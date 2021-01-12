With Marty Walsh’s departure, endorsements have piled into Boston’s mayoral race. Here’s who has backed candidates.

City councilors and mayoral hopefuls Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell are boasting their early supporters amid news of Walsh's pending exit.

City Councilors and candidates for mayor Michelle Wu, left, and Andrea Campbell
City Councilors and candidates for mayor Michelle Wu, left, and Andrea Campbell –Jim Davis/Globe Staff, Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 12, 2021 | 4:27 PM

Related Links

Mayor Marty Walsh’s expected, imminent departure for a role in the incoming Biden Administration has blown open Boston’s mayoral race, igniting and stoking speculation about just how diverse the array of candidates could be with the absence of a popular incumbent.

With the shakeup, the only two declared candidates to date, City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu and District 4 City Councilor Andrea Campbell, have sought in recent days to capitalize on their early forays into the election. Both have rolled out key endorsements, boasting both their broad networks and community roots to set the stage early in what will likely be a turbulent race.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Wu’s campaign unveiled its support from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the councilor’s former Harvard Law School professor. The high-profile endorsement was followed on Monday with another from the Sunrise Movement Boston, the local chapter of the national grassroots climate justice organization, and on Tuesday with support from OPEIU Local 453 and the Alliance of Unions at the MBTA.

Wu backed Warren early in her run for president in 2019. The city councilor also played a pivotal role in Warren’s own entrance into politics, serving as her campaign’s statewide constituency director when the progressive Democrat took on then-Republican Sen. Scott Brown in 2012.

Wu, in a press release announcing the endorsement, called the senator “a personal hero and friend of mine.”

“Michelle has always been a fighter — as one of my students, as a Boston city councilor, and now as a candidate for mayor,” Warren said in a statement. “She is a tireless advocate for families and communities who feel unseen and unheard. Michelle is not just a woman full of good ideas and a passionate heart, she is a woman who gets out and does the work that needs to be done to make a difference in people’s lives. Bostonians can count on Michelle’s bold, progressive leadership to tackle our biggest challenges, such as recovering from the pandemic, dismantling systemic racism, prioritizing housing justice, revitalizing our transportation infrastructure, and addressing the climate crisis.”

Advertisement

Several of those points, especially Wu’s plan for a “Green New Deal and Just Recovery,” have also earned her praise from the Sunrise Movement, whose endorsement task force voted unanimously to throw its support behind the councilor.

“From building coalitions, to making public transit more accessible to Bostonians, to introducing a comprehensive plan for a Boston Green New Deal and Just Recovery, Councilor Wu has proven herself time and time again to be the type of public servant that is needed leading the city at this moment,” Graham Albert, a member of Sunrise Movement Boston’s political team and endorsement task force, said in a statement. “We are excited to help make her vision for a more inclusive and sustainable Boston a reality by supporting her historic candidacy in the days, weeks, and months ahead.”

And on Tuesday, OPEIU Local 453 and the Alliance of Unions at the MBTA, representing workers in professional, clerical, supervisory, and technical positions, pledged their support to Wu.

“I am proud to stand with the transit workers whose essential service connects our communities and economy,” Wu said in a statement. “OPEIU Local 453 and the Alliance of Unions at the MBTA create opportunities for working families all across the region, and I look forward to continuing to partner on building an equitable recovery to make Boston a city for everyone.”

Last month, Wu earned the support of a dozen elected officials from 11 towns and cities outside Boston, from Pittsfield to Cambridge.

Meanwhile, Campbell on Monday introduced support from a slate of local leaders, including the first elected official in the city to back a candidate in this election. The list highlights the councilor’s community ties, spanning from health care to local activism.

