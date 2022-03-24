Politics These are the candidates so far in major 2022 Massachusetts elections An updating list of the declared candidates in this year's races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and Suffolk County District Attorney. Paul J. Richards / AFP

Massachusetts voters will have some big decisions to make this year.

There are several open races on the statewide ballot, including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and state auditor.

Secretary of State William Galvin is also facing a Democratic challenger, Tanisha Sullivan. Republican Rayla Campbell is seeking her party’s nomination in that race.

In Suffolk County, voters will see a race to select their next district attorney, after Rachael Rollins vacated the seat to serve as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts earlier this year.

For updates on these races, read our live blog.

Here’s a running list of candidates in each contested race so far:

Democrats

Sonia Chang-Díaz, state senator for the 2nd Suffolk District

Maura Healey, Massachusetts attorney general

Candidates Ben Downing, a former state senator, and Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor, have suspended their campaigns.

Republicans

Geoff Diehl, former state representative and Republican 2018 nominee for U.S. Senate

Chris Doughty, Wrentham businessman

Candidates for lieutenant governor

Democrats

Republicans

Kate Campanale, former state representative

Leah Cole Allen, former state representative

Candidates for attorney general

Democrats

Andrea Campbell, former Boston city councilor

Shannon Liss-Riordan, labor attorney

Quentin Palfrey, former attorney for Obama and Biden administrations and state prosecutor

Republicans

Jay McMahon, trial attorney and Republican 2018 nominee for attorney general

Candidates for secretary of state

Democrats

William Galvin, Massachusetts secretary of state (incumbent)

Tanisha Sullivan, attorney and president of the Boston Branch of the NAACP

Republicans

Rayla Campbell, reporter at WSMN in New Hampshire

Candidates for state auditor

Democrats

Chris Dempsey, transportation advocate and a former leader of No Boston Olympics

Diana DiZoglio, state senator for the First Essex district

Republicans

Anthony Amore, director of security and chief investigator at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Candidates for Suffolk County district attorney

Democrats

Ricardo Arroyo, Boston city councilor for District 5

Kevin Hayden, acting Suffolk County district attorney

Republicans

No Republicans have declared their candidacy in this race.