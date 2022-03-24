These are the candidates so far in major 2022 Massachusetts elections

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Massachusetts voters will have some big decisions to make this year.
There are several open races on the statewide ballot, including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and state auditor.
Secretary of State William Galvin is also facing a Democratic challenger, Tanisha Sullivan. Republican Rayla Campbell is seeking her party’s nomination in that race.
In Suffolk County, voters will see a race to select their next district attorney, after Rachael Rollins vacated the seat to serve as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts earlier this year.
For updates on these races, read our live blog.
Here’s a running list of candidates in each contested race so far:
Democrats
Candidates Ben Downing, a former state senator, and Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor, have suspended their campaigns.
Republicans
Democrats
Republicans
Democrats
Republicans
Democrats
Republicans
Democrats
Republicans
Democrats
Republicans
No Republicans have declared their candidacy in this race.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.