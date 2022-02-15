Harvard professor Danielle Allen to ‘wind down’ gubernatorial campaign

Boston.com Today
Harvard professor Danielle Allen is “winding down” her campaign for governor, she said Tuesday.
The Democrat, who boasted a sterling academic resume and had seen some fundraising success, did not offer a specific reason for her exit, though she lamented a political structure that makes it challenging for candidates without political experience to run for office.
“There is no excuse for ballot access procedures that push out qualified but non-traditional candidates and rob the people of Massachusetts of real choice on their ballot,” she said.
