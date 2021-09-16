Politics Live blog: Updates on the Boston mayor’s general election race Here's the latest on the head-to-head finale between Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Boston City Councilors and general election mayoral candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. File

The election to choose the next mayor of Boston will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Following a preliminary election on Sept. 14, the field was narrowed down to two final candidates:

Michelle Wu, at-large city councilor and Roslindale resident

Annissa Essaibi George, at-large city councilor and Dorchester resident

View updates from prior to the preliminary election here.

Latest updates below:

A pro-Annissa Essaibi George super PAC is taking aim at Michelle Wu — and incidentally Essaibi George — over parking permit proposal (Sept. 16)

Less than 24 hours after the results of Boston’s preliminary mayoral election had been decided, a super PAC supporting City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George took aim at fellow general election candidate and City Councilor Michelle Wu over, among other things, her support for charging an annual fee for residential parking permits.

The only issue: Essaibi George holds the same position.

As The Dorchester Reporter first reported, Steve Jewett, the executive director of the pro-Essaibi George super PAC “Bostonians for Real Progress,” released a statement Wednesday night accusing Wu of pushing “fantasy land policies.”

“As a result, taxes are probably rising under a Mayor Wu,” Jewett said, pointing to Wu’s proposal in 2019 to impose a $25-per-vehicle annual fee for residential parking permits, which are currently free in Boston.

According to the Reporter, Jewett called the proposal “unrealistic,” even though neighboring cities like Cambridge and Somerville similarly charge residents for parking permits ($25 and $40, respectively). Still, Jewitt reportedly doubted that Boston residents would support the measure.

However, one Boston resident who does support it is his candidate, Essaibi George.

In a candidate questionnaire earlier this year, the Dorchester resident wrote that she “strongly” supports charging an annual fee for residential parking permits, and her campaign confirmed Thursday that remains her stance.

Essaibi George said that her support was “on the condition that we implement exemptions for seniors and residents living on fixed incomes and in poverty.”

“I also strongly support charging a fee for more than one parking permit per household,” she added.

Wu’s campaign declined to comment Thursday. Her 2019 proposal also included exemptions for seniors and low-income residents, as well as extra fees for additional vehicle permits per household.

Battle lines are quickly forming in Boston’s general mayoral election — and there could be more than a few.

The results of the preliminary election Tuesday pit the race’s progressive standard bearer, Michelle Wu, against arguably the most moderate candidate in the race, Annissa Essaibi George. And before the night had ended, the two Democratic city councilors were already working to frame the ideological distinctions that could drive the debate over the next two months.

Wu, Essaibi George declare victory, Campbell, Janey concede (Sept. 14)

BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Michelle Wu has emerged the top vote-getter in a runoff election for the next mayor of Boston, and although the race to decide her opponent in November remained too early to call early Wednesday, Annissa Essaibi George said she’d won enough support to challenge Wu in November.

Wu, a city councilor, easily won Tuesday’s preliminary balloting, with fellow councilor Essaibi George trailing in second. Two other candidates — acting mayor Kim Janey and fellow city councilor Andrea Campbell — both conceded defeat late Tuesday night despite partial results showing a tight race for the No. 2 slot.

