Politics Warren introduces bill to honor 13 service members killed in Kabul with Congressional Gold Medals One of the service members killed was Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence. This May 29, 2021 photo released by the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade/U.S. Marines shows fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass. Senator Warren wants to honor her with a Congressional Gold Medal.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is introducing a bill to honor the 13 service members killed in a Kabul suicide bombing with Congressional Gold Medals, according to her website.

“These individuals demonstrated incredible courage throughout their careers, and we owe it to them to pass legislation to recognize their heroic service with the Congressional Gold Medal,” Warren said in a statement.

The 13 service members were killed at Kabul airport during a suicide bombing on Aug. 26 amid the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is introducing a bill to honor 13 service members killed in a Kabul suicide bombing with Congressional Gold Medals. – Bloomberg photo by Michael Short

One of the service members killed was Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence. Warren attended a funeral mass for Pichardo on Monday morning.

“We should honor these 13 servicemembers, including U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts, who were killed last month in Afghanistan while serving our country and working to protect the lives of others,” Warren said.

Warren is introducing the bill with Republican Senator Steve Daines from Montana.

“Thirteen brave men and women gave the last full measure to protect Americans & our Afghan allies at a critical moment in our nation’s history—they are American heroes,” Senator Daines said in the statement.

Thirty-one senators are co-sponsoring the bill, including Massachusetts’ other US Senator, Ed Markey. Republican congresswoman Lisa McClain from Michigan is also introducing a companion bill in the United States House of Representatives.

I cosponsored legislation today to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo and her fellow servicemembers who were killed in action in Afghanistan last week. Each of them are heroes and more than deserving of the highest honor Congress can bestow. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) September 1, 2021

“As the U.S. concludes 20-years of combat in Afghanistan, I believe it’s fitting that Congress commemorates their sacrifice in this moment with the Congressional Gold Medal,” Daines said. “On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to these heroes and their families, and to all who wear the uniform and protect our freedom.”