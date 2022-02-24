Politics In 2012, Mitt Romney was mocked for seeing Russia as a threat. He didn’t forget. "The '80s called' and we didn't answer." Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, talks to reporters during votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 15. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nearly 10 years ago, soon after former Gov. Mitt Romney settled into his third debate against then-President Barack Obama, he was quickly painted by his presidential opponent as being out of touch — especially with foreign policy.

“A few months ago, when you were asked what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia. Not al Qaeda. You said Russia,” Obama told him.

“And the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back,” he quipped.

But this week, as suspicions swirled — and then were confirmed Thursday — around Russian President Vladimir Putin launching an attack on Ukraine, it was that moment in 2012 that came roaring back, thanks to the spotless, collective memory of the internet.

Clips of Obama’s remarks circulated on Twitter, making Romney, now a U.S. senator in Utah, a trending name.

And Romney apparently took notice.

“Putin’s impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors in Georgia and Crimea, our naive efforts at one-sided ‘reset,’ and the shortsightedness of ‘America First,'” Romney said in a statement late Wednesday night, as news broke of the initial attack.

“The ’80s called’ and we didn’t answer,” he added.

Russian forces targeted cities and military bases with airstrikes on Thursday, leaving civilians to rush to trains and cars in attempts to flee.

The Ukrainian government called the actions “full-scale war.”

Putin, meanwhile, took a hard stance against the prospect of any foreign country attempting to intervene in the attack: Should they do so, those nations, he said, will face “consequences you have never seen.”

Romney, in his statement, noted that the invasion marks the first time in 80 years “that a great power has moved to conquer a sovereign nation.”

“It is without justification, without provocation and without honor,” he said.

The Republican senator called on the United States and its allies to subject Russia to “the harshest economic penalties,” to expel the nation from global institutions, and to commit to “the expansion and modernization of our national defense.”

“The peril of again looking away from Putin’s tyranny falls not just on the people of nations he has violated, it falls on America as well,” Romney said. “History shows that a tyrant’s appetite for conquest is never satiated.”

Here’s how Massachusetts lawmakers responded to the attack on Thursday:

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu: ‘Boston stands with the people of Ukraine.’

There is no justification for war or this senseless loss of life.



Boston stands with the people of Ukraine, & with our Ukrainian communities here & around the world. Our administration is standing by to assist Ukrainian refugees however we can. — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) February 24, 2022

Sen. Ed Markey: ‘This is a fabricated conflict that could have a massive human toll.’

My prayers are with Ukraine tonight. This is a fabricated conflict that could have a massive human toll, all spurred by the delusional aspirations of a weak dictator. We stand with Ukraine. The world is united against Vladimir Putin. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 24, 2022

Pray for Ukraine and stand united against Vladimir Putin. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) February 24, 2022

Rep. Stephen Lynch: ‘Vladimir Putin will have blood on his hands.’

Vladimir Putin will have blood on his hands for his war of choice against Ukraine. This is an unjustified, unprovoked attack against the free and sovereign nation of Ukraine and an affront to international peace and stability. My full statement here: pic.twitter.com/am1QxAoqVN — Rep. Stephen Lynch (@RepStephenLynch) February 24, 2022

Rep. Seth Moulton: ‘Vladimir Putin ignored diplomacy and chose war. He will be held accountable.’

Vladimir Putin ignored diplomacy and chose war. He will be held accountable.



Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 24, 2022

Rep. Katherine Clark: ‘Putin has illegally and callously threatened the sovereignty and security of Ukraine.’

Putin has illegally and callously threatened the sovereignty and security of Ukraine. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people in this perilous time.



Accountability for Putin and peace for Ukraine must be our goal. https://t.co/ozDB0VlBvs — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) February 24, 2022

Rep. Lori Trahan: ‘Vladimir Putin and his enablers must pay a heavy price for their unjustified aggression.’

An immediate drawdown of Russian forces that protects Ukraine’s sovereignty must now be the international community’s top priority. My thoughts are with Ukraine’s civilians and armed forces as they defend their independence and aspirations for a peaceful and democratic future. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) February 24, 2022

Rep. Bill Keating: ‘This is an act of aggression and violence against all who value peace and democracy.’

Putin’s invasion is about two things: regime change and escalating the invasion he began 8 years ago. We all know Putin doesn’t want a NATO country on his doorstep – what he wants more is another Lukashenka-like puppet in Ukraine. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) February 24, 2022

Putin’s actions are the acts of a craven, insecure leader who deserves contempt from us all. And for those that think this is some war in a remote part of the world – make no mistake, this is an act of aggression and violence against all who value peace and democracy. pic.twitter.com/EkZqYnwJr6 — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) February 24, 2022

Days ago, I met with the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klychko, and listened as he emotionally expressed his fear for what he termed "the peace-loving people of Kyiv." Those very people are waking up today to an unprovoked war rather than moving on with their lives in peace. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) February 24, 2022

Rep. Jim McGovern: ‘America must continue to focus on coordinated diplomacy to de-escalate and resolve this crisis.’

I fully support President Biden’s actions—alongside our allies—to impose targeted sanctions against President Putin and his corrupt regime.



America must continue to focus on coordinated diplomacy to de-escalate and resolve this crisis. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 24, 2022

We and the world community must stand together, demand an end to violence and aggression, and prepare humanitarian relief efforts for the Ukrainian people and refugees.



I am praying for peace and for the safety of the Ukrainian people at this uncertain moment. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 24, 2022

Rep. Richard Neal: ‘Ukraine is a sovereign nation, and we must support them and their people.’

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces is unjustified and unprovoked. Putin must be held responsible, and I condemn his deadly actions. We cannot and will not tolerate his authoritarian regime. Ukraine is a sovereign nation, and we must support them and their people. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) February 24, 2022

