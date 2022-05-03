Politics
Photos: Pro-choice activists take to the streets in Boston
"The Supreme court has declared war against women and our basic rights to control our own bodies. Now is the time to fight back."
Pro-choice activists took to the streets for an emergency protest following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
Boston Liberation Center, Breaking the Chains Magazine, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and other organizations planned a protest on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Massachusetts State House Steps.
Here are images from that protest:
