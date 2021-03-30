Matt Gaetz is reportedly being investigated over a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl

“I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

FILE -- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021. Gaetz is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
SHARE TWEET 16 COMMENTS
By
Michael S. Schmidt and Katie Benner,
New York Times Service
March 30, 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.

Investigators are examining whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said. A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.

Advertisement

It was not clear how Gaetz met the girl, believed to be 17 at the time of encounters about two years ago that investigators are scrutinizing, according to two of the people.

The investigation was opened in the final months of the Trump administration under Attorney General William Barr, the two people said. Given Gaetz’s national profile, senior Justice Department officials in Washington — including some appointed by Trump — were notified of the investigation, the people said.

The three people said that the examination of Gaetz, 38, is part of a broader investigation into a political ally of his, a local official in Florida named Joel Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on an array of charges, including sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of whom was an underage girl.

Greenberg, who has since resigned his post as tax collector in Seminole County, north of Orlando, visited the White House with Gaetz in 2019, according to a photograph that Greenberg posted on Twitter.

No charges have been brought against Gaetz, and the extent of his criminal exposure is unclear.

Gaetz said in an interview that his lawyers had been in touch with the Justice Department and that they were told he was the subject, not the target, of an investigation. “I only know that it has to do with women,” Gaetz said. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

Advertisement

Gaetz called the investigation part of an elaborate scheme involving “false sex allegations” to extort him and his family for $25 million. He said he and his father, Don Gaetz, had been cooperating with the FBI after they were approached by people saying they could make the investigation “go away.”

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Central Florida.

Greenberg pleaded not guilty last year and was sent to jail this month for violating the terms of his bail. He is scheduled to go on trial in June in Orlando.

A frequent presence on Fox News and other conservative media, Gaetz has recently mused with confidants about quitting elected politics and taking a full-time job with the conservative television channel Newsmax or another network, according to a person familiar with the conversations. Axios first reported on Tuesday that Gaetz was considering leaving Congress.

Greenberg maintained ties to controversial figures who have supported Trump, an examination of court records, social media posts and far-right websites showed. A website run by a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys and a network of fake social media accounts linked to Trump’s longtime political adviser Roger Stone have promoted false accusations about Greenberg’s rivals similar to rumors that prosecutors accused Greenberg of secretly trying to spread.

It was not clear how Greenberg knew either Gaetz or Stone. He posted a selfie with both in 2017, tweeting, “Great catching up.” The following year, Gaetz expressed support for Greenberg’s successful bid for local office, predicting he would someday make a great member of Congress.

Advertisement

On Capitol Hill, Gaetz has embraced the role of villain to the left as much as he has served as one of Trump’s staunchest defenders and enablers, often with theatrical flair. He wore a gas mask on the House floor last year in the early days of the pandemic, insisting he was demonstrating concern for public safety amid accusations he was mocking the seriousness of the spread of the coronavirus.

Gaetz was first elected to Congress in 2016. As a member of the Florida Legislature and the scion of a Republican political family, he had initially backed former Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida in the Republican presidential primary that year before hitching his political fortunes to Trump.

It paid off. He won a seat in Congress representing part of the Florida Panhandle, and as one of Trump’s most flamboyant supporters on Capitol Hill and on cable television, his profile skyrocketed.

Gaetz invited a right-wing Holocaust skeptic to the State of the Union address in 2018, and attended an event last year where he said the Proud Boys had provided security, though he has distanced himself from the group on his podcast. When Democrats moved in 2019 to impeach Trump for the first time, Gaetz and a phalanx of Republicans following him barged past Capitol Police into the secure rooms of the House Intelligence Committee to briefly break up the investigation into the president.

After Trump’s defeat last year, Gaetz once again rallied to his side, defending the president’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Gaetz helped organize efforts among lawmakers to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory during Congress’ certification of it on Jan. 6 that was disrupted for hours by a pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. Gaetz later traveled to Wyoming to hold a rally against Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican leader who had voted to impeach Trump for inciting the riot.

