Politics Mass. legislators respond to Biden’s first State of the Union The all-Democrat delegation praised many aspects of the President's agenda. President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington, as House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Vice President Kamala Harris, applaud. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden recited an energetic first-ever State of the Union address Tuesday night. The president touched on everything from the invasion of Ukraine to soaring drug prices at home.

Many of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation shared their thoughts on the speech and what parts of his agenda they are most excited to work on.

“Tonight, President Biden spoke directly to the American people, acknowledging their pain and reinforcing the ways our nation is on the path to being stronger than ever,” Massachusetts 1st Congressional District Rep. Richard Neal said in a statement.

“I applaud President Biden’s strong display of our values at home and abroad. Tonight, he pledged to the Ukrainian people that the United States has their backs.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted her support for Biden’s policies throughout the address.

We can fight inflation by enforcing our antitrust laws and creating greater competition. The Biden administration isn't afraid to oppose mega mergers and to crack down on price fixing. I'm going to keep fighting to break up monopolies to lower costs for families. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 2, 2022

Sen. Ed Markey, known for leading Green New Deal legislation in the Senate, also tweeted his support for Biden’s proposals.

We have made progress on climate but have much more to do. Congress must pass the $555 billion in climate action in Build Back Better. We’ve got the broad agreement we need to create jobs and deliver environmental justice. Let’s get this done. #SOTU — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 2, 2022

Massachusetts 4th Congressional District Rep. Jake Auchincloss tweeted his support for universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds, as well as protecting voting rights.

Rep. Lewis called on Congress to defend at all hazards the right to vote. @POTUS is right. We must act and restore full voting rights and protections. #SOTU — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (@RepAuchincloss) March 2, 2022

Katherine Clark, Massachusetts 5th Congressional District Representative, tweeted her support for cutting the cost of insulin, as well as for subsidizing childcare.

You heard @POTUS: many families pay up +$14,000 a year for #childcare — per child! Families shouldn’t have to pay more than 7% of their income for child care.



Our plan will cut the cost by HALF. That's how we build a stronger America. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) March 2, 2022

In his tweets about the address, Massachusetts 2nd Congressional District Rep. Jim McGovern praised Biden’s focus on diplomacy, his support for the LGBTQ+ and trans youth in particular through the Equality Act, and his plan to curb inflation without cutting wages.

President Biden & Democrats are building a better America:



✅ Make more things here in America

✅ Lower the cost of everyday expenses & prescription drugs like insulin

✅ Promote competition to lower prices

✅ Eliminate barriers to good-paying jobs#SOTU — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 2, 2022

Seth Moulton, Massachusetts 6th Congressional District Representative, tweeted his support for the way Biden has been leading the country out of the pandemic, as well as his mentioning of a new mental health hotline that will launch this summer.

The U.S. is facing a mental health crisis. My bill establishing the 988 nat'l mental health service hotline passed in 2020 & will launch this summer. But there's so much more to do to destigmatize mental health.



Glad to see @POTUS elevating this in the #SOTU. — Rep. Seth Moulton (@RepMoulton) March 2, 2022

Massachusetts 3rd Congressional District Rep. Lori Trahan, tweeted her support for Biden’s legislation to revitalize American manufacturing, his support for abortion rights, his concern about children’s privacy online, and his mental health-centered approach to the opioid epidemic.

The work ahead won't be easy. To address the issues that keep families awake at night, Republicans & Democrats in both chambers must put country over politics and unity over self-interest.



The President gave us a blueprint tonight. It’s on us to build a better America. #SOTU — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) March 2, 2022