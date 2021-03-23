Watch: Marty Walsh sworn in as labor secretary by Vice President Harris

WASHINGTON—Former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh was sworn in Tuesday as labor secretary by Vice President Kamala Harris, taking the oath of office at the White House complex with his longtime partner, Lorrie Higgins, at his side.

Marty Walsh sworn in as Labor Secretary by the VP. pic.twitter.com/4XO7HKgIZS — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) March 23, 2021

Walsh traveled to Washington after formally resigning as mayor Monday night following his Senate confirmation. He is now the nation’s 29th labor secretary, and the first since 1977 to have been a former union president.