In 2017, Gaetz was the only member of Congress to vote against a law that gave the federal government more power and money to fight human trafficking.

“Voters in Northwest Florida did not send me to Washington to go and create more federal government,” Gaetz said in a local television interview at the time. “If anything, we should be abolishing a lot of the agencies at the federal level.”

Gaetz’s personal life has gained attention before. Last summer, he announced that he had a son, Nestor Galban, 19, though Gaetz said he was not Galban’s biological father, nor had he adopted him. Galban had been 12 when they met and had come to the United States from Cuba; Gaetz was at the time dating Galban’s sister.

“He is a part of my family story,” Gaetz told People magazine in June. “My work with Nestor, our family, no element of my public service could compare to the joy that our family has brought me.”

Gaetz proposed to his girlfriend, Ginger Luckey, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 30.

It was unclear how investigators in the Greenberg case began examining Gaetz’s conduct. Last June, federal prosecutors secured an indictment against Greenberg, accusing him of stalking a political rival.

Around that time, federal authorities seized Greenberg’s phone and laptop, according to court records. They discovered evidence that Greenberg, whose job responsibilities included issuing licenses, was creating fake identification cards for himself and a teenage girl, and was experimenting with holograms used on permits for concealed firearms, according to court documents.

Two months later, he was indicted on the sex trafficking charge. From May to November 2017, prosecutors said, Greenberg targeted the girl, who was between 14 and 17, saying he “recruited” and “solicited” her for sex acts in exchange for unspecified perks or favors.

Greenberg worked in advertising before running successfully at the age of 31 in 2016 for tax collector in Seminole County.

Within days of taking office, he fired three employees who had supported his predecessor and began spending more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money on personal expenses, including guns, ammunition, body armor and a drone, as well as on computers for his own cryptocurrency venture, a county audit later revealed.

The following year, according to The Orlando Sentinel, Greenberg posted a photograph of himself on social media with Milo Yiannopoulos, a right-wing personality who has a history of making racist remarks. The newspaper also detailed Greenberg’s own misogynist and anti-Muslim comments on Facebook.

In his bid for reelection, Greenberg turned in late 2019 to clandestine tactics to undermine a possible rival, according to court papers. Prosecutors said he sent an anonymous letter to the school where one potential candidate worked that made unfounded accusations of sexual misconduct with a student and making similar claims on a fake Facebook account.

As the primary race intensified last summer, similar messaging began appearing on fake social media accounts that have been tied to Stone.

“Watch out Seminole county,” someone named April Goad said on Facebook, warning Floridians “don’t open your door” to the rival candidate, according to Graphika, a company that specializes in analyzing social media.

The post linked to an article about the rival published on Central Florida Post, a website controlled by Stone’s associates that had written favorable articles about Greenberg. The website was founded by a member of the Proud Boys who has been linked to security providers for Stone on Jan. 6 in Washington in the lead-up to the insurrection at the Capitol.

