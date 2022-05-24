Politics Watch: Senator who represents Newtown, Conn. calls for gun reform following Texas shooting "What are we doing?"

Officials are reacting to the mass shooting that occurred at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday afternoon. At least 18 children and three adults were killed, the Associated Press reported.

Shortly after the news broke, Sen. Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor to express his outrage and grief. He called on lawmakers to take actions that could prevent similar incidents in the future. Murphy represents Newtown, CT, where 26 elementary children and educators were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Murphy’s speech began with a simple question: “what are we doing?”

"What are we doing? There were more mass shootings than days in the year. Our kids are living in fear."



“I’m here on this floor to beg — to literally get down on my hands and knees — to beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” Murphy said.

Gun violence bills have been impeded by a lack of bipartisan support. Two bills were passed last year that would have closed loopholes for private and online gun sales, as well as extend the background check review period during these sales. In an evenly split Senate, the bills were stymied because Democrats needed Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster, according to the AP.

Tuesday’s shooting comes just 10 days after a gunman, motivated by racist ideals, killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY. On May 15, a gunman killed one person and wounded five others at a church in California. Officials have said this was also a hate crime.