Politics Here’s who won ballot slots for November’s 2021 Boston City Council election Four at-large seats and three district seats are up for grabs on the Boston City Council this November. Michael Flaherty, Julia Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeune, Erin Murphy, Carla Monteiro, David Halbert, Althea Garrison, and Bridget Nee-Walsh will vie for four at-large Boston City Council seats in November. Courtesy Photos

After a long night of waiting, Boston has narrowed the list of 17 at-large City Council candidates down to eight who will appear on the ballot in November. In the upcoming Nov. 2 general election, voters will select four from the eight at-large candidates who moved on after Tuesday’s primary.

Also, in districts 4, 6, and 7, voters will choose among the two candidates who secured ballot slots in the races for each of those district seats.

Here are the candidates that will advance to the final Boston City Council races, according to the City of Boston unofficial results:

AT LARGE:

1. Michael Flaherty

Incumbent Michael Flaherty has served on the council since 2013 and previously served from 2000 to 2008. He narrowly finished first on the ballot yesterday with 14.99% of the votes, according to unofficial results.

Advertisement:

Flaherty, 55, is a South Boston native and a graduate of Boston College High School, Boston College and Boston University School of Law. He told Boston.com his top three priorities were creating affordable housing, improving public schools, and making an equitable COVID-19 recovery.

2. Julia Mejia

Incumbent Julia Mejia has served as an at-large city councilor since 2020 and is the first Afro-Latina to serve on the City Council. Mejia followed closely behind Flaherty with 14.07% of the votes, finishing second on the ballot Tuesday.

Mejia, 51, is a Boston Public School graduate and then attended Mount Ida College. She told Boston.com her top three priorities are economic empowerment, civic engagement, and civil rights, which she said were also the council’s priorities during her first term.

3. Ruthzee Louijeune

Ruthzee Louijeune will be advancing in Boston’s City Council race after finishing in third on the ballot with approximately 12% of the votes. Louijeune, 35, is a lawyer and this is her first time running for an at-large City Council seat.

Advertisement:

Louijeune was born and raised in Hyde Park and Mattapan and is a graduate of Boston Latin School, Columbia University, and Harvard Law School. She told Boston.com her top three priorities are housing, education, and access to city contracting dollars.

4. Erin Murphy

Erin Murphy is a first-time City Council candidate and placed fourth on the ballot yesterday. Murphy, 51, is currently a public school teacher in the Boston Public School system, where she has been teaching for over 22 years. She won 8.29% of votes in the preliminary elections.

A Dorchester native and single mom to four children, she graduated from University of Massachusetts Boston with a degree in business management, history and elementary education, before receiving her master’s degree in education from Fitchburg State College. She told Boston.com her top three priorities are education, public health, and constituent services.

5. Carla Monteiro

Carla Monteiro, 38, is a Boston native currently working as a social worker in addiction care at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and emergency psychiatric care for young people at Boston Children’s Hospital. A Boston native, she lives in Dorchester with her spouse and son. Monteiro finished fifth on the ballot with 6.84% of the vote.

Advertisement:

She attended Quincy College for an associate’s degree in human services, and went on to earn a degree in social work from Bridgewater State University and a master of social work degree from Boston College. Her top priorities are addressing housing instability, disparate educational opportunities, and a lack of mental health and substance use resources.

6. David Halbert

David Halbert is running for an at-large seat on the City Council for the first time and previously was the outreach manager for The Educational Justice Institute at MIT. He lives with his wife Lauren and two daughters in Dorchester. Halbert garnered 6.14% of votes, coming in sixth.

Advertisement:

Halbert is a graduate of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy & Urban Affairs. He told Boston.com his top three priorities are housing, changing the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program, and education.

7. Althea Garrison

Althea Garrison is a former at-large City Councilor and was a Massachusetts state representative from 1992 to 1995. The Dorchester resident was most recently in office in 2019 as one of the city councilors at-large. She came in seventh with 6.1% of votes.

According to Boston.gov, priorities for Garrison include affordable housing, support for senior citizens and homeless veterans, and addressing challenges that face public transportation.

Advertisement:

Garrison did not reply to Boston.com when contacted.

8. Bridget Nee-Walsh

Bridget Nee-Walsh, 42, is a South Boston local, a Union Ironworker and the owner of two local businesses. Nee-Walsh is also a first timer on the ballot. She is a single mother to a 5-year-old daughter. Nee-Walsh finished eighth on the ballot with approximately 5% of the votes.

Nee-Walsh is running for the at-large position to be an advocate for working families and people. Nee-Walsh told Boston.com that her top priorities include investments in affordable housing, public education, and public safety in the city of Boston.

DISTRICT 4:

1. Brian Worrell

The District 4 seat was up for grabs this election as the incumbent, Andrea Campbell, vacated her position to run for mayor. As a result, nine candidates ran to secure one of the two spots in the upcoming November elections.

Advertisement:

Worrell won the first seat with 25% of votes, pulling ahead of the pack. Worrell is real estate broker and a small business owner, running on policies including pandemic recovery, tackling food challenges and effective transportation.

2. Evandro Carvalho

Evandro Carvalho finished second on the ballot with 18% of votes, securing a place on the November ballot.

No stranger to politics, Carvalho was a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, representing the fifth Suffolk District, from 2014 to 2019. Most recently, Carvalho was the executive director of the city’s Human Rights Commission, which he was appointed to by former Mayor Marty Walsh.

Economic empowerment and justice, home ownership, and police reforms including social justice are some of the policies that Carvalho is focused on in his run to represent District 4.

DISTRICT 6:

1. Kendra Hicks

Kendra Hicks finished first in the District 6 City Councilor primary race by more than 1,000 votes. Hicks, a Jamaica Plain native and first generation black Dominican woman, placed ahead of candidates Mary Tamer and Winnie Eke.

Advertisement:

Hicks is running for the seat of City Councilor Matt O’Malley, who announced he would not be running for re-election last December. O’Malley endorsed against Hicks, and instead gave his endorsement to Tamer.

2. Mary Tamer

Mary Tamer, who received approximately 43% of the votes, will also appear on the ballot in November. Tamer, who is a first-time candidate on the ballot, is a West Roxbury native and was a former Boston School Committee member as well as the president of the League of Women Voters of Boston.

DISTRICT 7:

1. Tania Anderson

Tania Anderson will be advancing to the Nov. 2 election after placing first in the District 7 City Council race, according to a release sent by her campaign. Anderson won with approximately 2,000 votes and a clear majority.

Advertisement:

“I got into this race to fight for the issues that matter to my community. We need to tackle skyrocketing housing costs, we must improve our public schools, and we must dismantle the structural racism and systemic inequalities that have held our community back,” Anderson said in a statement. “These issues are personal to me as a mother, as a non-profit leader, and as an activist. The results tonight show they are personal to our community as well.”

2. Roy Owens Sr.

In a close race for the second ballot slot, Roy Owens pulled through to the November elections after outperforming Angelina Camacho by just 28 votes. Owens was also in the run for the city councilor at-large position, but did not make the ballot for the eight positions available.