Greenberg’s reelection efforts quickly evaporated when he was first indicted last June, and he resigned a day later.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
An Emergent BioSolutions lab in Baltimore.
Coronavirus
Mix-up ruins about 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, causing delays March 31, 2021 | 7:13 PM
Nursing homes
Nursing homes
‘Mom is really different’ March 31, 2021 | 6:10 PM
Boston City Hall
Politics
Boston councilors seek to provide city employees paid leave for loss of pregnancy March 31, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Jeff Turco
Jeffrey Turco
Ex-Trump backer wins Massachusetts House special election March 31, 2021 | 5:36 PM
BOSTON, MA - 3/25/2021 U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch speaks at the Medal of Honor Park on Thursday morning to recognize the National Medal of Honor Day in advance of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Unprecedented Fourth Convention in Boston in September. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Stephen Lynch
Congressman Stephen Lynch issues warning about buying PPE from China March 31, 2021 | 5:25 PM
A healthcare worker wearing protective gloves collects a Covid-19 swab test from a person inside a vehicle at a United Airlines drive-thru testing site inside San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2021. California reported 459 daily virus deaths, the second-highest tally since the pandemic began, as the most-populous state continues to battle a surge of cases that has strained health-care facilities. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,252 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths March 31, 2021 | 5:05 PM
BOSTON , MA - 3/30/2021 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stand at the front while listening to Governor Baker speak to press after visiting the Hynes Convention Center FEMA Mass Vaccination Site on Tuesday afternoon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff topic: 31baker
Coronavirus
The CDC changed its list of health conditions associated with risk of severe COVID-19. What about Massachusetts? March 31, 2021 | 4:53 PM
A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.
Tiger Woods crash
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal it March 31, 2021 | 4:51 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,335,709 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 31, 2021 | 4:27 PM
01yao - Jeffrey Yao sits at the witness stand, with his attorney J.W. Carney, Jr. during his trial at Middlesex Superior Court on March 31, 2021. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder for stabbing Deane Stryker in Winchester Public Library in 2018. (Middlesex Superior Court)
Crime
Man charged in deadly Winchester library stabbing found not guilty because of his mental illness March 31, 2021 | 4:15 PM
Scott Eisen
THE VOTING AGE
Should Boston lower the voting age to 16 in local elections? March 31, 2021 | 3:17 PM
Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens March 31, 2021 | 3:00 PM
National
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested March 31, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Crime
N.H. man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend twice March 31, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tours the Hynes Convention Center FEMA Mass Vaccination Site
Coronavirus
'It's a really big deal': Massachusetts to get over 100,000 doses of the J&J vaccine next week March 31, 2021 | 1:07 PM
01fallriver - Photo of David Almond, victim of child abuse. (Office of the Child Advocate)
David Almond
Report: Death of teen the result of 'multi-system failure' March 31, 2021 | 12:30 PM
Politics
'That was one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted' March 31, 2021 | 12:11 PM
Politics
Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies March 31, 2021 | 11:24 AM
Crime
UConn soccer player facing aggravated sexual assault charge March 31, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Queensberry Street in the Fenway area
CRIME
Police: Fenway-area man forced minor to have sex in return for housing, drugs, and money March 31, 2021 | 10:17 AM
RN Alyssa Velotta draws up the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in Revere oon March 23.
Live updates
Boston schools superintendent: Teens 16 and up should be prioritized for COVID vaccine March 31, 2021 | 10:16 AM
A violent mob of Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.
Capitol Riots
Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over January riot March 31, 2021 | 10:06 AM
In this image from video, Minneapolis Firrefighter Genevieve Hansen, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
National
Livestream: Trial of Derek Chauvin, fired officer charged with killing George Floyd, enters third day March 31, 2021 | 9:59 AM
Groton Road in Westford
BIKE CRASH
Bicyclist killed in Westford crash March 31, 2021 | 9:40 AM
Charles Krupa / AP
Local
A Vermont high school has moved into a former Macy's. Here's what it looks like. March 31, 2021 | 9:06 AM
CAPE COD, MA - 8/16/2018: Sharks close off shore near Long Nook Beach in Truro where William Lytton was bit by ashark. Below is The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagging a shark. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 17sharkspic
SHARKS
Study: Cape Cod sharks spend nearly half their time in shallow water March 30, 2021 | 11:29 PM
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.
Remembering Dennis Shine
‘Proud family moment’ as Biden honors Worcester soldier killed in Vietnam March 30, 2021 | 10:14 PM
In this 2003, file photo, G. Gordon Liddy speaks at a rally for troops in Washington.
G. Gordon Liddy
G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90 March 30, 2021 | 9:25 PM
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, Monday March 29, 2021.
Derek Chauvin trial
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving March 30, 2021 | 9:14 PM
Boston's iconic duck boat tours weren't able to start until mid-July last year.
DUCK BOATS
'We will live to quack another day' March 30, 2021 | 9:02 PM