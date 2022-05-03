Here’s how Mass. officials are reacting to the potential end of Roe v. Wade

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts lawmakers on Tuesday largely vowed to fight back and protect abortion access in light of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting justices may soon overturn the court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade.
“The Republicans have been working toward this day for decades. They have been out there plotting, carefully cultivating these Supreme Court justices so they could have a majority on the bench that would accomplish something the majority of Americans do not want,” a visibly irritated Sen. Elizabeth Warren told a reporter in Washington D.C. in a now-viral video.
“Sixty-nine percent of people across this country…want Roe v. Wade to maintain as the law of the land,” Warren continued, apparently citing results of a poll conducted by CNN and published in January. “We need to do that….We’ve heard enough from extremists.”
Here’s how Massachusetts lawmakers and officials reacted to the news on Tuesday:
“Black and brown folks have been sounding the alarms for years and none of it was hyperbole. Our fundamental right to abortion care is under attack, and the draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade shows that the stakes could not be higher. We must be clear: abortion care is still legal in America, but Congress must legislate to protect this fundamental human right and codify it into law. We know that our most vulnerable communities will bear the disproportionate brunt of any decision to restrict and deny access to abortion care—particularly Black, brown, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+ and low-income people. We must legislate as if our lives depend on it, because they do. The Senate must move with urgency to abolish the filibuster and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act without delay.”
“I fully support Roe v. Wade. As a prosecutor and the chief law enforcement official in Suffolk County, I will always work in support of laws that protect access to reproductive healthcare. Equitable access to health services – not just in Massachusetts but across our nation – helps ensure the rights and wellbeing of every woman. Public health is key to public safety, and it is a priority of my office.”
