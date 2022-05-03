Politics Photos: Pro-choice activists take to the streets in Boston "The Supreme court has declared war against women and our basic rights to control our own bodies. Now is the time to fight back." Hundreds of pro-choice activists march down Tremont Street after gathering in front of the state house on Tuesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Pro-choice activists took to the streets for an emergency protest following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

Boston Liberation Center, Breaking the Chains Magazine, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and other organizations planned a protest on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Massachusetts State House Steps.

“The Supreme court has declared war against women and our basic rights to control our own bodies. Now is the time to fight back.” The Boston Liberation Center wrote in a statement.

Here are images from that protest:

Rally goers use signs to express their thoughts during a protest at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on May 03, 2022. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Pro-choice activists held the protest in light of the leaked draft decision by the Supreme Court and obtained by Politico that suggested the justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A protester holding a sign that says, “Someone you know, someone you admire, someone you love has had an abortion,” in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Mandy Wilkens, center, leads a chant while guiding hundreds of pro-choice activists through downtown Boston after gathering in front of the state house on Tuesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Hundreds of pro-choice activists march down Tremont Street after gathering in front of the state house on Tuesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

From left Sarah Perullo, Mia Lindqvist, and Starr Felder hold up signs while attending a pro-choice rally in front of the state house on Tuesday night. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

aura Berkheimer (center) holds a sign that reads “my daughter deserves better” while she attends a pro-choice rally in front of the state house on Tuesday night. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Isabella Morizio, left, and Olivia Hirsch gather with hundreds of other pro-choice activists in front of the state house. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A protester carries a cutout in the shape of a vagina while participating in a march with hundreds of pro-choice activists. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Rally goers use signs to express their thoughts during a protest at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on May 03, 2022. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff