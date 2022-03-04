Politics State Senate hires a pay consultant in wake of report that says staff pay ‘breaks with best practice’ “It’s wild when you see the policies you’re pushing for addressing poverty and the fiscal cliff, and realize it’s about you.” Fourteen current and former legislative staff said pay inequities are driving high staff turnover in the Legislature.





A salary study commissioned by the state Senate but never publicly released found fault with the chamber’s hiring and pay practices for its staffers, concluding the approach “can be perceived as lacking fairness” and may lead to “problematic staff turnover.”

The 144-page report, conducted by the National Conference on State Legislatures and obtained by the Globe, was solicited by the Senate in 2020 with the aim of reviewing job responsibilities and the compensation structure. Its conclusions, completed in November 2021 and circulated to Senate offices in January, echo the concerns of many staff on Beacon Hill, which have gained steam in recent years.

Fourteen current and former legislative staff told the Globe that the pay inequities are driving high staff turnover that hinders the Legislature’s ability to perform its basic functions, such as serving constituents and drafting legislation. The Senate’s way of doing business, staff members contend, has resulted in frozen wages, lost flexibility, and lawmakers having to spend political capital — or their own money — when they want to give their employees bonuses or other benefits such as transportation stipends and office supplies.

After Globe inquires about the report, the Senate on Wednesday announced that it had hired a consultant to serve as the chamber’s newly created “compensation specialist.” The consultant will receive a $100,000 annual salary, according to state payroll data.