Advertisement

On the list are: Boston Democratic state Rep. Liz Malia; Bill Walczak, former president and CEO of the South End Community Health Center, founder of the Codman Square Health Center, and a former mayoral candidate; Diana Hwang, founder of the Asian American Women’s Political Initiative and a former state senate candidate; Dr. Atyia Martin, founder and CEO of All Aces Inc. and the city’s former chief resilience officer; John Borders IV, a Dorchester community activist and faith leader; and Makeeba McCreary, former chief of staff at Boston Public Schools and a racial equity, philanthropy, and education leader.

“Over the last few years, I’ve seen Andrea demonstrate leadership that is courageous, community-driven, and capable of delivering — not just for her own constituents but for all residents of Boston,” Malia said in a statement. “I am proud to support her as our next mayor of Boston.”

Hwang called Campbell “a rare, authentic leader whose experience and deep sense of justice guide her every single day.”

“As we continue to battle the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and systemic racism in our city, this moment requires a leader who understands the inequities in our communities at her core and who can bring people together across race, ethnicity, and across our neighborhoods to make real change — Andrea is that leader,” Hwang said in a statement.

In December, former Suffolk County sheriff Andrea Cabral also pledged support for Campbell.

Since Walsh officially became President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of labor last week, Campbell’s campaign says it has received a jolt of support in contributions, raising over $60,000 in the 24 hours following the news. The councilor also released a new campaign ad, underscoring a focus on taking on education, racial, and other disparities and inequities in the city.

Walsh’s pending exit has, of course, set in motion a scramble of other potential candidates, many of them now testing the waters and taking close personal stock of what a run for mayor would entail. Reports have circulated Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is mulling over a possible effort, as well as City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty, City Councilor At-Large Annissa Essaibi-George, North End state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, and South Boston state Sen. Nick Collins, among potentially more.

Should Walsh be confirmed by the Senate, City Council President Kim Janey would take over the reins here in Boston as acting mayor and become the first woman and person of color to serve as the city’s chief executive. Janey has not indicated whether she’ll seek a full term.

As Walsh’s plans to head to Washington, D.C., became clear, Wu’s team immediately set in motion fundraising emails based off the announcement — building off that momentum with additional calls for contributions in the wake of the Warren endorsement.

