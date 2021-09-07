Politics Michael Flaherty "I want to continue making Boston a better place to live, work, and raise a family." Michael Flaherty

Michael Flaherty, 52, is an incumbent at-large city councilor. He served as a city councilor from 2000-2008; he was elected again in 2013, and he has served since then.

Flaherty attended Boston College High School before graduating from Boston College and Boston University School of Law. He lives in South Boston and is married with four kids.

Why are you running for at-large city councilor?

I want to continue making Boston a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I feel that the pressing challenges facing our city are also opportunities to bring it to new heights and that our greatest days are ahead of us. There are so many good things happening in Boston, like our world-class healthcare, educational institutions and our booming innovation economy, but too many of our residents and neighborhoods aren’t connected to these opportunities. As we recover from COVID-19, we need to make sure everyone can share in Boston’s prosperity. The pandemic exacerbated many of the existing issues and inequities in our City. We need leaders who understand both the big and small picture and will work to address these problems and connect all of our neighborhoods to opportunity. I have done that my entire career, proudly leading on issues ranging from affordable housing, workforce development and the Community Preservation Act (CPA). In my text term, I will continue to put the needs of Bostonians first and advocate for every Boston resident.

Advertisement:

There are 17 candidates for at-large city councilor. What accomplishments and proposals do you think make you stand out from the others? Please be specific.

As a result of the time I have already spent on the Boston City Council, I have a deep understanding and knowledge of the issues impacting each neighborhood and a proven track record of being the citywide elected official who can provide solutions to those problems. I have been a Councilor of firsts — the first citywide elected official to support marriage equality, an original sponsor of the CPA and first to call for updates to the linkage formula to create more funding for affordable housing. My record on the issues important to Bostonians shows that I am not afraid to make the hard decisions required to represent every resident of Boston. If re-elected, I will continue to be a Councilor of firsts, using my institutional knowledge and experience to guide us through this time of transition and move our City forward.

Advertisement:

What would be your top three objectives during your term as city councilor?

My first priority is to create more safe and truly affordable housing by strengthening and expanding our affordable housing policies to better meet the needs of Bostonians, especially our seniors, veterans and working families. In order to make sure our City is a place where everyone can thrive, we need to create high quality public schools for every child with a curriculum that is aligned to Boston’s labor market demands and closes the opportunity and achievement gap only exacerbated by COVID-19. My third priority is to ensure an equitable COVID-19 recovery that is fair to every neighborhood and prioritizes our local economy, small businesses, and the communities they serve.

Advertisement:

What is one thing you want the City of Boston to know about you?

I joined the City Council to help my fellow Bostonians improve the quality of their lives. Their issues are my issues. I learned early on that public service isn’t about who gets the most accolades or press coverage, it’s about how much you can do for others. I’ve built my career based on those values. I listen to the needs of residents in every neighborhood across the City and work to translate what I hear into actions that improve their lives in ways both big and small. This can be through extensive policy work to address long term structural concerns such as affordable housing or public safety or through constituent services like fixing sidewalks or cleaning up our streets.

Advertisement:

What is your typical Dunkin’ order?

Dunkin’ is great but my go-to coffee place is the Java House in South Boston. After I put in my Dad’s lottery numbers, my go-to order is a large iced coffee and blueberry muffin.

Visit Michael Flaherty at his website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Previous candidate: Nick Vance

Next candidate: Jon M. Spillane