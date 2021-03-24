A first: U.S. Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post

Transgender-rights activists have hailed Rachel Levine’s appointment as a historic breakthrough.

Rachel Levine testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Rachel Levine testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. –Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP, File
SHARE TWEET 5 COMMENTS
By
DAVID CRARY,
AP
March 24, 2021

Related Links

Voting mostly along party lines, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be the nation’s assistant secretary of health. She is the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation.

The final vote was 52-48. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined all Democrats in supporting Levine.

Levine had been serving as Pennsylvania’s top health official since 2017, and emerged as the public face of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. She is expected to oversee Health and Human Services offices and programs across the U.S.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden cited Levine’s experience when he nominated her in January.

Levine “will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability,” Biden said.

Transgender-rights activists have hailed Levine’s appointment as a historic breakthrough. Few trans people have ever held high-level offices at the federal or state level.

However, the confirmation vote came at a challenging moment for the transgender-rights movement as legislatures across the U.S. — primarily those under Republican control — are considering an unprecedented wave of bills targeting trans young people.

One type of bill, introduced in at least 25 states, seeks to ban trans girls and young women from participating in female scholastic sports.

One such measure already has been signed into law by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, and similar measures have been sent to the governors in Tennessee, Arkansas and South Dakota.

Another variety of bill, introduced in at least 17 states, seeks to outlaw or restrict certain types of medical care for transgender youths. None of these measures has yet won final approval.

Issues related to transgender rights also are a major factor in Republican opposition to the proposed Equality Act, which would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people across the U.S. The measure has passed the Democratic-led House but likely needs some GOP votes to prevail in the Senate.

Advertisement

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, president of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, alluded to those developments as she welcomed the Senate’s vote on Levine.

“At a time when hateful politicians are weaponizing trans lives for their own perceived political gain, Dr. Levine’s confirmation lends focus to the contributions trans people make to our nation,” said Parker, whose organization recruits and supports LGBTQ political candidates.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who voted no, had confronted Levine about medical treatments for transgender young people — include hormone treatment and puberty blockers — during her confirmation hearing Feb. 25.

“Do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one’s sex?” Paul asked.

Levine replied that transgender medicine “is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care” and said she would welcome discussing the issues with him.

In the past, Levine has asserted that hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs can be valuable medical tools in sparing some transgender youth from mental distress and possible suicide risk.

The confirmation vote was assailed by the conservative Family Research Council, which contended that Levine, in addition to her stance on transgender medical care, had supported “a variety of pro-abortion and anti-religious freedom proposals” while serving as Pennsylvania’s health secretary.

“Levine may be the most extreme radical ever confirmed by the Senate,” said Travis Weber, the council’s vice president for policy and government affairs.

A pediatrician and former Pennsylvania physician general, Levine was appointed as Pennsylvania’s health secretary by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017. She won confirmation by the Republican-majority Pennsylvania Senate.

Advertisement

However, Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, voted against Levine’s confirmation Wednesday.

“In Pennsylvania, the pandemic struck seniors in nursing homes disproportionately hard compared to other states,” Toomey said. “This was due in part to poor decisions and oversight by Dr. Levine and the Wolf administration.”

He also said an extended lockdown advocated by Levine “was excessive, arbitrary in nature, and has led to a slower recovery.”

A graduate of Harvard and of Tulane Medical School, Levine is president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. She’s written in the past on the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders and LGBTQ medicine.

Praise for her accomplishments and her handling of the pandemic have coincided with a steady stream of vitriol directed at at her on social media.

As reported Tuesday by the Associated Press, Levine was among the targets of a private Facebook group called the Pittsburgh Area Police Breakroom whose participants included many current and retired police officers.

Dozens of group members fueled days of transphobic posts about Levine for her role in statewide social-distancing mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Someone needs to shoot this thing!!” one retired officer wrote.

In January, a Pennsylvania legislator shared on Facebook an image mocking Levine’s appearance, then offered a general apology.

