Politics Angelina Camacho calls for recount in District 7 city council race "Given such a small margin, we owe it to our supporters, friends, and the community to make sure that every ballot is counted and every voice has been heard." Angelina Camacho, a candidate for Boston City Council District 7, mingles with guests at a “Get out The Vote” gathering of Latino residents, leaders, and candidates held in Hyde Park Aug. 29, 2021. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)

Though Tania Anderson was the clear first place winner of Tuesday’s preliminary for Boston’s District 7 City Council seat, Angelina Camacho is calling for a recount to decide the second spot after narrowly losing to Roy Owens Sr. The November race will decide who takes now-Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s seat on the council.

On Monday, Camacho announced she was moving forward with a recount petition.

BOSTON CITY COUNCIL RACE Here’s who won ballot slots for November’s 2021 Boston City Council election

“Given such a small margin, we owe it to our supporters, friends, and the community to make sure that every ballot is counted and every voice has been heard,” she wrote in a statement. “It is also an opportunity for our fellow candidates to know that the process has been counted accurately. Therefore, at 5 o’clock this evening, our campaign submitted signatures to the Elections Department petitioning for the recount. After the process is complete, I hope that we will all be part of the continued work of building community.”

Advertisement:

According to Boston’s unofficial election results, Camacho placed third by just 28 votes — earning 1,256 to Owens’s 1,284. Anderson placed first with 2,014 votes in a race where 7,551 residents cast a ballot.

Owens has not issued a statement on the recount.

A single mother, daughter of immigrants, and Boston native, Camacho works for the Boston Public Health Commission and previously for the mayor’s Office of Workforce Development.

Owens has run for public office several times over the years, and this year was also on the preliminary ballot for the councilor at-large position though he did not make it on the November ballot. He appears to have also published a website launching a 2022 bid for Congress.