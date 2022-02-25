Politics Watch: Charlie Baker voices support for Ukraine, condemns actions by Russia "History is littered with tyrants and despots who chose similar evil paths of destruction and each time, thankfully, there are powerful forces unwilling to stand by." David L Ryan/Boston Globe

Gov. Charlie Baker took a few moments Thursday night to address the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, noting that Massachusetts stands with the embattled nation.

Baker also condemned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin that jeopardize the freedom of Ukrainians.

“One man’s actions, the actions of a tyrant now put that all at risk and millions of innocent lives in jeopardy at the same time,” Baker said before his press conference discussing the winter storm bearing down on Massachusetts.

“The images of this tyrant’s war that strike me are not the rolling tanks or explosions in the distance, but that of innocent people who are being killed and bloodied,” Baker said. “The images of parents cradling children seeking safety in underground transit stations are shocking, not just because of their brutality, but because unfortunately of their familiarity.”

Baker is far from the only local politician speaking out against what’s going on in Ukraine. Massachusetts’s congressional delegation has also been vocal about the situation in Eastern Europe, according to Politico.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton spoke favorably of sanctions against Russia and particularly against Putin, while Rep. Ayanna Pressley said she supports sanctions “targeted to Putin and his oligarchs,” but not necessarily more general ones that would hurt Russians who aren’t a part of the issue.

Rep. Stephen Lynch, meanwhile, said earlier this week that he wants to see “the threat of military response” on the table.

“I don’t think sanctions are enough,” Lynch told WCVB on Wednesday. “I think that the only thing that Putin fears is Russian boys coming home in body bags.”

“History is littered with tyrants and despots who chose similar evil paths of destruction and each time, thankfully, there are powerful forces unwilling to stand by and do nothing,” Baker said. “There’s no question that America, NATO, and every nation that purports to value their sovereignty and the safety of their people must respond to this evil act, and they are and they will. It’s heartening to see democratic allies across the world united in this response.”

Massachusetts stands with the free, democratic nation of Ukraine and its men, women and children. pic.twitter.com/1hLo0CrUUk — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 25, 2022

Baker also mentioned the photos of Russians gathering to show their disapproval for what’s going on.

“They are not alone in Russia or across the rest of the world,” he said. “As I said, history is littered with tyrants who choose this path, but the balance of history is with those who stand with freedom, openness, and peace.”

Mayor Michelle Wu, meanwhile, said Boston is ready to take in Ukrainian refugees, according to WCVB.

“It’s just devastating to see a senseless loss of life and a war that has no justification,” Wu told the news station. “So, here in Boston we are standing ready and standing in solidarity with Ukraine and families connected to the situation. And we’re ready to assist for any Ukrainian families who are in need of refugee shelter.”