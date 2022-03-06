Politics Cuomo reemerges and blames ‘cancel culture’ for his fall Andrew Cuomo, the ex-governor of New York, said in a speech at a Black church that he wanted to “tell my truth.” Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo told attendees at God’s Battalion of Prayer Church in Brooklyn that he had many options in life, and that he was “open to all of them.” Victor J. Blue/The New York Times





NEW YORK — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo emerged from his self-imposed exile Sunday, using his first public appearance in more than six months to cast himself as a victim of “cancel culture” and to vow to reinsert himself in New York’s political discourse.

Speaking at God’s Battalion of Prayer Church, a Black congregation in Brooklyn, Cuomo defiantly told a sparse collection of about 100 congregants that he wanted to “tell my truth,” describing cancel culture as a “frightening” form of extremism and claiming he had been “vindicated” in the months since he resigned in August after a string of sexual harassment allegations.

The remarks, marked more heavily by the blame he placed on others for his downfall than by a display of contrition, were the most robust effort yet by Cuomo in his attempt to rehabilitate his reputation and salvage his legacy after his decadelong reign as governor ended abruptly in disgrace.

They came as Cuomo had been weighing how he might reenter public life. Last month, he began spending $369,000 from his campaign account — which had more than $16 million, according to the latest filings — on a barrage of television advertisements that portrayed him as a victim of politically motivated “attacks.”

There are no tangible signs yet that Cuomo is planning to run for elected office this year, but he appeared to leave the door open for a political comeback at some point, saying, “God isn’t done with me yet.”

He told the congregants, “I have many options in life and I’m open to all of them.”

Indeed, the speech had strong political overtones. He ticked off some of his accomplishments as governor and dedicated a significant portion of his remarks to offering advice to national Democrats before this year’s midterm elections. But the thrust of his speech appeared aimed at repairing his public image.

Echoing past remarks, he portrayed his resignation as a consequence of cancel culture — a phrase he repeated more than a dozen times — that he said had gripped the country and the Democratic Party, saying “Twitter and newspaper headlines have replaced judge and jury.”

Cuomo did not delve into the specifics of the allegations made against him by numerous women, including former government employees, which included instances of inappropriate comments, touching, kissing and, in one instance, groping the breast of a former aide.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.