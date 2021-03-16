McConnell threatens retaliation for filibuster change as idea gains strength

WASHINGTON — The fight over the filibuster escalated in the Senate on Tuesday as Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, threatened harsh reprisals if Democrats moved to weaken it, a prospect that appeared increasingly likely as President Joe Biden’s allies on Capitol Hill began building a public case for its elimination.

After Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, called for changes to reduce the power of the procedural tactic, McConnell, R-Ky., promised a “scorched-earth” response and pledged to grind the Senate to a standstill if Democrats took that step.

“Everything that Democratic Senates did to Presidents Bush and Trump, everything the Republican Senate did to President Obama, would be child’s play compared to the disaster that Democrats would create for their own priorities if — if — they break the Senate,” McConnell said.

McConnell was referring to the prospect that Democrats might resort to the “nuclear option,” using their majority status to force a change in the Senate rules that allow lawmakers to block action unless proponents can muster 60 votes to move forward. That would effectively destroy the filibuster, allowing the majority party to muscle through any measure on its own.

Progressives have been agitating for such a change to allow Biden to steer his agenda around Republican obstruction, and a growing number of Democrats are openly considering it.

McConnell, who noted that he had resisted aggressive demands by President Donald Trump to get rid of the filibuster and ram through Republicans’ agenda, said eliminating it would represent a transformative change in government.

“Does anyone really believe the American people were voting for an entirely new system of government by electing Joe Biden to the White House and a 50-50 Senate?” he asked.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who leads the Rules Committee, disagreed, saying that Americans did vote for a new approach and that ditching the filibuster might be necessary to achieve it.

“They voted for someone who is more moderate for president, but someone who is going to do big things,” she said. “They voted for change.”