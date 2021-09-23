Politics Massachusetts state Rep. Maria Robinson nominated to Department of Energy post “To have the opportunity to serve my country using my background in energy policy is a dream come true." Maria Robinson was elected in 2018 to the Massachusetts House of Representatives as the first Korean-American legislator and has represented Framingham and its surrounding cities since.

A Massachusetts state representative for the 6th Middlesex District was nominated Wednesday to serve in the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy. Maria Robinson of Framingham was announced as the nominee for the assistant secretary position in the Office of Electricity Wednesday evening.

“To have the opportunity to serve my country using my background in energy policy is a dream come true, as is serving under [Secretary Jennifer Granholm], a leader I have long admired for her smarts and bravery,” Robinson tweeted shortly after the announcement.

A second-term Massachusetts state representative, Robinson works in clean energy and environment, currently leading the House of Representatives Clean Energy Caucus and serving on the board of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators. She is also on the advisory committee for the U.S. EPA Clean Air Act, the only state legislator on the committee.

“From working to secure solar and energy efficiency projects for the Commonwealth, to serving as the only state legislator on the EPA Clean Air Act Advisory Committee, Maria Robinson has established herself as a bold and experienced leader in the fight for a clean energy future,” said Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, a climate champion and author of the Green New Deal.

“With this nomination, I have no doubt that Maria will bring the same brilliance, passion, and knowledge to the Department of Energy that she has gifted to our Commonwealth,” Markey said.

Robinson was elected in 2018 to the Massachusetts House of Representatives as its first Korean-American legislator and has represented Framingham and its surrounding cities since.

Even prior to her position in the house, Robinson has advocated for energy efficiency and regulations on energy. She previously led Advanced Energy Economy’s Wholesale Markets program and also led policy efforts in over two dozen states on regulatory issues regarding energy and air.

Prior in her career, she worked at Navigant Consulting under the renewable energy efficiency practice. Robinson is also a lecturer at the School of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy at Tufts University.

Presuming Robinson is confirmed, a special election will need to be held to fill her state representative seat. Elected last November, her current term had been scheduled to end on January 3, 2023.

In her announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening, Robinson celebrated her nomination, thanking her family and friends for their support. Robinson also tweeted that she shares ties with President Biden as she hails originally from Northern Pennsylvania.

“This gal from Wilkes-Barre will be proud to serve under Joe from Scranton,” she said in her tweet.

