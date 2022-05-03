Politics Here’s how Mass. officials are reacting to the potential end of Roe v. Wade "The Republicans have been working toward this day for decades." Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to pro-choice demonstrators outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Massachusetts lawmakers on Tuesday largely vowed to fight back and protect abortion access in light of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting justices may soon overturn the court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade.

“The Republicans have been working toward this day for decades. They have been out there plotting, carefully cultivating these Supreme Court justices so they could have a majority on the bench that would accomplish something the majority of Americans do not want,” a visibly irritated Sen. Elizabeth Warren told a reporter in Washington D.C. in a now-viral video.

“Sixty-nine percent of people across this country…want Roe v. Wade to maintain as the law of the land,” Warren continued, apparently citing results of a poll conducted by CNN and published in January. “We need to do that….We’ve heard enough from extremists.”

A visibly shaken and angry Senator Elizabeth Warren just spoke in-front of #SCOTUS. @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/KzQ2Z0Lg3b — Willy Lowry (@willy_lowry) May 3, 2022

Here’s how Massachusetts lawmakers and officials reacted to the news on Tuesday:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: ‘We’re not going back.’

An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It's time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We're not going back—not ever. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022

If an extremist Supreme Court overturns Roe, wealthy women will still get safe abortions — by traveling to another state or country. But women of color, those with lower-incomes, and victims of abuse will suffer the most.



Congress must eliminate the filibuster and protect Roe. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022

Sen. Ed Markey: ‘There is no other recourse. We must expand the court.’

A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right Supreme Court majority appears set to destroy the right to abortion, an essential right which protects the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. There is no other recourse. We must expand the court. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 3, 2022

I am asking every member of the Senate right now, what other judicial outrage must we endure from this illegitimate majority before we act? — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 3, 2022

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: ‘Our fundamental right to abortion care is under attack’

“Black and brown folks have been sounding the alarms for years and none of it was hyperbole. Our fundamental right to abortion care is under attack, and the draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade shows that the stakes could not be higher. We must be clear: abortion care is still legal in America, but Congress must legislate to protect this fundamental human right and codify it into law. We know that our most vulnerable communities will bear the disproportionate brunt of any decision to restrict and deny access to abortion care—particularly Black, brown, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+ and low-income people. We must legislate as if our lives depend on it, because they do. The Senate must move with urgency to abolish the filibuster and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act without delay.”

Rep. Jim McGovern: ‘This is a disgrace’

🚨 Important to keep repeating:



Abortion is still legal, in Massachusetts & everywhere else. It is still a right. This is an unconfirmed draft opinion.



If true, we will organize & mobilize, legislate & motivate.



Everyone must understand the consequences of this decision. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 3, 2022

Rep. Lori Trahan: ‘We need the Women’s Health Protection Act. We need it NOW!’

If this opinion is officially released, tens of millions of women will lose access to lifesaving reproductive care. Many won’t be able to access abortion care if they’re the victims of rape or incest.



The fight is on. We need the Women’s Health Protection Act. We need it NOW! https://t.co/bkiI8ECDzP — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) May 3, 2022

Rep. Katherine Clark: ‘We will not go quietly’

This is devastating. Overturning #Roe would create a second class of citizens & make the dystopian horrors of forced pregnancy a reality, especially for low-income women. But that is exactly the goal: to take away our rights, agency, and humanity. We will not go quietly. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) May 3, 2022

Rep. Seth Moulton: ‘Decisions like this are the result of a politicized Supreme Court that puts ideology ahead of our constitutional rights’

Decisions like this are the result of a politicized Supreme Court that puts ideology ahead of our constitutional rights. Rest assured, we will work to correct this injustice if it is carried out. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 3, 2022

Rep. Jake Auchincloss: ‘We know that SCOTUS can’t be relied upon to uphold Roe’

Reproductive health care is a human right. Congress must protect abortion access, because regardless of the final ruling, we know that SCOTUS can't be relied upon to uphold Roe. https://t.co/H1snAFLDuM — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (@RepAuchincloss) May 3, 2022

Gov. Charlie Baker: ‘I am proud that MA has and will always protect every woman’s right to choose what is best for them’

I am proud to support every woman's right to choose and I am proud that MA has and will always protect every woman's right to choose what is best for them.



(2/2) — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 3, 2022

Senate President Karen Spilka: ‘This is the emergency that we all feared. But this is America, and we all have a voice.’

We must state loud and clear that a woman’s ability to control her reproductive future is fundamental to her freedom, her agency and her humanity.



This is the emergency that we all feared. But this is America, and we all have a voice.



WE WILL NOT BE SILENT.#mapoli — Senate President Karen Spilka (@KarenSpilka) May 3, 2022

House Speaker Ron Mariano: ‘A fundamental attack on women’s rights’

In 2020, the MA legislature overrode a veto and passed the ROE Act, which removed outdated laws that delay and deny access to reproductive care. Last week, the House took further action by allocating significant funding for reproductive care providers in our FY23 budget. (2/4) — Speaker Ron Mariano (@RonMariano) May 3, 2022

I stand with the millions of Americans who are outraged by this decision and its potential to radically roll back a generation of hard won rights. (4/4) — Speaker Ron Mariano (@RonMariano) May 3, 2022

Attorney General Maura Healey: ‘We will keep defending the right to basic health care’

Abortion is a fundamental human right. Massachusetts has codified abortion access, Congress must do the same.



My team has been there at every turn to protect patients and providers, and we will keep defending the right to basic health care. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) May 3, 2022

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu: ‘We are here. We are ready.’

We are here. We are ready. #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/9MJzHIPrq5 — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) May 3, 2022

Interim Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden: ‘I fully support Roe v. Wade’

“I fully support Roe v. Wade. As a prosecutor and the chief law enforcement official in Suffolk County, I will always work in support of laws that protect access to reproductive healthcare. Equitable access to health services – not just in Massachusetts but across our nation – helps ensure the rights and wellbeing of every woman. Public health is key to public safety, and it is a priority of my office.”