The subject line in one such dispatch to supporters Tuesday afternoon put it simply: “Full steam ahead.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics 2021 Boston elections Michelle Wu Andrea Campbell Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley on MSNBC.
Ayanna Pressley
Watch: Ayanna Pressley on Capitol attack: 'I'm fearful but that fear is not new' January 12, 2021 | 3:59 PM
Politics
US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot January 12, 2021 | 3:56 PM
Participants prepare their vehicle calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at South High School before a car rally through the streets of downtown Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Denver.
Remove Trump
Over 2,700 Boston.com readers call for Trump's removal from office January 12, 2021 | 3:10 PM
Hung Tien Pham, left, in 1989, and an age-progressed photo of what he may look like today.
Chinatown Massacre
30 years ago, three men shot six others in Chinatown. Today, 1 is still on the run. January 12, 2021 | 3:02 PM
Politics
Rep. McGovern to GOP's Jim Jordan: 'Will you admit that Joe Biden won fair and square?' January 12, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Actor Chuck Norris, here in 2010, was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, his manager said.
Chuck Norris
Sorry, Twitterverse: Chuck Norris manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot January 12, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Coronavirus
U.S. shifts to speed vaccinations, won't hold back 2nd doses January 12, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Matt McClain
PRIOR WARNING
Contrary to claims there was no prior intelligence, FBI report warned of 'war' at Capitol January 12, 2021 | 2:35 PM
Capitol outbreak?
COVID fears grow in Capitol as 3 lawmakers test positive January 12, 2021 | 2:18 PM
National
Authorities: California woman, 91, fatally shot while pointing gun at deputies January 12, 2021 | 2:13 PM
Foxborough, MA: 01-03-21: The stands at Gillette Stadium hosted no fans in the COVID-19 season. The New England Patriots hosted the New York Jets for the final game of their 2020 season at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Coronavirus
Massachusetts set to open first mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium January 12, 2021 | 2:00 PM
A digital billboard in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, shows jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball games. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Mega Millions has grown to $600 million and Powerball has climbed to $550 million. (AP Photo by Scott McFetridge)
$$$
The $625 million Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in nearly 2 years January 12, 2021 | 1:56 PM
Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks during her election night party at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, N.Y., after winning re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Cindy Schultz/The New York Times)
Elise Stefanik
Harvard cuts ties with Rep. Elise Stefanik over baseless voter fraud claims January 12, 2021 | 1:45 PM
US Vice President Mike Pence (C) walks back from the House Chamber followed by a Senate procession carrying boxes of Electoral Votes, at the Capitol, on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Congress was on track on January 7, 2021 to certify Joe Biden as the next US president and deal a hammer blow to Donald Trump whose supporters stormed the Capitol hours earlier, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence in the seat of American democracy. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump & Pence
Inside the remarkable rift between Trump and Pence January 12, 2021 | 1:43 PM
Congressional staff members are ushered out by police after rioters breached the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Amanda Voisard
National
6 hours of paralysis: Inside Trump's failure to act after a mob stormed the Capitol January 12, 2021 | 1:35 PM
Person of interest in alleged Hyde Park homicide.
Crime
Police release video of person of interest in Hyde Park homicide January 12, 2021 | 1:12 PM
Boston Police detective Luis Anjos got the vaccine from Jennifer Kelly, RN staff nurse at Tufts Medical Center.
LIFE AFTER COVID
Study: Post-vaccinations, coronavirus will be 'no more of a threat than the common cold' January 12, 2021 | 1:01 PM
Donald Trump, pictured here in Georgia last week, is traveling to Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 12, to trumpet one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration.
DONALD TRUMP
Trump describes his remarks that incited riot as 'totally appropriate' January 12, 2021 | 12:31 PM
Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6.
CAPITOL RIOTS
EXPLAINER: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege? January 12, 2021 | 11:48 AM
CAPITOL RIOTS
Son of Brooklyn judge is arrested over role in riot at Capitol January 12, 2021 | 11:16 AM
Boston Latin
Eric Tran Thai
Man who made secret recordings in Boston school restrooms pleads guilty January 12, 2021 | 10:57 AM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Local
State police: 'No specific threat' of potential armed protest at Mass. State House January 12, 2021 | 10:56 AM
Simone Gold
Noted hydroxychloroquine advocate was inside the Capitol during the riot January 12, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Mourners including Jean Kennedy Smith, third from right, gathered at the funeral of Sen. Edward Kennedy in Boston, Aug. 27, 2009.
Rev. Mark Hession
Priest who spoke at Sen. Kennedy's funeral denies sex abuse January 12, 2021 | 10:27 AM
Officer injuries
Police detail injuries to dozens of officers during assault on U.S. Capitol January 12, 2021 | 9:53 AM
Amanda Voisard
Capitol Police
Several Capitol Police officers suspended, more than a dozen under investigation January 12, 2021 | 9:08 AM
This photo provided by Justin Cave shows Rosanne Boyland. Boyland, from Kennesaw, Ga., was one of three people who died of medical emergencies during the violence inside and outside the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A friend said Boyland was pinned to the ground and trampled during a violent clash between rioters and police. (Justin Cave via AP)
CAPITOL RIOTS
Who are the 5 people who died in the Capitol riot? January 12, 2021 | 9:06 AM
FILE - This Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Chief Executive of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Sheldon Adelson shows at a business roundtable with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington. Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness, his wife said Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Sheldon Adelson
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies January 12, 2021 | 8:44 AM
MANATEE HARASSED
Officials: Manatee in Florida had 'Trump' drawn on back January 12, 2021 | 8:27 AM
Astrid Riecken
U.S. CAPITOL
Justice Department pursues at least 150 suspects in Capitol riot January 11, 2021 | 9:56 PM