State Rep. Jeff Pyle, a Republican, said on Facebook that he “had no idea” the post mocking Levine “would be … received as poorly as it was” but that “tens of thousands of heated emails assured me it was.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Business Health Media Marijuana Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo , left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo
Ethics probe sought into COVID testing for Andrew Cuomo's relatives March 25, 2021 | 9:10 PM
In this image taken from video provided by ABC, Jacob Blake speaks during an interview broadcast on ABC News' Good Morning America on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Blake, who was shot in the back Aug. 23, 2020, by a white police officer in Wisconsin, triggering several nights of violent protests, said he was prepared to surrender just before the officer opened fire. (ABC News/Good Morning America via AP)
JACOB BLAKE
Jacob Blake files excessive force lawsuit against officer who paralyzed him March 25, 2021 | 8:43 PM
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced the charges against Clauvens Janvier last week.
waltham attacks
A man accused of 11 assaults in Waltham was held without bail. Here's what we've learned so far about the case. March 25, 2021 | 5:44 PM
BOSTON , MA - 11/12/2020 Mercedes Roberson opens up a bag of 44 COVID-19 tests which was received in the lab at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. The lab is processing anywhere from 900 - 1100 tests a day. As coronavirus cases rise all across the country, hospitals are ramping up their facilities to prepare for incoming patients. Erin Clark / Globe Staff TOPIC: 12hospitalprep
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,274 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths March 25, 2021 | 5:38 PM
Dorchester-02/23/2021 AG Maura Healey speaks while visiting the Russell Auditorium of the Codman Square Health Center where the grand opening of COVID vaccines took place. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Politics
'It’s outrageous': Maura Healey rips Baker administration's hiring of McKinsey March 25, 2021 | 5:30 PM
Politics
Buttigieg pitches 'once in a generation' infrastructure fix March 25, 2021 | 5:00 PM
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
4 takeaways from Joe Biden's first news conference as president March 25, 2021 | 4:55 PM
An undated photo provided by Olivia Oxley, shows a pile of pennies in a wheelbarrow that were gathered from the end of Andreas Flaten’s driveway. When Flaten demanded his final paycheck, the auto shop where he had worked, delivered 91,500 pennies, covered in some sort of automotive fluid. (Olivia Oxley via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY PAID IN PENNIES BY HEATHER MURPHY FOR MARCH 25, 2021. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
National
After being nickel and dimed over his final paycheck, he received 91,500 greasy pennies March 25, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Science
FDA panel rejects Pfizer's arthritis drug as too risky March 25, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Boston, MA 3/19/2021, Vaccine is readied at the Hynes Convention Center. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts opened a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on March 18 at the Hynes Convention Center under the operation of CIC Health. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,165,381 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 25, 2021 | 4:27 PM
An offshore wind farm near Block Island, R.I.
CLIMATE BILL
Charlie Baker to sign sweeping climate change bill March 25, 2021 | 3:32 PM
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON (03/25/2021) - Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders spoke at a State House press conference on March 25, 2021 to provide updates on COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker press conference (Sam Doran/State House News Service)
Coronavirus
Mass. to get 40K additional doses of J&J vaccine, as state launches homebound vaccination plan March 25, 2021 | 2:54 PM
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
200 million doses
Joe Biden doubles goal of COVID-19 vaccines to 200 million doses in first 100 days March 25, 2021 | 1:46 PM
Coronavirus
Mass. college issues stay-in-place order for students in on-campus apartment complex after outbreak March 25, 2021 | 1:40 PM
Advocates rally for the legalization of marijuana in Albany, N.Y.
MARIJUANA
New York reaches a deal to legalize recreational marijuana March 25, 2021 | 1:37 PM
Cape Cod
Man accused of shooting 2 officers on Cape Cod will take plea deal March 25, 2021 | 1:24 PM
Hyde Park, MA - 9/19/2019 - Roxbury Prep High School is pictured in Hyde Park, Mass. on Thursday, Sept. 19. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 20RoxburyCop
DENIED!
These Mass. schools were denied exemptions from the state's reopening plan March 25, 2021 | 12:44 PM
President Joe Biden holds a face mask as he speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Livestream: Joe Biden's first presidential press conference March 25, 2021 | 11:48 AM
A man watches out his window as the Boston Police Department hands out face masks during a community initiative to get more face masks into Boston neighborhoods.
BLAMING THE SICK
'Shaming individuals misses that this epidemic has been far more about a failing public health system' March 25, 2021 | 11:25 AM
Ivan Agerton near his home on Bainbridge Island, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2021. Agerton had no history of mental illness, but like a small number of other people, he developed psychotic symptoms weeks after becoming infected with the coronavirus. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times)
Psychosis
First COVID, then psychosis: ‘The most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced’ March 25, 2021 | 11:18 AM
Politics
Powell likens Fed's pandemic response to British at Dunkirk March 25, 2021 | 11:15 AM
Meghan McCain
Critics pounce on Meghan McCain's comments about Asian representation on 'The View' March 25, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Politics
Watch: Kim Janey talks about priorities as acting mayor on 'Today' Show, Rachel Maddow March 25, 2021 | 10:43 AM
WORCESTER, MA - 3/22/2021: 0328UNIVERSITYSCHOOLS ..... Desks removed from classrooms left in a hallway for social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the University Park Campus School in Worcester. Students will soon be attending in person classes at the University Park Campus School. The students are learning now remotely during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The campus school building is open for teachers, who are teaching their classes from their computers in the classroom. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: IDEAS
Back to school
Boston and Worcester get waivers to delay resumption of full in-person classes March 25, 2021 | 10:30 AM
Rochelle Walensky
Rochelle Walensky
Watch: Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. is still seeing ‘way too many’ deaths from COVID-19 March 25, 2021 | 9:55 AM
FILE - This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo shows tablets of ibuprofen in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration said that pregnant women should avoid a group of common pain relievers including Advil and Aleve for the last four months of pregnancy, expanding the warning from three months. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Coronavirus
Can I take Advil or Tylenol before or after a COVID-19 vaccine? March 25, 2021 | 9:50 AM
Unemployment
U.S. jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic began March 25, 2021 | 9:14 AM
This photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows weapons Rico Marley was armed with at the time of his arrest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Authorities say Marley, who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with multiple guns and body armor, was spotted by a witness who immediately became suspicious and alerted management. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Atlanta
Instacart worker alerted Atlanta grocery store manager to heavily armed man, police say March 25, 2021 | 9:06 AM
Politics
Government revises 4th quarter GDP up slightly to 4.3% March 25, 2021 | 8:53 AM
51 Eames St., Wilmingon, MA
Contaminated Water
Study finds link between childhood cancer and contaminated water in Wilmington in the 1990s March 24, 2021 | 11:57 PM