doing the opposite?

As some Republicans continued to back President Donald Trump’s doomed effort to overturn the election, critics — including President-elect Joe Biden — accused them of violating their oaths and instead pledging allegiance to Trump.

The oaths, which rarely attract much attention, have become a common subject in the final days of the Trump presidency, being invoked by members of both parties as they met Wednesday to affirm Biden’s win and a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

“They also swore on a Bible to uphold the Constitution, and that’s where they really are stepping outside and being in dereliction of duty,” said former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican who served as EPA administrator during former President George W. Bush’s administration. “They swore to uphold the Constitution against all our enemies, foreign or domestic, and they are ignoring that.”

The oaths vary slightly between government bodies, but elected officials generally swear to defend the Constitution. The U.S. Senate website says its current oath is linked to the 1860s, “drafted by Civil War-era members of Congress intent on ensnaring traitors.”

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, vowed to honor the oath she took and affirm the results of the presidential election while urging colleagues to do the same. Republican Sen. Todd Young, of Indiana, was seen in a video posted to social media telling Trump supporters outside a Senate office building that he took an oath to the Constitution under God and asked, “Do we still take that seriously in this country?”

Corey Brettschneider, a political science professor at Brown University and author of “The Oath and the Office: A Guide to the Constitution for Future Presidents,” said the oath must be taken seriously and that Americans have to demand its enforcement or “the risk is to the entire system.” He said he would support censures, a formal statement of disapproval, for officials who clearly violate their oaths.

Advertisement

“The worst that could happen is that people roll their eyes at the oath and they say, ‘Oh, none of them mean it,’ and I think what we’ve got to do at a time of crisis is exactly the opposite — is to say, this does mean something,” Brettschneider said. “When you break the law, you need to be held to account, and that’s what’s really up to the American people to be outraged when Trump does what he’s done.”

Republicans who have filed or supported lawsuits challenging Biden’s win in November have claimed, without evidence, that the election was rigged against Trump. Their cases have failed before courts all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Both Republican and Democratic officials have deemed the election results legitimate and free of any widespread fraud.

The oaths were mentioned often Wednesday during a joint session of Congress meant to confirm Biden’s victory. Some Republicans who launched objections to the election results claimed their oaths required them to do so, while Democrats urged their counterparts to honor their oaths and affirm Biden as the next president.

“The oath that I took this past Sunday to defend and support the Constitution makes it necessary for me to object to this travesty,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert, a newly elected Republican from Colorado.

As lawmakers met, violent protestors loyal to Trump stormed the Capitol in an insurrection intended to keep Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. While authorities struggled to regain control, Biden called on Trump to abide by his oath and move to ease tensions.

Advertisement

“I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege,” Biden said.

The GOP effort to block the formal confirmation of Biden’s win eventually failed after Republicans recycled arguments of fraud and other irregularities that have failed to gain traction.

Democrats were quick to condemn Republicans who continued to oppose the results.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California asked, “Does our oath to uphold the Constitution, taken just days ago, mean so very little? I think not.” He added that “an oath is no less broken when the breaking fails to achieve its end.”

Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, said she would introduce a resolution calling for the expulsion of Republicans who moved to invalidate the election results.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” she tweeted. “They have broken their sacred oath of office.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said officials who continued to support Trump’s baseless claims of fraud violated their oath, and their rhetoric emboldened the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

