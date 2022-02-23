Politics Mayor Wu’s ‘Budget Listening Tour’ continues tonight — here’s how to take part The last two sessions of the tour designed to get public input on the budget are Wednesday and Friday. Mayor Michelle Wu spoke at the swearing-in ceremony of Boston city councilors in the City Hall Courtyard on Jan. 3. David L Ryan/Boston Globe

Last week, Mayor Michelle Wu’s kicked off her budget listening sessions — and there are still two chances to share your thoughts with elected officials. Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m., residents have the chance to learn more about the budget and share comments.

Designed to educate residents and solicit feedback on the FY2023 Operating Budget and the FY23-27 Capital Plan, the listening sessions will be hosted virtually.

“This came about after the leadership of community partners, along with City Councilors, to assure the City Council would have a larger partnership in ensuring our City’s dollars are equitably allocated according to the needs, interests and visions of our residents,” Wu said in a release. “The community listening sessions represent an opening up of the process to residents from the very beginning.”

Advertisement:

At the sessions, which are hosted in partnership with the Office of Budget Management, or OBM, leaders will outline the budget process and highlight the changes made by the recent ballot initiative vote that alters City Council’s role in the budget approval process. The ballot initiative vote “calls for the creation of a participatory budgeting model,” according to the City of Boston.

“It is critical that we develop a budget for the City of Boston that addresses our long-standing needs, such as housing affordability and stability, public health, public and pedestrian safety, climate resiliency and sustainability, and equitable access to city services,” said City Council President Ed Flynn.

Each session will also include a survey designed to capture the public’s input. Sessions are organized by City Council district. The meetings for districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 have already passed, but the meeting for districts 2, 7 and 9 is Feb. 23 from 6-7 p.m. On Friday Feb. 25, the meeting for councilors-at-large will take place from 10-11 a.m. Residents can RSVP for the listening sessions online.

Today at 1 pm! Thanks to @CityOfBoston and @wutrain for hosting #budget listening sessions and for bringing City Hall to the people.



Visit https://t.co/h5SzP6rvvf to join us at 1 pm today pic.twitter.com/HaCi5WdIvy — Lydia Edwards (@LydiaMEdwards) February 19, 2022