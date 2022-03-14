Politics Elizabeth Warren backs Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk DA "Ricardo has worked tirelessly to address systemic racial and class inequities." Boston City Councilor and former public defender Ricardo Arroyo has been endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren in his bid for Suffolk County district attorney. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County district attorney, Arroyo’s campaign announced on Monday.

In a statement, Warren described her fellow Democrat as an “experienced and compassionate public servant and attorney with an unwavering commitment to justice.”

“As a public defender and Boston City Councilor, Ricardo has worked tirelessly to address systemic racial and class inequities,” Warren said. “With Ricardo as District Attorney, Suffolk County will help lead the fight for equal justice by combating racial and class disparities in our criminal justice system while supporting people’s safety, dignity, and wellbeing.”

Arroyo, a city councilor representing District 5 now in his second term, is running to succeed Rachael Rollins, who left the post earlier this year to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

Advertisement:

Acting District Attorney Kevin Hayden, appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker in January, is also seeking a shot at a full term.

Arroyo, in a statement Monday, said he was honored to receive Warren’s support.

“She has been a leader and partner in the fight for social, economic, and racial justice both in Massachusetts and nationally,” Arroyo said.

To date, Arroyo has received nearly a dozen endorsements from state and local leaders, including former Boston acting Mayor Kim Janey and incumbent City Councilors Julia Mejia, Tania Fernandes Anderson, and Kendra Lara.