“They have an allegiance that they have sworn — not to the Constitution and not the United States of America, but to one man, and that man is Donald Trump,” she said. “And they refuse to walk away from that no matter what he says, no matter what he does, and I think history will not judge them kindly for that.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center's Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)
VACCINE ROLLOUT
Ashish Jha calls for hospitals to be allowed to give leftover COVID-19 vaccinations to at-risk community members January 11, 2021 | 10:37 AM
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi says staff hid under a table for hours as rioters vandalized her office: 'A terrible, terrible violation' January 11, 2021 | 10:36 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the traditional 'pardoning' of the national Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden at the White House November 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. The turkey pardon was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush, who was continuing an informal tradition started by President Harry Truman in 1947. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Melania Trump
Melania Trump condemns violence, pushes back on those questioning her silence January 11, 2021 | 10:26 AM
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
Arnold Schwarzenegger
In video message, Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis January 11, 2021 | 10:04 AM
Trump supporters use cell phones to make images of a man injured during a protest with police at the Jan. 6 riots.
CAPITOL RIOTS
'They’re going to be prosecuted [and] they have provided the evidence' January 11, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Rhode Island
Police: Animal rights protesters pepper sprayed poultry shop workers January 11, 2021 | 10:00 AM
New Hampshire
26-year-old driver dies in interstate crash in New Hampshire January 11, 2021 | 9:54 AM
Frontline workers wait in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at a COVID in Arlington, Va., last month.
VACCINE ROLLOUT
At elite medical centers, even workers who don’t qualify are vaccinated January 11, 2021 | 9:43 AM
Prosecutors announced arrests in cases involving rioters holding zip ties after breaching the U.S. Capitol.
National
2 men who allegedly carried restraints into the Capitol are investigated by U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors January 11, 2021 | 9:19 AM
National
Video shows Capitol mob dragging a police officer down stairs. One rioter beat the officer with an American flag pole. January 11, 2021 | 9:05 AM
Politics
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director January 11, 2021 | 7:12 AM
Astrid Riecken
BIDEN inauguration
Biden still planning to be sworn in on the steps of U.S. Capitol two weeks after mob attack January 11, 2021 | 12:28 AM
Police Commissioner William G. Gross during a press conference outside City Hall in Boston, MA on November 4, 2020.
Mayoral race
BPD Commissioner William Gross likely considering mayoral run, source says January 11, 2021 | 12:00 AM
.
Capitol Siege
Here’s what we know about the former UMass Memorial Health Care employee who was reportedly in D.C. before the Capitol siege January 10, 2021 | 10:52 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
IMPEACHMENT
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster January 10, 2021 | 7:12 PM
MELROSE
Woman in her 20s killed in single-car crash in Melrose January 10, 2021 | 6:57 PM
DONALD TRUMP
Trump remains defiant amid calls to resign January 10, 2021 | 6:44 PM
U.S. Capitol Police push back demonstrators who were trying to enter the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Politics
Capitol police were overrun, 'left naked' against rioters January 10, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Vogue cover
Kamala Harris's team says it was blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover photo January 10, 2021 | 5:31 PM
Randolph, MA - 1/5/2021: EMT Chris Martin of Cataldo Ambulance Service prepares to collect a specimen at a COVID-19 testing site outside the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center in Randolph, MA on January 05, 2021. The site run by the town of Randolph, Cataldo Ambulance Service and many volunteers is part of the Massachusetts Stop the Spread program. On Monday (Jan. 4) the site performed 992 tests at the location. (The Stop the Spread program is intended to provide low barrier, free, and easy to access testing to all Massachusetts residents. Open to all Massachusetts residents. Testing is not restricted to residents of the cities where sites are located.) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5,396 new COVID-19 cases, 77 new deaths January 10, 2021 | 5:23 PM
A Coast Guard member searches for the fishing vessel Emmy Rose and its four crew members about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown on Nov. 23, 2020.
EMMY ROSE
Owner of fishing boat Emmy Rose says its not at fault for sinking January 10, 2021 | 3:10 PM
Vermont
Vermont man, convicted of killing stepmother in 2000, wants to be own lawyer January 10, 2021 | 2:48 PM
New Hampshire
Man seriously injured after losing control of snowmobile in Wolfeboro, N.H. January 10, 2021 | 2:22 PM
Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Federal Communications Commission spectrum auctions program for FY2021 on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington.
Prosecution or Impeachment trial?
Manchin says pursuit of Trump’s riot role is preferable to impeachment trial January 10, 2021 | 1:39 PM
A path through the woods leads to an overlook of the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, Massachusetts November 11, 2014.
environmental news
Swath of forest land near Quabbin Reservoir permanently protected January 10, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Vaccine Rollout
Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials' complaints January 10, 2021 | 12:44 PM
Coronavirus
Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot January 10, 2021 | 12:39 PM
In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, in Boston. Amazon opened an online pharmacy Tuesday, Nov. 17 giving shoppers the chance to buy their medication and order refills on their phones and computers and have it delivered to their doorsteps in a couple of days.
Parler
Amazon, Apple and Google cut off Parler, an app that drew Trump supporters January 10, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Sen. Pat Toomey
2nd GOP senator now urges Trump to resign over Capitol riot January 10, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Reactions
In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers January 10, 2021 | 10:30 AM