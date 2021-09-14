Politics Preliminary Election Day Live Blog: Updates on the Boston mayoral race Boston voters will select two mayoral candidates on Tuesday to advance to November's general election. Acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George, and Boston's former economic development chief, John Barros, are all running for mayor of Boston. Boston Globe File Photos / Illustration by Michael Begay, Boston.com

There can only be two.

Boston voters who had not already sent their ballot by mail or voted early are heading to the polls to cast their votes in the city’s preliminary mayoral election on Tuesday, whittling the diverse field down to two finalists for the Nov. 2 general election.

Scroll down for information about the candidates and the issues, and check back here for updates on the race throughout the day.

Declared candidates:

Michelle Wu, at-large city councilor and Roslindale resident

Andrea Campbell, District 4 city councilor and Mattapan resident

Annissa Essaibi George, at-large city councilor and Dorchester resident

John Barros, former city economic development chief and Dorchester resident

Kim Janey, acting mayor of Boston and Roxbury resident

View a roundup of candidate Q&A’s and prior race coverage, here.

View updates prior to Sept. 14, here.

Thirty-eight years ago, Mel King became the first Black candidate to reach the general election in a race to be Boston mayor.

Advertisement:

Now, the pioneering activist and politician is hoping to push Acting Mayor Kim Janey into the two-person finale — and beyond.

In an endorsement announced late Monday night, King backed Janey to be the next full-term Boston mayor.

“I am 92 years old,” he said in a statement. “I’ve spent my entire life fighting for a Boston that is more equitable and just. One that tears down the walls of racial and economic injustice in Boston and builds up a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-generational coalition that will bring a new day to the city. I believe the person to lead that change is Mayor Kim Janey.”

Advertisement:

The endorsement came just 10 hours before voting on the eve of the preliminary election Tuesday, with polls showing Janey in a virtual tie with City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George for the second-place spot to advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

King said he has known Janey and her family for “decades,” noting that the acting mayor volunteered as a teenager on his 1983 mayoral campaign (King ultimately lost the race to Mayor Ray Flynn). A former state representative for the 9th Suffolk District, the longtime South End resident said Janey is “carrying the torch” for the “multi-racial, multi-generational Rainbow Coalition” he led four decades ago.

Advertisement:

“I have seen her grow into a passionate advocate and leader for equity and excellence in our schools, for affordable housing for every family, for continuing to build a city to open the doors for the jobs and education opportunity, and for closing the wealth and opportunity gaps that still plague our city,” King said. “She has done that in just five months as Mayor, and I believe she can do so much more with four more years. It is why I am endorsing her and, more importantly, voting for her.”

“Mel King helped shape my life of activism that turned me into the person I am today,” Janey said in a statement. “He is a giant, a legend, a trailblazer. His influence is felt all throughout our city, throughout the generations, and I am so very honored to have earned his endorsement in this race.”