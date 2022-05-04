Politics Gigi Coletta is Boston’s newest city councilor "We made some ambitious plans together, and I’m expecting every single one of you to hold me accountable to them." Gigi Coletta campaigns at the intersection of Bennington Street and Saratoga Street on April 27. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta is the newest Boston City Councilor to represent District 1 after a decisive victory on Tuesday in the special election to succeed now state Sen. Lydia Edwards.

Unofficial election results show Coletta, a 29-year-old former campaign manager and chief of staff for Edwards, carried nearly 57 percent of the vote over Tania Del Rio, the executive director of the YWCA Cambridge, who garnered 32.7 percent of the ballots.

Last week, Jorge Mendoza, a North End restaurateur, launched a sticker campaign in the race. Unofficial results show 10.37 percent of votes went to write-in candidates, although the candidates are not specified.

“We made some ambitious plans together, and I’m expecting every single one of you to hold me accountable to them,” Coletta told supporters shortly after declaring victory Tuesday night, GBH reports. “I need you to come into City Hall with me.”

Both Coletta and Del Rio are Democrats from East Boston, one of three neighborhoods that make up District 1. (The other two are the North End and Charlestown.)

The rather sleepy race garnered only some headlines, particularly after past offensive social media posts from both Coletta and Del Rio came to light in February.

Mendoza’s entrance into the race was prompted by his outrage over Mayor Michelle Wu’s decision to impose a $7,500 fee on North End restaurants seeking to provide outdoor dining this year.

Coletta told The Boston Globe last week she sees displacement due to gentrification as the district’s most significant issue. A North End native, Coletta said for her personally, home ownership “feels pretty far away from me.”

Despite the city’s massive development boom in the past decade, “the affordability never trickled down,” she told the newspaper.

“We’re feeling a lot of pressure,” Coletta said.

The District 1 seat was up for grabs after Edwards was elected to represent the 1st Suffolk and Middlesex Senate District during a special election in January.