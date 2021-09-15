Politics Here are preliminary election results from around Massachusetts Voters narrowed the fields of candidates for November elections in several communities. Charles Krupa / AP, File

Boston wasn’t the only city with a preliminary election on Tuesday.

Voters in nine other Massachusetts communities turned out to the polls, casting ballots to whittle down fields of candidates ahead of final elections later this fall.

Incumbent mayors in Brockton, Framingham, Gloucester, Haverhill, Medford, Newton, and Salem are all seeking re-election.

Lynn and Somerville, meanwhile, each have open mayoral elections.

Voters in several cities and towns were also faced with choices for a handful of other local elections, including in city council and school committee races.

Here are the unofficial election results for each race as provided by local officials:

Brockton election results

Mayor Robert Sullivan got a hearty backing from voters, raking in nearly 71 percent of the vote.

He will face runner-up City Councilor At-Large Tina Cardoso — who attracted 22 percent of the vote — in November.

Brockton Results by Christopher Gavin on Scribd

Framingham election results

Charlie Sisitsky, a former city councilor, topped election results, garnering 4,401 ballots — more votes than the 1,938 for incumbent Mayor Yvonne Spicer, who he will now face in November.

Framingham Results by Christopher Gavin on Scribd

Gloucester election results

Former city councilor and School Committee member Gregory Verga received the most votes with 50 percent of the vote.

He will now face incumbent Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who carried about 29 percent of the vote.

Gloucester Results by Christopher Gavin on Scribd

Haverhill election results

Mayor James Fiorentini will face challenger City Councilor Colin LePage in November.

Fiorentini garnered 2,978 votes while LePage secured 1,345.

Haverhill Results by Christopher Gavin on Scribd

Lynn election results

In November, voters in Lynn will decide between Jared Nicholson, a School Committee member, and City Council President Darren Cyr to serve as their next mayor.

Nicholson brought in the most votes with 3,220 ballots, while Cyr was the runner-up with 2,593 votes.

Lynn Results by Christopher Gavin on Scribd

Medford election results

Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn brought in 47 percent of the vote on Tuesday, advancing to the November election, where she will face City Councilor John Falco Jr., who garnered 34.5 percent of the vote.

Medford Results by Christopher Gavin on Scribd

Newton election results

Voters in Newton backed Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and City Councilor Amy Mah Sangiolo for the November ballot.

Fuller carried 54.6 percent of the vote while Sangiolo brought home 39.1 percent.

Newton Results by Christopher Gavin on Scribd

Salem election results

Mayor Kim Driscoll attracted 60.5 percent of the vote while runner-up City Councilman Steve Dibble brought in 37.4 percent. The two will face off in November.

Salem Results by Christopher Gavin on Scribd

Somerville election results

In Somerville’s open mayoral election, City Councilors Will Mbah and Katjana Ballantyne will advance to the November election, having secured 4,498 votes and 4,162 votes, respectively.

Somerville Results by Christopher Gavin on Scribd