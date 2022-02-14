Politics Mass. State House to reopen to public for first time since closing due to COVID-19 pandemic Visitors, however, will be required to follow a few health safety precautions, officials said. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public next week for the first time since initially closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago, lawmakers announced Monday.

The doors under Beacon Hill’s golden dome will open beginning Feb. 22, allowing the public in to visit on a Monday-through-Friday basis, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano said in a statement.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and present proof of either vaccination against COVID or a negative COVID test result taken within one day prior to the visit, Spilka and Mariano said.

“With public health data constantly evolving, we will review these requirements on a weekly basis,” the statement reads. “We look forward to seeing the public in the State House.”

The policy change comes less than a week after a group of nine people forced their way past State House security into the building to protest the pandemic closure and safety measures.

Protestors used bullhorns and whistles and chanted slogans against the safety mandates put in place to get their message across.

No arrests were made stemming from the Feb. 9 demonstrations.