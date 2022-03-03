Politics 300 N.H. residents found in Oath Keepers member database Many were local politicians, police officers, and members of the military. FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, center, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) The Associated Press

The names of nearly 300 New Hampshire residents appear in a leaked database of alleged members of the right-wing extremist Oath Keepers militia, WBUR reported Thursday.

Among those names, the radio station said, were members of law enforcement, a sitting Republican state senator, former lawmakers, local elected officials, and military personnel from all around the state.

The membership list was given to New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) by a whistleblower group that studies right-wing extremists and their ties to politics.

NHPR confirmed that at least two active police officers were at one point involved in the Oath Keepers. Nothing in New Hampshire state law appears to prohibit a police officer from joining an extremist group, NHPR reported.

At least 18 residents whose names are on the list appear to have campaigned for a state or federal office in New Hampshire, the radio station reported, and about a dozen residents appear to have served in local government.

The Oath Keepers are a “large but loosely organized militia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The group’s right-wing and anti-government beliefs are based on conspiracy theories. It was formed in 2009 partially in response to President Barack Obama’s election.

Since its founding, the Oath Keepers have sought to recruit members of the military and law enforcement, but have also permitted anyone who paid annual dues to formally join the group, WBUR wrote.

The group has had several armed stand-offs with the police, has heightened tensions at protests for racial justice, and many of its members were arrested for their actions at the Jan. 6 attack.

State Sen. Bob Giuda, a Republican from Warren, confirmed his previous involvement with the Oath Keepers to NHPR, as did Deputy Craig Charest of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Officer Scott Young, former chief of police in Strafford.

All three told NHPR that they haven’t been active in the Oath Keepers for years.