Baker signs executive order for Mass. agencies to cut ties with Russian state-owned companies

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker took his own action against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine Thursday afternoon.
Baker signed Executive Order 597, which directs all executive branch agencies to review and terminate any contracts with Russian state-owned companies.
It also directs agencies to review any partnership, affiliation, or exchange with any Russian state-owned company, Russian government-controlled entity, or Russian governmental body.
“With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine,” Baker said in a news release.
“The Commonwealth of Massachusetts condemns the actions of Russia and stands firmly with the free and democratic nation of Ukraine.”
The order also directs the Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants to work with the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement and other agencies to support Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict.
